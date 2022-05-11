Marvel To Publish The End Of Spider-Verse – One Multiverse Too Many?

It's official, 2014 is now retro. As Marvel returns to the Edge Of Spider-Verse that first launched Spider-Gwen into the world, before she got a couple of Spider-Verse movies out of it. And now, with the second of those films on its way, Marvel is to publish a second Edge Of Spider-Verse comic book series. Even without a Spider-Verse series to spin out of… at least not yet.

Over the course of five issues, Edge Of Spider-Verse will introduce brand-new Spider-heroes as well as catch up with classic favorites such as Araña, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man: India! Each thrilling issue will contain three stories packed with debuts, new status quos, and seeds for an overarching saga that will set the stage for THE END OF SPIDER-VERSE, a new epic launching later this year.

Could Marvel be suffering from Multiverse overload? There has been a lot around lately, could Spider-Man be killing off its own multiverse that spawned characters such as Spider-Gwen and the new series Spider-Punk? And featured heavily in Into The Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home?

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA & KARLA PACHECO

Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE!

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 8/3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2

Written by DAN SLOTT AND MORE

Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 8/17

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3

Written by DAN SLOTT AND MORE

Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

On Sale 8/31