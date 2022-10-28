Marvel To Publish July 1963 Omnibus With Avengers #1 & X-Men #1

Marvel Comics is publishing a new one of their Complete Months Omnibus Hardcovers for the 60th anniversary of the X-Men and the Avengers in 2023. And picking July 1963 for the first issues of both those titles, and follows up their two previous years' volumes June 1962 and August 1961…

Marvel is proud to celebrate the 60th Anniversaries of the X-Men and Avengers – by presenting each and every Marvel comic from the month of their debut! By July 1963, the Marvel Age of Comics was taking over. Marvel was creating hit after hit, and two series that debuted the same month – X-MEN and AVENGERS – were destined to have a historic impact! They've taken over modern pop culture, but back in 1963, they were just a small part of a much larger and more varied tapestry on the newsstands! Marvel also unveiled groundbreaking Annuals, experimented with a new type of war comic, continued their tales of frontier justice and appealed to an audience not interested in fisticuffs with teen humor and romance titles. It was an amazing and very different time – and you can immerse yourself in the era right here! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #5, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #19 and ANNUAL #1, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #96, MODELING WITH MILLIE #25, PATSY AND HEDY #90 and ANNUAL #1, PATSY WALKER #109, RAWHIDE KID (1955) #36, SGT. FURY #3, STRANGE TALES (1951) #113, TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #46, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #48, X-MEN (1963) #1, KATHY #25, KID COLT OUTLAW #113, MILLIE THE MODEL #117 and TWO-GUN KID #66.

Where were you in June of 1962? We know where Spider-Man was: Making his historic debut in Amazing Fantasy #15. But that wasn't the only thing going in that all-important month in Marvel history: Thor first held aloft the hammer Mjolnir. Hank Pym donned his cybernetic helmet becoming Ant-Man. The FF squared off against Namor and Doctor Doom. Kid Colt mixed it up with the Circus of Crime. Millie the Model got mixed up in more Hanover hijinks. Patsy and Hedy worked on their frenemy-ship. Star-crossed lovers dealt with the ups and downs of romance, all while tales of horror and fantasy stories crept from the pages of titles like Strange Tales. Marvel: June 1962 Omnibus collects every comic from this month of Marvel milestones! COLLECTING: Journey into Mystery (1952) 83, Amazing Fantasy (1962) 15, Tales to Astonish (1959) 35, Kathy (1959) 18, Life with Millie (1960) 18, Patsy Walker (1945) 102, Kid Colt Outlaw (1948) 106, Fantastic Four (1961) 6, Linda Carter Student Nurse (1961) 7, Millie the Model (1945) 110, Strange Tales (1951) 100, Tales of Suspense (1959) 33, Love Romances (1949) 101, Incredible Hulk (1962) 3, Gunsmoke Western (1955) 72, Patsy and Hedy (1952) 84, Rawhide Kid (1955) 30

In August 1961, FANTASTIC FOUR #1 hit newsstands, heralding a new take on super hero stories and the birth of the Silver Age Marvel Universe! But Marvel Comics had been around for years before that, publishing Western, romance, comedy, monster and science fiction titles…and in August 1961, FANTASTIC FOUR was just one of over a dozen very different Marvel books! Now, sixty years later, experience the excitement of being a comic book fan in that momentous month — with a complete collection of every issue that shared the shelves with FF #1, many never before reprinted! COLLECTING: Journey Into Mystery (1952) 73-74; Kathy (1959) 13; Life with Millie (1960) 13; Patsy Walker (1945) 97; Amazing Adventures (1961) 6; Fantastic Four (1961) 1; Kid Colt, Outlaw (1949) 101; Linda Carter, Student Nurse (1961) 2; Millie the Model (1945) 105; Strange Tales (1951) 90; Tales of Suspense (1959) 23; Tales to Astonish (1959) 25; Gunsmoke Western (1955) 67; Love Romances (1949) 96; Teen-Age Romance (1960) 84; Amazing Adult Fantasy (1961) 7; Patsy and Hedy (1952) 79; Rawhide Kid (1960) 25