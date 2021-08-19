Marvel To Launch Star Wars: Crimson Reign Comic Book Series

Star Wars: Crimson Reign is to continue the War of the Bounty Hunters crossover in Marvel's current Star Wars comic books, joining up aspects of Solo, Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. Star Wars: Crimson Reign is a five-issue mini-series by Charles Soule and Steve Cummings that launches in November and stars Qi'ra from Solo, who recently appeared in comics for the first time with War of the Bounty Hunters.

Charles Soule told IGN "I planned to tell the story we're seeing in War of the Bounty Hunters from the very first pitches I wrote when I knew I'd be taking over the Star Wars title for Marvel. But it was really when I knew I had a secret weapon to deploy storywise that the seeds of Crimson Reign began to take root in my mind: Qi'ra, former paramour of Han Solo and current leader of the infamous Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, as portrayed by Emilia Clarke in Solo: A Star Wars Story film. While Qi'ra plays a huge part in War of the Bounty Hunters, that event is really a Boba Fett story. I have a bigger story I'm going to tell with Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn, and it's all connected to the reasons she kicked things off in War of the Bounty Hunters in the first place. You'll learn more about that in the closing pages of War of the Bounty Hunters #5, out in October, and I think fans have no idea how exciting and new this story will feel. From the moment I took the gig writing Star Wars, I wanted to do new things in the Star Wars timeline between Episodes V and VI, using new characters from all eras of the galaxy far, far away. Crimson Reign, which continues what I plan as a trilogy that began with War of the Bounty Hunters, is a great example of how I like to write Star Wars stories. Everything and everyone is fair game, and I think people are really going to enjoy it. Await the Reign."

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 will be published by Marvel Comics in November.