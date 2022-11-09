Marvel Teases The Twilight Court for Timeless 2022 #1

Marvel Comics has just teased the following image on social media for their upcoming Timeless 2022 #1 in December, going to Final Order Cut-Off this week.

Is this a cosmic or chronological Illuminati for the Marvel Universe? We seem to have Shi'Ar representation. And are those the Avengers Endgame suits for travelling through time? Or the Marauders' suits for travelling through time? Either way, it suggests such, especially where Kang is involved.

It follows this one hour ago.

Myrddin, who I insist hearing pronounced in a Scottish accent, refers to the Tribulation Events, something usually associated with the Book Of Revelation in the Bible. as all manner of change and upheaval is coming. Myrddin does seem to be sporting a scythe… how reaper-ey are they feeling? It follows this two hours ago.

The Missing Moment is teased in the solicitation. As a time traveller, chronological information is key and you should be in a position to get it. If not… is something being kept from you? For… reasons?

Marvel is to publish another Timeless #1 at the end of the year. The last one-shot from the end of last year was a story about Kang, older, Kang, younger Kang and a look at the Marvel Universe playing out in 2022, and we managed to identify pretty much everything. I wonder what we'll find this time around for 2023?

TIMELESS 2022 #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220750

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Greg Land, Patrick Zircher, Salvador Larroca (CA) Kael Ngu

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Greg Land, Patrick Zircher, Salvador Larroca (CA) Kael Ngu

Rated T In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: $5.99

TIMELESS #1, the special year-ending one-shot that sets the stage for upcoming stories in the Marvel Universe, will return for a second year! Last year's installment was a must-have for fans and received a much-demanded second printing. This year's TIMELESS promises to be even more shocking with mysterious teases, exciting first appearances, and, at its core, a dramatic high-stakes journey for Kang the Conqueror! Marvel Comics superstar Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, BLACK CAT) will once again pen this thrilling adventure through Marvel space and time alongside a trio of blockbuster talent: Salvador Larroca, Greg Land and Patch Zircher. Laying the groundwork for 2023's biggest developments, including what's to come for Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the wake of AVENGERS ASSEMBLE, TIMELESS #1 will be an epic giant-sized comic that fans dare not miss! The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position — on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future! "Kang is back on another adventure – but could this be his last one? Once again, we step into the Conqueror's thigh-high boots to go stamping through the future. But this time Kang is in an unfamiliar position: fleeing," MacKay explained. "TIMELESS 2022 is bigger and better than ever before. More previews of what the Marvel Universe has in store, more action, and a story that sets up the dominoes for a huge story coming in the future that I'm really excited to see play out!"

This is how it looked last time…