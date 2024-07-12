Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: , , , ,

PrintWatch: X-Men, Absolute Power, Blood Hunt, Star Wars Second Prints

PrintWatch: X-Men, Absolute Power, Blood Hunt, Star Wars, Kid Venom, Wolverine, Ultimates, Spider-Man all get Second Printings

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • DC's Absolute Power #1 and a lineup of Marvel comics receive second printings.
  • Popular series like X-Men, Blood Hunt, and Amazing Spider-Man Annual return with fresh covers.
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka and Inquisitors editions join the reprint rush with exclusive variants.
  • Scout Comics' This Little Piggy and Charm City hit the shelves again with second prints.

PrintWatch: Lots of comics from Marvel going to second printing right now. But first, from DC, Absolute Power #1 gets a second printing with this Mikel Janin Wraparound cover for the 7th of August.

PrintWatch

  • ABSOLUTE POWER #1 Second Printing Mikel Janin Wraparound
    Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/07/2024

PrintWatch: Marvel is sending X-Men #1 back to a second printing with a Ryan Stegman cover, and a 1:25 variant John Tylor Christopher cover, for the 14th of August.

  • X-MEN #1 RYAN STEGMAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
    Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/14/24
  • X-MEN #1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)
    Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/14/24

PrintWatch: Blood Hunt gets a lots of second printings, for the Red Band bagged variants from Marvel Comics, for Blood Hunt: Red Band #1 to #5, all out on the 28th of August. While Blood Hunt #4 gets a normal second printing on the 21st of August, all with Pepe Larraz covers.

  • BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #1 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]
    Price: $6.99 On Sale: 08/28/24
  • BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #2 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]
    Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24
  • BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #3 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]
    Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24
  • BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #4 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]
    Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24
  • BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND #5 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]
    Price: $5.99 On Sale: 08/28/24
  • BLOOD HUNT #4 PEPE LARRAZ 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [BH]
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is also sending the Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 back for a second printing with a Salvador Larroca cover, and a 1:25 ratio Mike McKone variant. It is also sending Spider-Man Reign 2 #1 back for seconds with a Kaare Andrews cover and a Leirix 1:25 ratio variant, both for the 21st of August.

  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 SALVADOR LARROCA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [IW]
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24
  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 MIKE MCKONE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [IW] (1:25)
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24
  • SPIDER-MAN REIGN 2 #1 KAARE ANDREWS 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24
  • SPIDER-MAN REIGN 2 #1 LEIRIX RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics sends Wolverine: Deep Cut #1 for a second printing with an Edgar Salazar cover, Kid Venom #1 get a second printing with a John Tyler Christopher negative space virgin cover, and a Gerardo Sandoval 1:25 ratio variant, both for the 21st of August.

  • WOLVERINE: DEEP CUT #1 EDGAR SALAZAR 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
    Price: $3.99 On Sale: 08/21/24
  • KID VENOM #1 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER 2ND PRINTING NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24
  • KID VENOM #1 GERARDO SANDOVAL RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch: Ultimates #2 gets a second printing with a Dike Ruan cover, and a spoiler Inhyuk Lee 1:25 ratio variant, for the 21st of August.

  • ULTIMATES #2 DIKE RUAN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24
  • ULTIMATES #2 INHYUK LEE RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch: Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 gets a second printing with a Ken Lashley cover, with a 1:25 variant with a still from the TV show. While Star Wars: Inquisitors #1 gets a Nick Bradshaw variant, and a 1:25 ratio variant by Alex Maleev.

  • STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1 KEN LASHLEY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24
  • STAR WARS: AHSOKA #1  RATIO TV VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24
  • STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #1 NICK BRADSHAW 2ND PRINTING VARIANT
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24
  • STAR WARS: INQUISITORS #1 ALEX MALEEV RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)
    Price: $4.99 On Sale: 08/21/24

PrintWatch: While Marvel Comics has cancelled the Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #2 second printing and 1:25 variant, as wel as the Thanos Annual second printings

PrintWatch: Scout Comics sends This Little Piggy #1 by Shawn Gabborin and Carlos López back for a second printing for the 28th of August. As well as Charm City #2 by Josh Eiserike and Scott Van Domelen back for a second printing for the 21st of August.

CHARM CITY #2 (OF 5) Second Printing
(W) Josh Eiserike (A/CA) Scott Van Domelen
2nd printing of Scout's hit magic based suspense thriller!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024

THIS LITTLE PIGGY #1 (OF 4) Second Printing (MR)
(W) Shawn Gabborin (A) Carlos López (CA) Joe Bocardo
DARK HARBOR – 2nd printing!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/28/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.