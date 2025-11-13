Marvel Ultimate Universe February 2026 Solicits As Ultimate X-Men Ends

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate x-men

Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe February 2026 Solicits as Ultimate X-Men comes to an end

As scooped by Bleeding Cool, then confirmed at New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics will bring its new Ultimate Universe to an end next year, closing out its five titles and wrapping things up in an epic final saga, Ultimate Endgame. People are starting to believe them now. Here are Marvel's Ultimate solicits and solicitations for February 2026.

"Igniting the industry with its bold storytelling and modern takes on the Marvel mythos, the Ultimate Universe will now be able to be enjoyed in completion for years to come. But it's not over yet! Today, fans can get a sneak peek at what's to come in March 2026, including the final issue of Peach Momoko's ULTIMATE X-MEN, the third issue of ULTIMATE ENDGAME, and new issues of ULTIMATES and ULTIMATE WOLVERINE. The final issues of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN and ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER will hit stands in January, but their cast of characters will continue to play key roles in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, which brings the line's various heroes and plot threads together for the final showdown with the mastermind behind the Ultimate Universe, THE MAKER! Bid farewell to visionary creator Peach Momoko's unforgettable vision of mutantkind in ULTIMATE X-MEN #24; discover the Maker's true power in ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3 by Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf, and Terry Dodson; witness an inspiring turning point for the resistance in ULTIMATES #21 by Camp and behold an X-showdown for the ages as Wolverine and Jean Grey team up in ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #14 by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio."