Marvel Writing Conan Out Of Continuity In Savage Avengers #1?

Last week, Bleeding Cool scooped the news from Lake Como Comic Art Festival that Marvel was to lose the licence to Conan The Barbarian in the US, reverting to the license owners Cabinet Entertainment for the next few years until Conan is as public domain in the USA as he is in Europe. Marvel Comics was still going to keep the Marvel and Dark Horse collections in print and there was also the suggestion that Conan may continue to be published in the Savage Avengers series, which relaunches with a new issue 1 today.

But is it really a coincidence that the first issue launches with an assault, not just on Conan The Barbarian, but his very existence in Marvel Comics continuity?

With the agents of the Prime Avenger, fighting to keep all timelines in existence, which means it seems, for the 616 that means erasing the time-travelling Conan The Barbarian. So that he was never published by Marvel Comics.

All that going back and forth across time, seems to have been noticed. I mean, it's not as if this is anything Conan has ever sought.

Is the future the impending take home of Conan by Cabinet Entertainment?

Of course, he may well be back once the Conan copyright in the USA lapses as well…

SAVAGE AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220890

(W) David Pepose (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT, ALL-DANGEROUS TEAM ASSEMBLES!

Since his exile from the Hyborian Age, Conan the Barbarian has conquered the most dangerous foes the modern Marvel Universe has to offer – but what happens when this hard-edged Cimmerian finds himself on the run from the cybernetic soldier of the future known as Deathlok? Outgunned and outmatched, Conan must turn to an unlikely group of loners, berserkers, and killers if he hopes to survive the night – but can these Savage Avengers defy Deathlok's murderous manhunt, or will they become the next targets in the crosshairs of tomorrow? Don't miss out on a bold new beginning for Marvel's most savage super heroes, as Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (Spencer & Locke, Scout's Honor) and superstar artist Carlos Magno (KANG THE CONQUEROR, RoboCop: Dead or Alive) introduce a sensational new lineup that will resonate across every era of the House of Ideas!

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $3.99