Marvel Promises New Status Quo for Star Wars Comics With Boba Fett

In October, Marvel Comics launches a new Star Wars: The High Republic spin-off comic book series with Trail Of Shadows by Daniel Jose Older and Dave Wachter. But as that book begins, another ends, the War Of The Bounty Hunters event which has seen Boba Fett and the frozen carbonite body of Han Solo targetted by the Empire, bounty hunters the Resistance, and Jabba The Hutt. But with its conclusion, Marvel Comics promises "With a shocker of an ending that sets up a revolutionary new status quo for Star Wars Comics". Mindless speculation – might Han Solo be revived before he gets to Jabba The Hutt's palace? Leading Marvel Comics to go on a completely different timeline or introducing some kind of workaround? Just a guess… but what else would be a revolutionary status quo for the comic book line? Here are Marvel's Star Wars solicitations for Octiver 2021 in full.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

JEDI KNIGHT AND PRIVATE EYE TEAM UP TO UNCOVER A MYSTERY

THAT WILL CHANGE THE HIGH REPUBLIC FOREVER!

A Jedi Master is dead. Another is in a state of complete shock. It's a murder the likes of which the Jedi Order has never seen before. There are no leads. There are no suspects. There is no motive. But Jedi Investigator EMERICK CAPHTOR must solve the case before it's too late. The fate of the Jedi, the Hutts, the Nihil and everyone in the galaxy, hangs by this tangled thread of lies and deceit. Emerick will need to dive into the darkness, testing himself and his Jedi ideals like never before. He'll need help. Luckily, Private Eye SIAN HOLT lives in the dark. Together, they'll follow this trail of shadows wherever it leads. If they can work together, that is.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

A NEW STORY BEGINS THIS ISSUE – THE SHADOW OF THE NIHIL!

Following the terrible events of The Rising Storm, the villainous NIHIL are in retreat, hunted by THE JEDI.

WAYSEEKER KNIGHT ORLA JARENI is attacked by a lone Nihil Stormship in deep space, a Stormship commanded by one of the Jedi's own.

Which of STARLIGHT BEACON'S number have joined the Nihil Horde? And how far will they turn from the light?

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

THE ULTIMATE FINALE! THE BIGGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR

CHANGES THE FACE OF THE GALAXY!

Everything and everyone in the galaxy is against bounty hunter BOBA FETT, from Sith Lords to Hutt rulers to the mysterious CRIMSON DAWN.

He can't succeed. There's no way he can regain HAN SOLO, escape the bounties on his head, and survive to get his prize to JABBA THE HUTT and get paid. But HAN SOLO belongs to him, and no one will take him away.

With a shocker of an ending that sets up a revolutionary new status quo for STAR WARS COMICS!

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – IG-88 #1

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GUIU VILANOVA (A) • Cover by Mahmud Asrar

NO ONE CAN DEFEAT IG-88! WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TIE-IN!

IG-88 is an advanced assassin droid designed for death, destruction, and mayhem. Its weapons systems are unparalleled, its design flawless. Yet the galaxy's most sinister droid bounty hunter can still fail. What motivates IG-88's resurrection time and time again? Is it programming or something…more? And can IG-88 find a strategy to overcome its old foe, Boba Fett?! Rodney Barnes' and Guiu Vilanova's one-shot is the fourth of four action-packed "War of the Bounty Hunters" tie-ins about the criminal underworld's most notorious hunters and scoundrels, all told by the best STAR WARS writers and illustrators in the galaxy.

STAR WARS #18

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

"COLLISION COURSE"

Reeling from the events on JEKARA and forced to confront the reality of her own choices and losses, LEIA ORGANA meets QI'RA to discuss the person they both have in common – heroic smuggler HAN SOLO!

How has he influenced their lives to that point?

And how will it change their fate moving forward?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #15

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

"PARTY FAVORS"

CRIMSON DAWN is back, and DOCTOR APHRA is trapped aboard their ship!

What treasures lie aboard the VERMILLION?

And what price will Aphra have to pay to obtain them?

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #17

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

"LAST STAND"

Severely wounded, VALANCE must make a desperate escape attempt from an Imperial Star Destroyer.

Will T'ONGA and her crew reach him in time?

Plus: A shocking twist that will leave the survivors' lives forever altered!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #17

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

"JUST REWARDS"

Throughout the search for HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER has carved his way through shadows, unraveling mysteries cloaked in deceptions and betrayal.

Now Vader finally takes care of all his business in this blockbuster conclusion to the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS story arc.

But is he the true master of betrayal in this tale? Or is there another?