Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: Queen In Black, Venomworld

Marvel Gives Comic Book Retailers Their Balls, For Queen In Black

Marvel Comics gives comic book retailers their balls, for the launch of Queen In Black in July 2026

Article Summary Marvel launches Queen In Black #1 in July 2026, with Al Ewing and Iban Coello leading the new event.

Retailers get exclusive Venomworld bouncer balls as a promotional item for the comic's debut.

Queen In Black #1 offers regular and blind bag-only variant covers, including rare sketch editions.

Hela and Knull battle for Earth, with Venom, Mary Jane, and the Marvel Universe caught in the chaos.

Marvel Comics has announced a new promotional item for the launch of Queen In Black #1 by Al Ewing and Iban Coello on the 1st of July, 2026. And it's a load of balls, or more accurately "Venomworld bouncers", promotional bounce balls shaped like Venom. Oh, and they have a few more covers to show off from the blind bags…

"HELA and KNULL, two of the most powerful evils in the Marvel Universe are at war, and Earth is the final prize! Be there when their cosmic collision unleashes HEL ON EARTH in QUEEN IN BLACK, a new comic book event by Al Ewing and Iban Coello. The debut hits stands on July 1 and will be the latest Marvel Comics launch available to purchase in TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS. QUEEN IN BLACK #1 TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering. Today, fans can check out all-new covers for QUEEN IN BLACK #1, both regular open-to-order covers and blind bag exclusives. Fans can also inquire at their local comic shop regarding the availability of all-new VENOMWORLD BOUNCERS, a special promo item now available for retailers to order. The bouncers are 2.5cm balls shaped as Venom's terrifying ultimate form, VENOMWORLD. The concept of a symbiote-infested planet was introduced earlier in Al Ewing's run and will play a pivotal role in the saga that unfolds during QUEEN IN BLACK. Covers revealed today include two homage pieces by legendary Venom artist and Knull co-creator Ryan Stegman. Inspired by his cover for Venom (2018) #3, Knull's first appearance, one version of the cover will be available to order and the other will be a Blind Bag exclusive. Other variants revealed include a stunning Swimsuit Variant Cover by David Nakayama spotlighting current Venom host Mary Jane Watson and a Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by NetEase Games. QUEEN IN BLACK #1 TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering. The main cover and regular open-to-order variant covers cannot be found in True Believers Blind Bags, making it the most exciting and rewarding True Believers Blind Bag experience yet! See below for a list of the exclusive blind bag variant covers. In addition to those listed, fans can once again look forward to super rare exclusive covers by surprise contributors, including hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers."

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

SWIMSUIT VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

JEFF AND KNULL VARIANT COVER BY GURIHURU

ALTERNATE WEBHEAD FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PAT GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ALTERNATE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

ALL BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY DAVID MARQUEZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY DAVID MARQUEZ

OR ONE OF SEVERAL RARE, HAND DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

"HEL ON EARTH! On the farthest edges of the solar system, Knull, God of the Void, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but Hela of Asgard might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war… with Venom, Mary Jane, Dylan Brock and the entire Marvel super hero pantheon caught right in the middle!"

QUEEN IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) – 75960621498300111

Written by AL EWING

Art by IBAN COELLO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO – 75960621498300131

Webhead Variant Cover by PAT GLEASON – 75960621498300121

Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621498300161

Virgin Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – 75960621498300124

Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO – 75960621498300141

Homage Variant Cover A by RYAN STEGMAN – 75960621498300117

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG – 75960621498300151

Virgin Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG – 75960621498300122

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE – 75960621498300116

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY – 75960621498300123

Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. – 75960621498300138

Blank Variant Cover Also Available – 75960621498300171

True Believers Blind Bag Also Available – 75960621498300181

On Sale 7/1

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