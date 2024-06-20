Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: darth vader, september 2024, star wars

Marvel Ends Star Wars Comics As They Catch Up With Return Of The Jedi

Marvel is ending their line of Star Wars comics with Star Wars #50 and Darth Vader #50 as they catch up with Return Of The Jedi.

Marvel Comics is ending their line of Star Wars comics with Star Wars #50 and Darth Vader #50 as they finally catch up with the events of Return Of The Jedi. And that will be it this year for Marvel and Star Wars. Until next year when it starts up again with new issue 1s and a new era. Possibly between Return Of The Jedi and The Force Awakens? They have a lot to fill in, for that time.

"For nearly five years, Marvel Comics has delivered Star Wars comic book series set in the largely unexplored period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Across titles like Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, fans have experienced the adventures Luke, Leia, Lando, and more iconic heroes embarked on during one of the darkest times for the Rebellion and discovered the trials Darth Vader overcame through during a pivotal turning point in his journey through the dark side. Now, this exciting chapter comes to an end in September with two over-sized epics: STAR WARS #50 and STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50. Then, later this year, Marvel Comics will take readers to a different era of the galaxy, far, far away. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information! "Both finale issues will be fifty-page extravaganzas! In Charles Soule and Madibek Musabekov's STAR WARS #50, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker must teach his student Ben Solo a powerful lesson about the true balance between Light and Dark! He offers up a tale from the days of the Rebel Alliance that touches on multiple eras of Star Wars history, and brings this epic run to a thrilling, incredible climax! "Then, acclaimed writer Greg Pak closes out the longest-running Darth Vader comic series ever alongside artist Raffaele Ienco and more in STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50. Pak's run reaches its stunning conclusion as the Dark Heart of the Sith comes full circle! Darth Vader finally unleashes the unfathomable power he's accumulated through the Schism Imperial against the only person in the galaxy he hates more than he hates himself – Emperor Palpatine! Also featuring the final twists in the saga for key characters like Luke, Leia, Sabé, Ochi, the droid ZED-6-7, Sly Moore, the members of the Schism Imperial and more!

STAR WARS #50

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Connecting Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 9/11

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Connecting Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 9/18

