Marvel Reveals Details on Queen Goblin, February Spider-Man Books
Shortly after teasing the new character on Twitter but long enough to allow us to double-dip on this story and get paid twice for writing the same thing, Marvel has revealed more details about the upcoming Spider-villain, Queen Goblin, who will debut in Amazing Spider-Man in February. A press release from the House of Ideas explains:
As seen in a series of teasers today, Spider-Man's life has been plagued by Goblins for almost 60 years. And this February, a brand-new one will glide into Ben Reilly's life to continue this tradition. Brace yourself for the introduction of QUEEN GOBLIN!
This vicious new Goblin with long roots in Spider-Man history is set to put a terrifying spin on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's current Beyond Era. Designed by Marvel Stormbreaker Patrick Gleason, QUEEN GOBLIN will make her explosive first appearance in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88 and continue to plague Spider-Man and much of New York City in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90.
Patrick Gleason had the following to say about designing the character:
When Nick and Zeb asked me to help with character design for QUEEN GOBLIN in Beyond I was thrilled. We went New-Medieval with some tweaks on the old Goblin toys. What's even more fun is letting her off the chain and watching the rest of the art team like Arthur Adams run with her. The writing team has been working like crazy to make her debut worthy of a Queen. I'm writing a scene now that will hopefully melt some brains too.
Marvel editor Nick Lowe also had a quote in the press release, but no one cares what editors have to say. In addition, Marvel revealed that Green Lantern writer Geoffrey Thorne will write a .BEY issue of Amazing Spider-Man, as well as plans or February's issue of Miles Morales: Spider-Man.
Also coming in February will be a special one-shot written by Geoffrey Thorne with art by Jan Bazaldua and Jim Towe. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY will feature the return of the fan favorite Super Hero team THE SLINGERS! You didn't think the Beyond Corporation only had one hero on their payroll? Watch as Hobie Brown ascends to new heights as the Hornet!
Writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Michele Bandini's run on MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN will also continue to be impacted by the events of the Beyond Era. Issue #35 will see Miles and Shift facing off against Space Stone-host Quantum and the Assessor. And their only hope at victory lies with the Beyond Corporation.
Below, check out concept art for Queen Goblin and covers for February's Spider-books. Now, let's see if Marvel can give us an excuse to write about this for a third time today.
On Sale 2/2
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by MICHAEL DOWLING
Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR & ZEB WELLS
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
Design Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
On Sale 2/9
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #88.BEY
Written by GEOFFREY THORNE
Art by JAN BAZALDUA & JIM TOWE
Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
On Sale 2/16
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #89
Written by PATRICK GLEASON
Art by MARK BAGLEY
Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS, & PATRICK GLEASON
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
On Sale 2/23
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90
Written by PATRICK GLEASON
Art by PATRICK GLEASON
Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, KELLY THOMPSON, & PATRICK GLEASON
Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS
Variant Cover by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #35
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art by MICHELE BANDINI
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE