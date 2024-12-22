Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Marvel In 2025, ultimate

Marvel In 2025 – We're Getting An Ultimate Incursion

Marvel In 2025 - We're Getting An Ultimate Incursion.... whatever that is. Probably by Jonathan Hickman.

Article Summary Marvel Comics teases "The Ultimate Incursion" event slated for 2025, possibly by Jonathan Hickman.

Hickman, known for Incursion stories, may impact the new Ultimate Universe involving Reed Richards.

New Ultimate Universe features titles like Ultimate Spider-Man, Black Panther, and X-Men with a fresh twist.

Upcoming Ultimate Wolverine series by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio expands the Ultimate line.

"The Ultimate Incursion". That's the latest word that Bleeding Cool has got about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide. As a result, we are already starting to roll out a few articles. And a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up.

Jonathan Hickman, writer of Ultimate Invasion, Ultimate Universe and Ultimate Spider-Man, is known for introducing the Incursions into the Marvel Universe with a series of stories told across Fantastic Four, Avengers, Infinity and Secret Wars that saw parallel universes crash into other realities destroying them in the process. It was picked up and used by filmmakers for Doctor Strange: The Multiverse Of Madness.

The question might be, what does "The Ultimate Incursion" mean to the new Ultimate Universe, created by the antics of the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker. Is it a confrontation with the original Ultimate Universe? With the Marvel 616? Or something else entirely?

The current Ultimate line is made up of Ultimate Spider-Man by Hickman and Marco Checchetto with Peter Parker, now having been bitten by a radioactive spider in adulthood as opposed to a teenager, raising his two children with his wife Mary Jane Watson. Ultimate Black Panther with vibranium gaining new world-changing properties by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli. Ultimate X-Men as a Japanese comic book set amongst emerging mutant children, written and illustrated by Peach Momoko. The Ultimates with a new version of the Avengers patchworked together by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri, and the upcoming Ultimate Wolverine by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio.

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

