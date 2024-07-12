PrintWatch: X-Men, Absolute Power, Blood Hunt, Star Wars Second Prints

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Power, Blood Hunt, Kid Venom, printwatch, ultimates

PrintWatch: X-Men, Absolute Power, Blood Hunt, Star Wars, Kid Venom, Wolverine, Ultimates, Spider-Man all get Second Printings

PrintWatch: Lots of comics from Marvel going to second printing right now. But first, from DC, Absolute Power #1 gets a second printing with this Mikel Janin Wraparound cover for the 7th of August.

ABSOLUTE POWER #1 Second Printing Mikel Janin Wraparound

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/07/2024

PrintWatch: Marvel is sending X-Men #1 back to a second printing with a Ryan Stegman cover, and a 1:25 variant John Tylor Christopher cover, for the 14th of August.

X-MEN #1 RYAN STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/14/24

X-MEN #1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/14/24

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/14/24

PrintWatch: Blood Hunt gets a lots of second printings, for the Red Band bagged variants from Marvel Comics, for Blood Hunt: Red Band #1 to #5, all out on the 28th of August. While Blood Hunt #4 gets a normal second printing on the 21st of August, all with Pepe Larraz covers.

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #1 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $6.99 On Sale: 08/28/24

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #2 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #3 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #4 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #5 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24

Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24

BLOOD HUNT #4 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is also sending the Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 back for a second printing with a Salvador Larroca cover, and a 1:25 ratio Mike McKone variant. It is also sending Spider-Man Reign 2 #1 back for seconds with a Kaare Andrews cover and a Leirix 1:25 ratio variant, both for the 21st of August.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 SALVADOR LARROCA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [IW]

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 MIKE MCKONE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [IW] (1:25)

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

SPIDER-MAN REIGN 2 #1 KAARE ANDREWS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

SPIDER-MAN REIGN 2 #1 LEIRIX RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics sends Wolverine: Deep Cut #1 for a second printing with an Edgar Salazar cover, Kid Venom #1 get a second printing with a John Tyler Christopher negative space virgin cover, and a Gerardo Sandoval 1:25 ratio variant, both for the 21st of August.

WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1 EDGAR SALAZAR 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $3.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

KID VENOM #1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER 2ND PRINTING NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

KID VENOM #1 GERARDO SANDOVAL RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch: Ultimates #2 gets a second printing with a Dike Ruan cover, and a spoiler Inhyuk Lee 1:25 ratio variant, for the 21st of August.

ULTIMATES #2 DIKE RUAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

ULTIMATES #2 INHYUK LEE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch: Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 gets a second printing with a Ken Lashley cover, with a 1:25 variant with a still from the TV show. While Star Wars: Inquisitors #1 gets a Nick Bradshaw variant, and a 1:25 ratio variant by Alex Maleev.

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 KEN LASHLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 RATIO TV VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #1 NICK BRADSHAW 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #1 ALEX MALEEV RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch: While Marvel Comics has cancelled the Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #2 second printing and 1:25 variant, as wel as the Thanos Annual second printings

PrintWatch: Scout Comics sends This Little Piggy #1 by Shawn Gabborin and Carlos López back for a second printing for the 28th of August. As well as Charm City #2 by Josh Eiserike and Scott Van Domelen back for a second printing for the 21st of August.

CHARM CITY #2 (OF 5) Second Printing

(W) Josh Eiserike (A/CA) Scott Van Domelen

2nd printing of Scout's hit magic based suspense thriller!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024

THIS LITTLE PIGGY #1 (OF 4) Second Printing (MR)

(W) Shawn Gabborin (A) Carlos López (CA) Joe Bocardo

DARK HARBOR – 2nd printing!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/28/2024

