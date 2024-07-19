Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: return of the jedi, star wars, The Force Awakes

Marvel Tells What Happened Between Return Of The Jedi & Force Awakens

Marvel Comics announced recently that the current continuity of their Star Wars comic books would be coming to a close.

Marvel Comics announced recently that the current continuity of their Star Wars comic books would be coming to a close with the upcoming Star Wars #50 and Darth Vader #50. But they also teased what would be coming next and Bleeding Cool asked if this might mean a shift to post Return Of The Jedi stories? And it seems that this is indeed what is happening, as Marvel Comics promotes "The Final Battle Of The Galactic Civil War Begins" with the following image by Rod Reis of the charred head/helmet of Darth Vader as seen in The Force Awakens, seemingly rescued from the funeral pyre. Looks like we are going to see everything that led from that one moment to Kylo Ren coming into ownership of that artefact. Maybe including just what did happen to Luke Skywalker…

Previously, Marvel said "For nearly five years, Marvel Comics has delivered Star Wars comic book series set in the largely unexplored period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Across titles like Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, fans have experienced the adventures Luke, Leia, Lando, and more iconic heroes embarked on during one of the darkest times for the Rebellion and discovered the trials Darth Vader overcame through during a pivotal turning point in his journey through the dark side. Now, this exciting chapter comes to an end in September with two over-sized epics: STAR WARS #50 and STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50. Then, later this year, Marvel Comics will take readers to a different era of the galaxy, far, far away. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information!"

Marvel Comics first licensed and launched Star Wars in 197 at the behest of Roy Thomas, which ran until the late eighties. Dark Horse Comics picked up the license for the darker storytelling of Dark Empire in 1991, with hundreds of stories that followed. After Walt Disney acquired Marvel in 2009 and Lucasfilm in 2012, inevitably the Star Wars comics license returned to Marvel in 2015. Several new series were launched, including the creation of characters such as Doctor Aphra and Black Krrranstan who have turned up in other Star Wars media. In 2017, IDW Publishing got the license for comics aimed at younger readers and launched the anthology series Star Wars Adventures. In 2022, Dark Horse got the IDW license and resumed publishing new Star Wars comics and graphic novels for those younger readers.

