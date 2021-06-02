Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Sequel to Solo Movie? (Spoilers)

Today sees the release of Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters #1 from Marvel, the first major Star Wars comic book crossover project from Marvel across their Star Wars line of titles. Set between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi, it tells a new story of the journey Boba Fett took taking the carbonised body of Han Solo from the Empire to Jabba The Hutt's palace on Tattoine, and it has not been plain sailing.

After the carbonisation process began to fail, Boba Fett had to go through his own quest cycle to get Han Solo repaired, only for Solo's remains to be stolen by unknown parties.

Unknown parties until today, of course. And that's when the Solo: A Star Wars Story decided that it wants to get involved, dragging its own canon into the mixture, and making Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters not just an interlude between Empire and Return, but a direct sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Because the people who stole Han Solo and are now negotiating with Jabba The Hutt for their own deal, and who have Boba Fett on their backs, trying to take him back? Crimson Dawn.

Basically.

In Solo, Crimson Dawn was a criminal organization that was revealed to have been founded by the former Sith Lord and surviving Darth Maul after the Clone Wars ended, leading to the formation of the Galactic Empire that replaced the Old Galactic Republic.

And the person in charge of Crimson Dawn?

Qi'ra, who grew up on the streets along with Han Solo as part of the White Worms gang, and became partners in every sense before they were separated. Qi'ra was sold as a slave, eventually to Dryden Vos, the public leader of Crimson Dawn, rising through the ranks to become his lieutenant. She eventually killed Vos to save Han Solo, but then left to return to Dathomir to meet with Maul, the then-true leader of Crimson Dawn.

Or course, this is set 16-17 years later. But it seems that Qi'ra is still in place in the Crimson Dawn and has some interest in the frozen semi-corpse of her former lover. Will she save him again? Will she negotiate a better price? Will she be killed by Boba Fett? One way or another, Han Solo will end up frozen on that wall in Jabba's place. But the journey there just got even more complicated.

It just got real. Really real. Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1 is published by Marvel Comics today. With crossovers running through every Star Wars tutle, said from High Republic, over the next few months. Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13 is out next week.