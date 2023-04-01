Marvel Launches A New Blade Series In July Marvel Comics is bringing back Blade for his own series in July by Bryan Edward Hill and Elena Casagrande.

Marvel Comics is bringing back Blade for his own series in July, well ahead of the movie planned for 2024. His daughter has had one of late in Bloodline, but now daddy's back, after spending a long stint in the Avengers titles. And it comes courtesy of Bryan Edward Hill and Elena Casagrande.

The British vampire hunter Blade, or Eric Brooks, was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, for The Tomb of Dracula in 1973, originally as a human immune to vampire bites and then as a dhampir, his mission is to kill vampires – although of late he also became a sheriff of the Vampire Nation of Chernobyl.

Blade #1

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Elena Casagrande

Marvel's slickest vampire hunter returns in a brand new ongoing by Bryan Hill (KILLMONGER) and Elena Casagrande (BLACK WIDOW)! True evil is patient. And a dark, ancient power has been simmering quietly for centuries…and when Blade himself is the one to unknowingly unleash it, Marvel's entire supernatural underworld will come out of hiding to demand he handle it. Or pay a pound of flesh for his mistakes. Bloodbaths, blackmail and Blade – you won't want to miss the explosive first issue of this new volume! July 2023

Bryan Edward Hill previously worked on Witchblade, 7 Days from Hell, Netherworld, Postal, Detective Comics and Batman And The Outsiders comic books, as well as screenplays, screen adaptations and TV series Ash vs Evil Dead, Titans, Zone 414 and Cannon Busters.

Elena Casagrande is an Italian Eisner Award-winning comic artist and cartoonist who trained at the International School of Comics in Rome and as an assistant to David Messina. She worked for IDW on Star Trek, X-Files, True Blood, Angel and Doctor Who, Red Hulk for Marvel and Batgirl, Catwoman and Vigilante for DC Comics, as well as Suicide Risk from Boom Studios and Black Widow with Kelly Thompson from Marvel. She currently teaches at the Roman School of Comics in Rome.