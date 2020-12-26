Marvel To Collect Everything They Published In August 1961 As Omnibus

August 1961 saw Marvel Comics published the first issue of the Fantastic Four, their first superhero comic for years, that would see the genre redefined and recreated into the mainstream comics and movie blockbuster dominating force it has become. And in August 2021, sixty-year in, Marvel are to publish an Omnibus containing that comic – and everything else Marvel published in that month. Horror, romance, Nurse, Mystery, Western and more. Genres that are hardly touched by Marvel Comics these days with the dominance of superhero titles. And August 1961 is when it all happened.

Marvel August 1961 Omnibus will be published in August 2021 and there will most likely be plenty of other Anniversary notes and projects through the year.

Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #73-74; KATHY #13; LIFE WITH MILLIE #13; PATSY WALKER #97; AMAZING ADVENTURES #6; FANTASTIC FOUR #1; KID COLT, OUTLAW #101; LINDA CARTER, STUDENT NURSE #2; MILLIE THE MODEL #105; STRANGE TALES #90; TALES OF SUSPENSE #23; TALES TO ASTONISH #25; GUNSMOKE WESTERN #67; LOVE ROMANCES #96; TEEN-AGE ROMANCE #84; AMAZING ADULT FANTASY #7; PATSY AND HEDY #79 and RAWHIDE KID #25

The August 1961 news came courtesy of The Uncanny Omar, from Marvel VP – Sales, David Gabriel.

Who also, a few days previously confirmed a Classic What If Omnibus coming out alongside the new TV series, collecting the original What If #1-15 and #17 to #22. The missing #16, "What If Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu, Had Remained Loyal to Fu Manchu?" may just be a little too much "yellow peril" for Marvel Comics these days, which also affected the comic books collected in the Jack Kirby Love & War Omnibus volumes.

