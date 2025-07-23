Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: amalgam, Spider-Boy

Marvel Publishes DC Amalgam Facsimiles Starting With Spider-Boy

Marvel Comics publishes Marvel/DC Amalgam Facsimiles starting with Spider-Boy by Karl Kesel and the late Mike Wieringo.

Article Summary Marvel brings back the original 1996 Spider-Boy from the Amalgam Universe with a new Facsimile Edition.

Spider-Boy is a fusion of Spider-Man and Superboy, created by Karl Kesel and Mike Wieringo for Amalgam Comics.

The facsimile reprint retains original ads and editorial content, arriving in October to celebrate Marvel/DC crossovers.

This release kicks off a series of Amalgam facsimiles ahead of the upcoming Batman/Deadpool crossover event.

Marvel Comics may have a character called Spider-Boy now. But in 1996, they did not. Instead there was a DC/Marvel crossover comic, part of the combined Amalgam Universe, with Spider-Boy, a cross between Spider-Man and Superboy, from Karl Kesel and the late Mike Wieringo. Reprinted as close to the original version as possible, including ads and editorial pages, expect this Facsimile Edition in October to be the first of many as the DC/Marvel: Batman/Deadpool crossover kicks off.

MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-BOY #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by KARL KESEL

Art and Cover by Mike Wieringo

On Sale 10/1

As iconic heroes of two worlds collide in the Amalgam Universe, get ready to meet Pete Ross – your friendly neighborhood clone known as Spider-Boy! Join the amazing Arach-Kid mid-fight as he protects Project Cadmus from the deranged D.N.Alien, Bizarnage! But even if he can solve that problem, big trouble lies ahead courtesy of a somehow giant-sized King Lizard! Can Spider-Boy bring his reptilian rogue down to size in time to meet the blind date lined up for him by his ally, Otto Octavius? Face it, tiger – you're dying to find out!"

"On sale in October, SPIDER-BOY #1 FACSIMILE EDITION reprints SPIDER-BOY #1 by writer Karl Kesel and artist Mike Wieringo. The iconic one-shot was originally published in 1996 by Amalgam Comics, a joint imprint by Marvel Comics and DC that introduced dozens of new heroes, each created by merging popular characters from both comic book universes. The project was an industry sensation, and SPIDER-BOY, a mix of Spider-Man and Super-Boy, was one of the standout stars! Now, fans can pick up the character's rare first appearance and revisit the unique world of Amalgam Comics just in time for Marvel and DC's newest groundbreaking collaboration—DEADPOOL/BATMAN and BATMAN/DEADPOOL!

They have quite a few to go through… though they may miss out those by Gerard Jones, I guess.

