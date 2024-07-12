Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Ahsoka, Inquisitors, star wars

Marvel Warns Of Tears In Recent Issues Of Their Star Wars Comics

Marvel Comics tells retailers that there are possible tears on the covers of a "measurable number" of copies of recent Star Wars comic books.

Article Summary Marvel alerts of tears on 'Star Wars: Ahsoka' #1 AKA Variant covers.

Defective 'Star Wars: Inquisitors' #1 issues also reported.

Marvel apologies and makes affected covers returnable.

Replacement copies for flawed comics to be printed swiftly. "

Some episodes of Star Wars have been known to bring grown men to tears. But those aren't the tears we are talking about right now. Marvel Comics tells retailers that "There are possible tears on the covers of a measurable number of copies of Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 Aka Variant that was not found until late in the pick/pack process, and Marvel apologizes for the inconvenience. At this time, this one variant cover has been made returnable and should be reported to PRH as soon as possible. Marvel will be issuing a reprint that should arrive to PRH within the next week, and it is recommended that you place a new order for your quantities as soon as possible. If you have already reported your defective copies for credit and replacement through the claims process, no further action needs to be taken."

That's for this variant of the comic Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 AKA variant. But it is not alone. Marvel Comics also tell retailers,

"There are a very limited percentage of covers with wrinkles or cover flaws on the below Star Wars books that go on sale 7/3/24. Corrected printings are being printed as quickly as possible. Please report damaged covers to PRH, if any, for credit and new replacement comics will be shipped out as soon as possible after the estimated PRH 7/18/24 receipt of the corrected copies."

And that's for Star Wars: Inquisitors #1 and the Chris Sprouse The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Variant. So might be worth checking to see if you have any tears on your copy of the comic books that are worth crying over. And if so, letting your comic book retailer know, sharpish so that they can do something about it. You can also see the further printings the comic books are going to, over in the latest PrintWatch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!