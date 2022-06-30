Marvel Reminds Us Takashi Okazaki's Star Wars Visions Is (Mostly) B&W

The solicitation for the upcoming Star Wars Visions series by Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki being published by Marvel Comics read as follows;

FROM THE CREATIVE MIND BEHIND THE STAR WARS: VISIONS EPISODE "THE DUEL" COMES THE SEQUEL: RONIN AND THE BLIND! TAKASHI OKAZAKI (Afro Samurai) is continuing his storytelling from the acclaimed STAR WARS: VISIONS episode "THE DUEL," featuring the Ronin! The mythology of STAR WARS infused with elements of Feudal Japan makes this issue a MUST READ for STAR WARS and MANGA fans alike! In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 SRP: $4.99

Well, the solicitation copy appears to have had a little amend;

FROM ONE OF THE CREATIVE MINDS BEHIND THE STAR WARS: VISIONS EPISODE "THE DUEL" COMES AN ALL-NEW STORY! TAKASHI OKAZAKI (Afro Samurai) is continuing his storytelling from the acclaimed STAR WARS: VISIONS episode "THE DUEL," featuring the Ronin! With an art style depicted directly from "THE DUEL" – grey tones with exciting color for lightsabers and blasts – the mythology of STAR WARS infused with elements of Feudal Japan makes this issue a MUST READ for STAR WARS and MANGA fans alike!

Basically, it was pointed out that the comic book, as the cover shows, is in black and white with spotted colour for the use of lightsabers. And som ecomic book stores have a natural allergy to anything in black and white.

Takashi Okazaki is a Japanese manga creator best known for the series, Afro Samurai, created in 1998 for the self-published collaborative Nou Nou Hau manga magazine, serialized until the magazine's end in September 2002. Adapted into an anime miniseries and a sequel television film, Takashi Okazaki then went back and recreated the original comic as a two-volume manga series, published in the US.

In 2020, Okazaki made his Marvel debut on the Werewolf By Night covers, following up on Black Widow, Non-Stop Spiderman, Falcon & Winter Soldier, Iron Fist Heart of the Dragon, and Deadpool: Black, White & Blood. And in September, drawing Star Wars! In (mostly) black-and-white!