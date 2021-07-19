Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly

Marvel Comics is definitely laying things on thick. With Nick Spencer bringing back the events of One More Day with Mephisto in Amazing Spider-Man and Sinister War, as well as having Peter Parker preparing to ask Mary Jane Watson to marry him. And now? A return to the original plan to get rid of the Spider-Man marriage from the Clone Saga that would have seen Peter Parker revealed to be a clone of the real Spider-Man, Ben Reilly, who would take over the role of Spider-Man as a single man, letting Peter and MJ go on their way. Of course, they are not even teasing that get-out here.

PETER PARKER AND BEN REILLY SWING INTO ACTION ON ARTHUR ADAMS' AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 COVER! (ONLY ONE WILL SWING OUT!) This October, an all-star creative team is set to take AMAZING SPIDER-MAN beyond your wildest expectations! This new era will see bold changes brought to the Spider-Man mythos, beginning with the return of Ben Reilly. Fans can see him joining forces with Peter Parker on the newly revealed cover of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75. But as the cover of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76 shows, this Spider team-up won't last long and Peter Parker may be taking his final web-swing. What villain did the unthinkable and took Peter down? And is Ben Reilly, last seen operating as the Scarlet Spider, really fit to take over? Writers Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, and Patrick Gleason are joining forces with artists Sara Pichelli and Michael Dowling to bring you these answers and more!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Wraparound Cover by ARTHUR ADAMSWebhead Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON On Sale 10/6!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76

Written by ZEB WELLS

Pencils by PATRICK GLEASON

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON On Sale 10/13

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by SARA PICHELLI

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, & KELLY THOMPSON

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS On Sale 10/20!