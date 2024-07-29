Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Speculator Corner | Tagged: doctor doom, iron man

5 Times Tony Stark Was Doctor Doom & How Much They Now Go For On eBay

Bleeding Cool has identified a couple of Doctor Doom/Iron Man mashups that all other collectors, apps or websites have missed.,

So, Robert Downey Jr is the new Doctor Doom for the MCU. And naturally, people have looked for precedents in the comics and forced the prices up in the aftermarket. That's for comic books which have been identified of course, Bleeding Cool has a couple that have not been identified as Doom/Iron Man mashups by collectors, apps or websites until, well, until you read this article. So you might want to hurry and beat everyone else.

Exiles #23 by Judd Winick and Kev Walker from 2003 has Tony Stark kill Doom and becomes Monarch of Earth as a new Doom. Recently in the dollar bins, now $50 on eBay, raw, with some asking for $80. No slabbed copies for sale.

Marvel Team-Up #2 by Robert Kirkman and Scott Kolins from 2004 seems the world's Doom revealed as Tony Stark, the Iron Maniac in issue 3. Marvel Team-Up #2 has sold for up to $56, with #3 for up to $50.

Marvel Adventures Fantastic Four #25 from 2007 by Fred van Lente and Cory Hamscher in a world where the Fantastic Four are villains, and Victor Von Doom is the hero known as Doc Iron. Recently selling for $2.50. there are copies from mycomicshop available for $2.70. That's because Bleeding Cool has the first time this comic has been mentioned in relation to the Robert Downey Jr announcement, and it also may have the lowest print run than any other comic on this list, but is definitely Victor Von Doom looking like Iron Man…

What If? Iron Man: Demon in an Armor #1 by David Micheline, Bob Layton, Graham Nolan and Mark Pennington in 2010 which Victor von Doom swaps bodies with Tony Stark in college. Tony aims to take down Doom's Stark Universal company. Raw copies have sold on eBay for up to $200. A CGC 9.6 slabbed copy sold for $700.

Infamous Iron Man #1 – #12 by Brian Michael Bendis, and Alex Maleev in 2016 and 2017, sees Doctor Doom become the new Iron Man following the death of Tony Stark, surviving only as an AI, as part of Doom's search for redemption, now that his face has been healed during the Secret Wars. Infamous Iron Man #1 1:25 variant CGC 9.8 just sold for $600, a raw copy for $190, a CGC 9.8 standard cover sold for $400, a raw copy for $150. Infamous Iron Man #2 1:25 variant CGC 9.8 just sold for $180, and raw for $35, a standard cover sold raw for $5. Other issues from the twelve-issue series are getting similar bumps, but the final issue has had a bigger one.

And for a bonus sixth entry, Clobberin' Time #1 by Steve Skroce from 2023 introduced us to Ogdu Fraize, also known as the Psychopomp, a time thief, who has combined Stark and Doom costumes. Don't know if this counts but copies are up for around $3.50 if you fancy…

But how they'll do it in the movies? No idea. Hey, maybe Victor Von Doom, who hates his hideously scarred face, gets surgery to make it look like the world's most admired man, Tony Stark? I don't think anyone has mentioned that possibility yet. Though Robert Downey Jr will probably just Hugo Weaving-V For Vendetta it…

