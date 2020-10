Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers

We are looking at January now but back in July, Marvel Comics announced it had the Aliens and Predator licences from Disney-purchased Fox, after decades at Dark Horse. We might get to see what Marvel will be doing with them later in 2021. But for now, Marvel is running a bunch of Marvel Vs Aliens variant covers in their January 2021 solicitations.

VENOM #32

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

BLACK CAT #2

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #1

Variant Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

WOLVERINE #9

Marvel Vs Alien Variant Cover by R.B.SILVA

X-MEN #17

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

IRON MAN #5

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

IMMORTAL HULK #43

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

FANTASTIC FOUR #28

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

AVENGERS #41

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CAPTAIN AMERICA #27

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

CAPTAIN MARVEL #25

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE

BLACK WIDOW #5

Marvel vs. Alien variant cover by Terry Dodson

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

THOR #11

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

While these covers are yet to be revealed. I expect, as well as Marvel Aliens comics in 2021, we may also get a bunch of Marvel Vs Predator variants to follow in 2021?

SHANG-CHI #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

X-FORCE #16

MARVEL vs ALIEN VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR Larroca

MARAUDERS #17

MARVEL vs ALIEN VARIANT COVER

SPIDER-WOMAN #8

MARVEL VS ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON