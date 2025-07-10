Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Black White And Blood, halloween

Marvel Horror's Black, White, & Blood And Guts One-Shot for Hallowe'en

The entirety of Marvel Horror gets the Black, White & Blood treatment in Marvel: Black, White & Blood And Guts, out in October. With Hulk, Silver Surfer, Blade, Iron Man, Punisher, Thor and more…

"The latest in the hit Black, White & Blood line, the four-issue series features terrifying new tales stunningly illustrated in black and white—with a heavy splash of blood red! Crafted by a lineup of industry icons and rising stars, these nightmarish sagas take your favorite heroes into the darkest shadows of the Marvel Universe, where monsters lurk and the supernatural stirs.

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #1 (OF 4)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, AL EWING & CHRIS CONDON

Art by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK, KEV WALKER & MORE!

Cover by E.M. GIST

On Sale 10/8

FACE FRONT, HORROR FANS! It's the season for ghouls, goblins and other horrifying haunts – and unfortunately for your favorite heroes and villains (but frightfully fortunate for you readers out there in Mighty Marveldom), the Marvel Universe is far from immune to the effects of this time of year! Here's what to look forward to in the debut issue:

The terrifyingly talented creative team of Al Ewing and Kev Walker brings you a blood-curdling story starring BLADE!

Industry powerhouse G. Willow Wilson and your new favorite artist Devmalya Pramanik realize their own daring vision of the daywalker!

And you simply cannot afford to miss the final scintillating story in this issue, starring IRON MAN from breakout star Chris Condon! What? You thought we were going to let the horror characters of the Marvel Universe have all the fun? WELL, YOU WERE WRONG!

Previous examples of the Black, White & Blood anthologies from Marvel Comics include Alien, Moon Knight, Marvel Zombies, Elektra, Deadpool, Wolverine, and Carnage. Traditionally, they contain a number of stories with a focus on the art, in black and white, with a red colour addition. This format was pioneered by DC Comics with Harley Quinn: Black, White & Red, but Marvel Comics has seemed to weaponise it in recent years. It also makes for a reason to collect the books in big treasury editions, and there is a massive market for this format in Europe as well.

