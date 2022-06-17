Marvel Grabs Another Fox License, Planet Of The Apes

First they grabbed Star Wars, Aliens and Predator from Dark Horse. Now Marvel has grabbed another Fox film franchise, Planet Of The Apes, previously published by Boom Studios, for a new series launching next year. Well, Disney does own both Marvel and Fox now. Marvel Comics used to publish Planet Of The Apes comic books back in the day, as long as that day was 1974 and 1975, including adaptations of the movies. To the extent that Marvel UK turned the Killraven comic book into a Planet Of The Apes comic book called Apeslayer by redrawing and rescripting the comics. No need for that this time.

"We're thrilled to welcome Planet of the Apes back to the House of Ideas!" Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said. "The new saga in the pipeline is going explore the limits of what this beloved franchise has to offer through bold comics storytelling, and we look forward to setting foot on this new adventure!"

So how long until Predator On The Planet Of The Apes? Apes On The Planet Of The Aliens? No details on what is to come, save for this cover by Salvador Larroca.

Planet of the Apes is a franchise about a world in which humans and intelligent apes clash for control, based on Pierre Boulle's 1963 novel La Planète des singes, Planet Of The Apes has been translated into three separate and contradicting film franchises as well as TV series and comic books.

The first comic adaptation was in Japan, written and drawn by Jôji Enami in 1968, with a second by Minoru Kuroda in June 1971. Gold Key Comcis also adapted the second movie as an American comic book in 1970 , while Marvel's adaptations included original stories set in the world from Doug Moench, Gerry Conway, Mike Esposito, Mike Ploog, George Tuska, and more.

In 1990, Malibu Publishing grabbed the rights for their Adventure Publishing line set in the future of the movie world, and a crossover with another franchise they had teh rights to, Alien Nation, creating Ape Nation. Dark Horse Comics had a go when the Tim Burton movie hit in 2001, Mr Comics issues a version, Revolution on the Planet of the Apes, before most recently Boom Studios – partly owned by Fox – had the license and published more Planet of The Apes comics than anyone else, as well as a prequel series Betrayal of the Planet of the Apes. Boom! and IDW also published a crossover Star Trek/Planet of the Apes: The Primate Directive, as well as Planet of the Apes/Green Lantern with DC Comcis, as well as Boom's own Tazan and Godzilla crossovers. And now it's time for Marvel to have a go again… shame we are too late for Conan On The Planet Of The Apes...