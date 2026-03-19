Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, omnibus, Queen In Black, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel's Full June 2026 Solicits – Things Will Never Be The Same Again

Marvel Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits and Solicitations... Things Will Never Be The Same Again, Again, Again, Again...

Article Summary Marvel's June 2026 solicits reveal major events like Avengers: Armageddon and Queen In Black shaking the universe up

Get new launches and returns including Spider-Man: Long Way Home, X-Men Outback, Bishop, and What If specials

Major crossovers, variant covers galore, and fresh story arcs set the stage for a transformative summer in Marvel Comics

Collected editions, omnibuses, and must-see trade paperbacks celebrate both modern and classic Marvel stories

Avengers: Armageddon launched in Marvel's June 2026 solicits and solicitations and promised that the Marvel Universe will never be the same again. Again. Again…. As well as launches for Queen In Black, Spider-Man: Long Way Home, Shalla-Bal, Kevin Smith's Jay And Silent Bob: Jays Of Future Past, X-Men Outback, X-Men 97 Season Two, Bishop, What If, It's Jeff and more…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Delio Diaz & Frank Alpizar (A) • COVER BY DIKE RUAN

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

PROMO ART VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPEÑA • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ARMAGEDDON HAS ARRIVED!

Red Hulk's devastating tear across the globe must be stopped…but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more…but who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?!

There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

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CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FROZEN…IN HELL!

After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK #1 (of 5)

Al Ewing (W) • Iban Coello (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • WEB-HEAD VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

HEL ON EARTH!

On the farthest edges of the solar system, KNULL, GOD OF THE VOID, builds a brand-new army to destroy Earth…but HELA OF ASGARD might have gotten there first – as she makes planetfall with a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war…and the SON OF VENOM is caught right in the middle! Writer Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, MORTAL THOR) and Iban Coello (IMPERIAL, FANTASTIC FOUR) – the team behind VENOM WAR – bring you a cosmic collision of evil versus evil with the good caught in the middle!

56 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #1 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN PLATT

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A DARK HOMECOMING AWAITS…

It's a world before the Punisher. A world where the existence of the Hulk is but a whisper of a rumor. A world where A.I.M. has just developed a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America. Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker are all on a mission to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands – including each other's. In this three-way free-for-all for the power of the cosmos, who will come out on top?

Legendary creators Jonathan Hickman and Adam Kubert team up to tell the grittiest Spider-Man story of the ages!

32 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

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INFERNAL HULK #8

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON • VARIANT COVER BY WILL ROBSON

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER AND VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Earth's Mightiest Heroes reunite to stop Infernal Hulk, leading them deep within the Earth where they find an ancient weapon that could save humanity from another Age of Monsters. But is even a god-slaying weapon enough to stop Infernal Hulk? Featuring the return of SKAAR!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DOOMQUEST #2 (OF 10)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DOOM IS UNSINKABLE!

• Doctor Doom has been sent back in time – without his armor, and without any technology, but with the only thing he's ever needed: his MIND.

• Unfortunately, the date he's been sent to is April 15th, 1912. The place he's been sent to is the North Atlantic. And the name of the ship he now finds himself on is the RMS Titanic.

• But Doom will not allow himself to be caught, and Doom will not allow himself to be destroyed. He rails against fate, determined to rewrite history – no matter what it costs him or anyone else.

• And now Doctor Doom faces his greatest challenge yet – and he refuses to go down with the ship.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA-BAL #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by Marc Aspinall • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BUCKINGHAM

THE ORIGINS OF SHALLA-BAL!

Years ago, in order to save her planet, astronomer Shalla-Bal gave up her freedom to become the sustenance-seeking Herald of the intergalactic Devourer of Worlds, Galactus! Now, for the first time, learn the secrets of her transformation, her journey and the horrifying decisions that she had to make!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO Variant cover by Marc Aspinall • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BUCKINGHAM THE ORIGINS OF SHALLA-BAL! Years ago, in order to save her planet, astronomer Shalla-Bal gave up her freedom to become the sustenance-seeking Herald of the intergalactic Devourer of Worlds, Galactus! Now, for the first time, learn the secrets of her transformation, her journey and the horrifying decisions that she had to make! 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #2 (OF 5)

CHRIS CONDON (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • COVER BY BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WONDER MAN (RE)BORN!

With the ORIGIN BOXES scattered, new heroes (and villains) rise across the Marvel Universe. Miles Morales races to undo the damage – but is it too late?! And a new threat from the Ultimate U is at large…and aiming the Ultimate Nega-Bands right in the Punisher's face!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

JAY AND SILENT BOB: JAYS OF FUTURE PAST #1

Kevin Smith (W) • GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLi (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL ALLRED

DOOM DECREES "THE DIM-WITTED DUO MUST DIE!"

Capped, tan American Jay and friendly neighborhood wider-man Silent Bob make a quick stop in the Marvel Universe! But when Doctor Doom decrees these Jersey guys must die, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men and and a whole hoary host of heroes must team up on a joint mission to save the dim-witted duo from a lethal case of super-hero fatigue!

"From the moment in Mallrats when they made the very first reference to Wolverine in cinema history, I've always wanted Jay and Silent Bob to meet their Marvel heroes in a comic book crossover – so much so that I pitched it to Stan the Man himself the day he shot his cameo in the movie way back in 1995. Thirty years later, Jays of Future Past represents both a love letter to the magic and mayhem of Marvel as well as giggle-inducing proof that our childhood dreams can still come true, even at age 55." – Kevin Smith

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

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X-MEN: OUTBACK #1 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FROM THE AUSTRALIAN OUTBACK!

Journey back to a time when the public believed Storm, Wolverine, Rogue, Colossus, Dazzler, Havok, Psylocke and Longshot were dead. But from the shadows, these X-Men protected humanity from their Australian headquarters! But why did the team choose the Outback as their home base? How did tensions between them almost tear the team apart? And which of their old enemies threatened to expose their secret? Steve Orlando and Stephen Segovia revisit a fan-favorite era in the mighty mutants' past!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

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X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #1 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A) • Cover by TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY JHONY CABALLERO

VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

VARIANT COVER BY Dan Jurgen • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Extinction-day has come and gone,

and your favorite X-Men are lost in time!

Spinning out of the X-Men'97 hit TV series, we follow the X-Men left behind in a world that hunts and hates mutantkind! Can they survive? And just where – or when – are the X-Men now?! Leading directly from the end of season one to the start of the upcoming season 2, no X-MEN '97 fan can miss this one!

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

BISHOP #1 (OF 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARIO SANTORO (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY Taurin Clarke • VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY Fabrizio De Tommaso

THE TIME-LOST X-MAN IS BACK!

Bishop has always lived by a strict code. But that code will get called into question when his sister, Shard, is sent to the present right before she died! Will Bishop adhere to his principles and protect the timestream? Or will he risk it all to save the most important person in his life? Superstar writer Saladin Ahmed will put the tough-as-nails mutant through the ringer!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #29

GAIL SIMONE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA • VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

MARVEL SOCCER VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• Haven House has a POWERFUL and UNEXPECTED set of houseguests, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are not feeling very HOSPITABLE!

• Meanwhile, the Outliers are STRANDED in a landscape they can't understand, under the watchful mentorship of one of the X-Men's MOST POWERFUL FOES!

• All this, plus a DEATH at Graymalkin Prison causes VIOLENT CHAOS for guards and inmates alike!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #30

Gail Simone (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• Widespread panic breaks out in Louisiana as it becomes Ground Zero for an alien invasion force! But are they really what they seem? And are they a known species or some new terror altogether?

• Can even the UNCANNY X-MEN resist the technological terror when MARS NEEDS MUTANTS?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #31

Jed MacKay (W) • TONY S. DANIEL (A/C)

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL SOCCER VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

The X-Men Science Team heads to the Rocky Mountains to investigate strange anomalies of physics while in pursuit of a Cerebro signal. But there are others who are interested as well, and the mutant they find is not the mutant they expect…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #32

Jed MacKay (W) • TONY S. DANIEL (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY Jay Anacleto

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

While the X-Men's rescue mission was compromised by the identity of the mutant they were tracking, it's now completely shot to hell by the intervention of Department H! Normally, not a problem for the X-Men, but the Science Team wasn't a group assembled for battle.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GENERATION X-23 #5

JODY HOUSER (W) • Marco Renna (A)

COVER BY PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO FERRARI

REVENGE OF X-23!

The FACILITY feels the full rage of LAURA KINNEY as she and the X-numbers take the fight to their captors!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #6

Tim Seeley (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY ACO

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

THE MUTANT LIBERATION FRONT!

CABLE, ARCHANGEL, MS. MARVEL, BOOM-BOOM and HELLVERINE bring the fight to the MUTANT LIBERATION FRONT. The new face of the MLF is KALI…but it's their deep-seated plans that will put X-FORCE on the back foot!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN UNITED #4

EVE L. EWING (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A) • COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

GRAYMATTER LANE VARIANT COVER BY TIAGO PALMA

VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA • VARIANT COVER BY Ario Anindito

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL SOCCER VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

• Graymatter Lane is totally safe from all interlopers. All threats psionic, military or demonic. Right? Right.

• But what about the doubts and fears that always emerge among friends and lovers? And who keeps blowing up Emma's phone?

• Meanwhile, Iceman has a rather unorthodox training idea. Bring your twenty-sided die.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #5 (OF 5)

MUREWA AYODELE (W)

FEDERICA MANCIN (A)

COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

THE EVE OF BATTLE.

The Cyclopes' hunger for dripping human flesh, the fishmen thirst for widows' sorrow and the wizards gather genocidal spells. But our protector, STORM, is nowhere to be found. She doesn't want to be found. For her heart aches and bleeds for a lost love.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOONSTAR #4 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • EDOARDO AUDINO (A)

COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID WACHTER

THE ULTIMATE CHOICE… AND SACRIFICE!

• Dani must choose between saving her parents or saving the world!

• But will she be able to choose before the choice is made for her?

• And will the villainous Kyron succeed in killing all life on Earth?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #5

Benjamin Percy (W) • Geoff Shaw (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY Chad Hardin

VARIANT COVER BY Paco Medina • MARVEL Soccer Variant by Gurihiru

STARING DEATH IN THE FACE!

HAMMERHEAD has DEADPOOL'S book of omens. But with BLIND AL in the crosshairs, will WADE sacrifice his life for hers? Plus: The secret from issue #1 revealed!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CYCLOPS #5 (OF 5)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W)

ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

AGAINST ALL ODDS!

• With Cyclops still blinded, Mei captured and Pierce with a highly powerful metal in his possession, how will our heroes carry on?

• Will they be able to take down Pierce and his Reavers…or will evil win in the end?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #5 (OF 5)

Ashley Allen (W) • Germán Peralta (A) COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS!

• Magik and Colossus are at odds, but can they set aside their differences to defeat Koschei the Immortal for good?

• And when all is said and done, where do the Rasputin siblings go from here?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Ashley Allen (W) • Germán Peralta (A) COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS! • Magik and Colossus are at odds, but can they set aside their differences to defeat Koschei the Immortal for good? • And when all is said and done, where do the Rasputin siblings go from here? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

PETER PARKER…SPIDER-MAN!

Witness the agonizing moments leading up to Spider-Man's decision to reveal his identity to the world! As Peter consults AUNT MAY, TONY STARK and MARY JANE WATSON, he must decide if the rewards are worth the risks involved in exposing his double life. And the ramifications of his decision come sooner than he'd imagined…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #21

Saladin Ahmed (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

BREAK!

LOGAN faces the aftermath of the unthinkable as he and NIGHTCRAWLER embark on the perilous journey ahead. But the true test lies in what they'll discover!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE #22

Saladin Ahmed (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HIDDEN VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO • VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER AND VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SNAPT!

WOLVERINE has been beaten down to the bone – literally! His adamantium claws SHATTERED, their bones SNAPPED down to nubs, this is Wolverine at his most brutalized, most beat-up…but when an animal is backed into a corner, they can be at their most dangerous! Wolverine must fight his way through a gauntlet of enemies for his very survival! Villainous plots turn, and you don't want to miss the ultimate trial…for even if Wolverine can reach his enemies, will he remain a MUTANT?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

WHAT IF…? THOR #1

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • Sergio Dávila (A) • Cover by Lucas Werneck

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

WHAT IF…THOR GOT SPIDER-MAN'S SYMBIOTE SUIT?

Amid the chaos, there comes a costume – but not to the hero you know! Legend has it that bonding with the symbiote suit

made Thor mightier still. But what shadows lurking in the Ten Realms would take interest in such a powerful pairing?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • Sergio Dávila (A) • Cover by Lucas Werneck HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE • VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI WHAT IF…THOR GOT SPIDER-MAN'S SYMBIOTE SUIT? Amid the chaos, there comes a costume – but not to the hero you know! Legend has it that bonding with the symbiote suit made Thor mightier still. But what shadows lurking in the Ten Realms would take interest in such a powerful pairing? 32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 WHAT IF…? UNCANNY X-MEN #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

PROMO VARIANT COVER A BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY GERMAN PERALTA

PROMO VARIANT COVER B BY Stefano Caselli • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARK BUCKINGHAM

WHAT IF…CYCLOPS HAD STAYED WITH MADELYNE PRYOR?

Imagine a world where Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen, had survived the Inferno. What would have happened if Cyclops had saved her soul? What would have happened if he and Maddie had raised their son, Nathan Summers? What would that world look like? And why would that be the most terrible thing to happen to mutantdom and Earth itself?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30 (LGY#994)

JOE KELLY (W) • PETE WOODS (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

MARVEL SOCCER VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SUMIT KUMAR • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SPIDEY VS. SPORE!

SPORE is spreading, and it's all SPIDER-MAN's fault! But should Peter even BE fighting in a tragedy of his own making?! And DON'T MISS the answers to an earth-shattering riddle from the battle with Torment in ASM/VENOM "Death Spiral"!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

JOE KELLY (W) • PETE WOODS (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO MARVEL SOCCER VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ VARIANT COVER BY SUMIT KUMAR • VARIANT COVER BY TBA MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE SPIDEY VS. SPORE! SPORE is spreading, and it's all SPIDER-MAN's fault! But should Peter even BE fighting in a tragedy of his own making?! And DON'T MISS the answers to an earth-shattering riddle from the battle with Torment in ASM/VENOM "Death Spiral"! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 (LGY#995)

JOE KELLY (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE TALK…

Peter Parker's world will never be the same. Don't miss one of the most pivotal issues in Spider-Man history!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #546 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by DAN SLOTT, MARC GUGGENHEIM, BOB GALE & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN, GREG LAND, PHIL WINSLADE, MIKE DEODATO JR.

& JOHN ROMITA JR. • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The landmark issue that launched Spider-Man's fan-favorite "Brand New Day" era! Following the devastating events of "One More Day," Peter Parker puts the past behind him – with many of the brightest talents in comics uniting to weave a fresh web for Spidey! Get ready to discover his new status quo, catch up with familiar faces, and meet some new players in the lives of Peter and his family – beginning with the woman he's locking lips with! And then there's the monochrome menace set to become one of Spider-Man's deadliest enemies: Mister Negative! But what new enterprise has Aunt May got cooking? And who's the redhead trying her luck as the costumed Jackpot? Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #546.

48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Written by DAN SLOTT, MARC GUGGENHEIM, BOB GALE & ZEB WELLS Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN, GREG LAND, PHIL WINSLADE, MIKE DEODATO JR. & JOHN ROMITA JR. • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE The landmark issue that launched Spider-Man's fan-favorite "Brand New Day" era! Following the devastating events of "One More Day," Peter Parker puts the past behind him – with many of the brightest talents in comics uniting to weave a fresh web for Spidey! Get ready to discover his new status quo, catch up with familiar faces, and meet some new players in the lives of Peter and his family – beginning with the woman he's locking lips with! And then there's the monochrome menace set to become one of Spider-Man's deadliest enemies: Mister Negative! But what new enterprise has Aunt May got cooking? And who's the redhead trying her luck as the costumed Jackpot? Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #546. 48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99 RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING. SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #2 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARCUS TO & MARCOS MARTIN (A)

Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ • VARIANT COVER BY Declan Shalvey

MJ VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MJ VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO

The adventure into one of Spidey's most important periods with some of the creators who made it happen – continues! Spider-Man paints a giant target on his back by stealing the Kingpin's LEXICON, Fisk's directory detailing his entire criminal enterprise. PUNISHER steps in to "help" Spidey, but Mr. Negative and his army of unkillable Inner Demons put them both through their paces and do something truly horrific to our favorite hero and our favorite anti-hero!

32 PGS./Rated T…$4.99

JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION #1

Penciled by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

WRAPAROUND Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Your favorite heroes and villains – illustrated by the incomparable J. Scott Campbell across 28 eye-catching variant covers! Featuring Black Cat, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Carnage, Cyclops, Daredevil, Doctor Doom, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Ghost-Spider, Hulk, Human Torch, Iron Man, Magik, Mary Jane Watson, Nova, Psylocke, Rogue, She-Hulk, both Spider-Men, Storm, Thanos, Thor, Venom and a pair of Wolverines – all rendered in iconic poses in the unmistakable style of one of the greatest cover artists in the biz! Plus: Campbell's crisp pencils and inks are featured in bonus behind-the-scenes artwork – and the comic-book superstar shares insights on his incredible career at Marvel and the process behind assembling these covers into one spectacular montage!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

BLACK CAT #11

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

WRAPAROUND MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU• VARIANT COVER BY TBA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLACK CAT VS. THE PUNISHER!

THE UNCATCHABLE THIEF VS. THE KILLER OF KILLERS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • COVER BY ADAM HUGHES WRAPAROUND MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VARIANT COVER BY CAFU• VARIANT COVER BY TBA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA BLACK CAT VS. THE PUNISHER! THE UNCATCHABLE THIEF VS. THE KILLER OF KILLERS! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #3 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS & JOE KELLY (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The tutelage of the younger Spider-Men and Spider-Women of the Marvel Universe by NORMAN OSBORN and JESSICA DREW continues! The Spiders have learned a lot, but both Norman and Jessica would never pit them up against Carnage. Fresh out of the hit "Death Spiral," Carnage has changed and is on a collision course that might make this the deadliest book in Spider-History!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM #259

AL EWING (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A/C) • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

MARVEL SOCCER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Martín Cóccolo • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VENOM VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VENOM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VenoMJ GETS AN ALL-NEW LOOK!

A face from Venom's past is back from the dead – with a warning that could mean the end of the world! In the face of the apocalypse, who can Mary Jane Watson trust with her greatest secret? Not who you think! Meanwhile, Dylan Brock makes a decision…and the Venom family may never be the same! Plus, an all-new look for VenoMJ!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #6

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

MARVEL SOCCER VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY TONY S. DANIEL

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SPIDER-MAN MUST SAVE NORMAN OSBORN…FROM IRON MAN?!

• Tony Stark and Norman Osborn have history. They've known each other longer than you might know.

• And when the IRON PATRIOT ARMOR is stolen, all signs point toward the former Green Goblin.

• Only problem is IRON MAN has just one, little, tiny thing standing in his way to take down Norman: the AMAZING, SPECTACULAR, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN!

• Don't miss out on this key issue with guest artist JUANN CABAL (FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN, MORTAL THOR) that continues the mystery of those keeping a watchful eye on Tony's actions!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

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FANTASTIC FOUR #12

RYAN NORTH (W) • PAT BOUTIN (A) • COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR VARIANT COVER BY JOE SINNOTT

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• Aliens have invaded Earth and been rebuffed by the Fantastic Four many a time before, and finally, one of them got wise and invaded Earth where the FF couldn't defend it: They're attacking our world in the past, in ANCIENT ROME.

• Johnny and Reed are the only two who make it back in time before all of history is erased, but it's okay! As long as they can defend Earth, push the aliens back AND reset history to how it once was, everything should be fine, right?

• Good thing that, when left alone, Johnny and Reed don't get into ANY sort of problems on the regular.

• Plus: Reed stretches in a new way in this one! He does that in a lot of our issues, but this one is particularly fun.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • MARVEL Soccer Variant by Geoff Shaw

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

OUT OF SIGHT, OUT OF TIME!

MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #5 (of 5)

YIFAN JIANG (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Character Variant Cover by LÉO CHIOLA

IRON FIST: A LEGACY REFORGED! A NEW VILLAIN DEBUTS!

• Bleeding and outmatched, LIN LIE faces his brother in a battle so cataclysmic it sends shock waves through the SEVEN HEAVENLY CITIES!

• But when the final echoes fade, what destiny will rise from the flames for the IRON FIST – and what new legend will be forged?

• Guest starring: LOKI, DANNY RAND, PEI, KARNAK and AERO…and heralding the terrifying ascension of the WAR FIST!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ALIAS: RED BAND #4 (OF 5)

SAM HUMPHRIES (W)

Geraldo Borges (A)

Cover by DAVID MACK

VARIANT COVER BY KASIA NIE

THE BUTCHER AND THE BOSS!

The twisted trail of Jessica and Typhoid Mary's murder investigation leads to a butcher shop in Hell's Kitchen, but these aren't your ordinary prime cuts. Demonic monsters are being created from the meat, and Jessica and Mary must keep the monsters at bay before the butcher descends…

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

PUNISHER #5

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSÉ LUIS SOARES (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WAR ZONE!

Wounded and reeling as his own body begins to turn against him, Frank Castle has no choice but to confront the ghosts of his past and the grisly reality of his future all wrapped up in one, as JIGSAW'S machinations and mind games come to a senses-shattering head! Face front, True Believers, because, in this issue, all the puzzle pieces start falling into place!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSÉ LUIS SOARES (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE WAR ZONE! Wounded and reeling as his own body begins to turn against him, Frank Castle has no choice but to confront the ghosts of his past and the grisly reality of his future all wrapped up in one, as JIGSAW'S machinations and mind games come to a senses-shattering head! Face front, True Believers, because, in this issue, all the puzzle pieces start falling into place! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #4 (OF 5)

Dan Abnett (W)

Marcelo Ferreira (A)

Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

VARIANT COVER BY MARCELO FERREIRA

WHAT IS THE NIGHTSHAPE?

• The Nightshape is everything and nothing. It is the darkness that existed before time and the darkness that will remain after time stops. The Nightshape will remake the cosmos. Worship the Nightshape!

• Yup, it's just another day at work for the covert Imperial Guardians – Gamora, Captain Marvel, Amadeus Cho, Darkhawk and the Cosmic Ghost Rider – or are they about to uncover the darkest and most malevolent secret threat in the Cosmos?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Dan Abnett (W) Marcelo Ferreira (A) Cover by SEAN IZAAKSE VARIANT COVER BY MARCELO FERREIRA WHAT IS THE NIGHTSHAPE? • The Nightshape is everything and nothing. It is the darkness that existed before time and the darkness that will remain after time stops. The Nightshape will remake the cosmos. Worship the Nightshape! • Yup, it's just another day at work for the covert Imperial Guardians – Gamora, Captain Marvel, Amadeus Cho, Darkhawk and the Cosmic Ghost Rider – or are they about to uncover the darkest and most malevolent secret threat in the Cosmos? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 DOCTOR STRANGE #7

DEREK LANDY (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A)

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER

BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

THE ENCHANTRESS STRIKES!

Doctor Strange and ANGELA travel to ASGARD to find out more about the mysterious all-powerful entity DOWNFALL but discover Asgard's library has been stripped bare by none other than THE ENCHANTRESS, who harbors more secrets than answers…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SORCERER SUPREME #7

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Francesco Mortarino (A) • COVER BY LEIRIX

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG

VARIANT COVER BY CREEES LEE • VARIANT COVER BY Elizabeth Torque

A TALE OF TWO SORCERERS!

Wanda defends the Sanctum in London against the EXTINCTION KING and his first EXTINCTION WEAPON. But from deep within the devouring energy field, a new magical force is released – TURIN THE QUANTUMANCER, the SORCERER SUPREME of the QUANTUM REALM! But what are Turin's ties to the EXTINCTION KING, and can he even be trusted?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MORTAL THOR #11

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY WES CRAIG • VARIANT COVER BY Will Robson

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Jesus Saiz

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

HORNS OF THE MINOTAUR!

•Dario Agger doesn't remember the Gods of Asgard. He doesn't remember what it is about Sigurd Jarlson that…irritates him.

• But when Dario Agger is irritated – with a man or a god – he has a very simple solution. Murder.

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer has nowhere to go but down…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SILVER SURFER #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & GENE COLAN

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

One of the most compelling Marvel Masterpieces of all time – and that's just John Buscema's cover! Incredibly, the story inside is every bit as dynamic as the scheming Loki seeks a suitable powerhouse capable of ridding him of his troublesome brother, the Mighty Thor! As the Trickster's mystic gaze alights on none other than the Silver Surfer, the stage is set for one of the most cataclysmic conflicts of the Marvel Age of Comics, beautifully rendered by Buscema! Also featuring Mephisto and the Warriors Three – and another tale of the Watcher that unleashes the terror of Tim Boo Ba! Reprinting SILVER SURFER (1968) #4.

64 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

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IT'S JEFF: BRAND NEW WEEK #1

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • GURIHIRU, GOODMAN YAMADA & MORE (A)

COVER BY GURIHIRU • Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant Cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

MEET JEFF'S CUTE NEW COMPANION, KEN THE SEPTAPUS!

Since he made his debut, Jeff the Land Shark has enjoyed the company of the Marvel Universe's greatest heroes – but all he wants is to be left alone after he runs into a clingy septapus named Ken! When they find themselves stuck together in a tricky predicament, will Jeff put aside his grievances in time to help them both escape? Plus, revisit some of Jeff's earliest encounters with Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone! Collecting material from JEFF WEEK (2025), DEADPOOL (2019), and MARVEL AGE (2023) #1000.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/ALL AGES …$5.99

THE SENTRY #4 (OF 4)

Paul Jenkins (W) • Christian Rosado (A)

COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS HERO FACES HIS BREAKING POINT!

• NEW YORK is overrun by a terrifying crystalline entity – and only the SENTRY, returning in full force alongside the FANTASTIC FOUR, stands between the city and total annihilation.

• Can BOB REYNOLDS unlock the truth behind the crystals' impossible evolution before they consume everything in their path?

• And will the combined might of the SENTRY, REED RICHARDS, SUE STORM, JOHNNY STORM and BEN GRIMM – and even the HULK – be enough to stop a threat that adapts to every attack?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Paul Jenkins (W) • Christian Rosado (A) COVER BY ALEX MALEEV THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS HERO FACES HIS BREAKING POINT! • NEW YORK is overrun by a terrifying crystalline entity – and only the SENTRY, returning in full force alongside the FANTASTIC FOUR, stands between the city and total annihilation. • Can BOB REYNOLDS unlock the truth behind the crystals' impossible evolution before they consume everything in their path? • And will the combined might of the SENTRY, REED RICHARDS, SUE STORM, JOHNNY STORM and BEN GRIMM – and even the HULK – be enough to stop a threat that adapts to every attack? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W)

Joe Quesada (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE

MINISERIES EVENT OF THE DECADE!

• T'Challa and Ketema go head-to-head, and it's not just Wakanda hanging in the balance, it's the whole world!

• The celebration of Marvel Knights comes to its culmination and conclusion in grand fashion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

*RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE PREVIOUS ORDERS FOR THIS TITLE HAVE BEEN CANCELED. PLEASE ORDER USING 75960609060000611

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) Joe Quesada (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE MINISERIES EVENT OF THE DECADE! • T'Challa and Ketema go head-to-head, and it's not just Wakanda hanging in the balance, it's the whole world! • The celebration of Marvel Knights comes to its culmination and conclusion in grand fashion! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 *RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE PREVIOUS ORDERS FOR THIS TITLE HAVE BEEN CANCELED. PLEASE ORDER USING 75960609060000611 MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #5

Jed MacKay (W) • Devmalya Pramanik (A) • COVER BY Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY Nogi San • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE RETURN OF ACHILLES FAIRCHILD!

Something wicked this way comes, and it's a pissed-off demigod with an ax to grind against MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT! Achilles Fairchild has been pummeled once already – but what's happened to him in his time away? And why does it spell disaster not just for Marc Spector but for his friends and allies as well?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WONDER MAN #4 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • LAURA BRAGA (A)

COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM POLLINA

To LOVE and die in L.A.!

• The SPOT continues his deadly tour of Hollywood, hitting too close to home for Simon Williams.

• But tragedy isn't stopping HELLCAT and WONDER MAN from getting down to business…wink, wink, nudge, nudge.

• This issue contains a scene you've likely never seen before in a comic book!

• Children: DON'T LOOK! AVERT YOUR EYES!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Gerry Duggan (W) • LAURA BRAGA (A) COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO VARIANT COVER BY ADAM POLLINA To LOVE and die in L.A.! • The SPOT continues his deadly tour of Hollywood, hitting too close to home for Simon Williams. • But tragedy isn't stopping HELLCAT and WONDER MAN from getting down to business…wink, wink, nudge, nudge. • This issue contains a scene you've likely never seen before in a comic book! • Children: DON'T LOOK! AVERT YOUR EYES! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #3 (OF 5)

PAUL JENKINS (W) • LUCAS WERNECK & EDER MESSIAS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

MAGIC: THE GATHERING VARIANT COVER & VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE DESECRATOR!

CAPTAIN MARVEL teams up with SPIDER-WOMAN to stake out a shady arms deal involving Kree technology and comes face-to-face with DESECRATOR, a criminal with ties to the militant group D.N.V.R. But his connection to the Danvers family might run deeper than Carol knows…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #5 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Javier Garrón & Ramon Rosanas (A)

Cover by Ken Lashley • COSMIC VARIANT COVER by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by TBA

MECHAGODZILLA RISES! DOOMSTADT ASCENDS! THE MULTIVERSE TREMBLES!

• DOCTOR DOOM launches his floating fortress into the Everglades as GODZILLA awakens, KNULL advances, MECHAGODZILLA engages and the first pieces of Doom's impossible plan fall into place.

• Can Doom's unlikely strike team – including the HUMAN TORCH, MILES MORALES, MAN-THING, KANG and GHOST RIDER – survive the kaiju war erupting across realities?

• And will Doom's boldest gambit yet – recruiting MORE GODZILLAS – be enough to save existence, or will it ignite a crisis even Doom cannot command?

32 PGS./Rated T…$4.99

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #5 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN & ROLAND BOSCHI (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY

One by one, Earth's greatest fighters have fallen to an alien Predator. A tournament has become a burial ground, and only three competitors are left standing – barely. In this blood-soaked final issue, Abigail, Sara and Kai make a desperate bid to escape the Garden. But first, they have to face off against the Predator one last time. See who lives (anyone?), who dies (everyone?!) and the ultimate boss-level fight to the finish!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

JORDAN MORRIS (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN & ROLAND BOSCHI (A) • Cover by KEN LASHLEY One by one, Earth's greatest fighters have fallen to an alien Predator. A tournament has become a burial ground, and only three competitors are left standing – barely. In this blood-soaked final issue, Abigail, Sara and Kai make a desperate bid to escape the Garden. But first, they have to face off against the Predator one last time. See who lives (anyone?), who dies (everyone?!) and the ultimate boss-level fight to the finish! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99 ALIEN: KING KILLER #3 (OF 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY Ben Harvey • VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

On the Xenomorph-infested planet SOVRYN, humanity has already fallen. The augmented human Idris is among the few survivors, but he is now a prisoner of his brother, the Green King. But even if Idris can escape, he must then confront what awaits just beyond the protective walls of the Green King's compound…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #4

BENJAMIN PERCY (W)

MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A)

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Headshot Variant cover by AKA

PHOTO VARIANT cover also available

Pride Connecting Variant cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

BLOOD GAMBLE!

• The STAR GAUNTLET – a deadly podrace that takes place in the streets of JANIX – draws thousands of spectators and gamblers from all over the galaxy.

• Fortunes are won and lost…and so are lives!

• In the midst of all this chaos, LAWSON uncovers a gambling conspiracy and casino heist that puts him on an unavoidable collision course with MAUL himself!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #3

ETHAN SACKS (W)

JETHRO MORALES & ROI MERCADO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Character Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by WALT SIMONSON

Pride Connecting Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

INVASION OF BATUU!

• DARTH VADER takes on a DROID fighting force!

• But will the epic battle give LUKE, LEIA, CHEWIE, C-3PO and R2-D2 a chance to escape the IMPERIALS?

• Meanwhile, OGA makes her move against the syndicate running BLACK SPIRE OUTPOST.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ETHAN SACKS (W) JETHRO MORALES & ROI MERCADO (A) Cover by PHIL NOTO Character Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU Variant Cover by WALT SIMONSON Pride Connecting Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA INVASION OF BATUU! • DARTH VADER takes on a DROID fighting force! • But will the epic battle give LUKE, LEIA, CHEWIE, C-3PO and R2-D2 a chance to escape the IMPERIALS? • Meanwhile, OGA makes her move against the syndicate running BLACK SPIRE OUTPOST. 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – JYN ERSO

ETHAN SACKS (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Pride Connecting Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Variant Cover by RAMON ROSANAS • PHOTO VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

A PRISONER OF THE EMPIRE. A CHANCE AT HOPE.

• On the toxic WOBANI fields, JYN ERSO's brutal routine shatters when an unlikely crew begs the infamous slicer "LIANA HALLIK" to help pull off an impossible escape.

• Can Jyn outwit IMPERIAL security droids, tower cannons and incinerators long enough to crack the code – and keep a frightened young prisoner alive?

• Will a leap of faith heal old scars from GALEN, LYRA and SAW…or will Wobani claim Jyn's future before the REBELLION ever can?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

GHOST RIDER BY BENJAMIN PERCY OMNIBUS HC

KAEL NGU COVER

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by CORY SMITH, BRENT PEEPLES, DAVE WACHTER, CHRISTOPHER CAMPANA, GEOFF SHAW, CARLOS NIETO, DANNY KIM, JUAN JOSÉ RYP & MORE

Covers by KAEL NGU & RYAN STEGMAN

Acclaimed writer Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) takes Ghost Rider back to flaming-skulled basics!

Johnny Blaze is in a haze. He has the perfect life: idyllic small town, wife and kids, dog – the American dream. Except for the nightmares. This world he's living in is too good to be true. In fact, it's more like a prison. But who would purposely be keeping the Spirit of Vengeance on the sidelines – and how? Meanwhile, the F.B.I. has recently discovered a frightening and unexplained surge in supernatural activity. And that can mean only one thing: It's time for Blaze to hit the dark roads of the Marvel Universe once more, confronting its monsters and battling his demons, with the mysterious Agent Talia Warroad by his side! But can even this unholy alliance take down the Cult of Mephisto? Featuring the return of Danny Ketch – and as the lives of Ghost Rider and Wolverine intertwine, brace yourself for the demonic debut of Hellverine! Let's ride on a rip-roaring journey of vengeance! Collecting GHOST RIDER (2022) #1-13, #15-19 and #21; GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA; (2023), WOLVERINE (2020) #36, GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE OMEGA (2023); GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE (2024) #1-6; GHOST RIDER: VENGEANCE FOREVER (2022); GHOST RIDER ANNUAL (2023) #1; and material from GHOST RIDER (2022) #14 and #20.

832 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96667-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER BY BENJAMIN PERCY OMNIBUS HC RYAN STEGMAN COVER [DM ONLY]

832 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96668-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SILVER SURFER: THE INFINITY GAUNTLET OMNIBUS HC

RON LIM INFINITY GAUNTLET COVER

Written by JIM STARLIN, RON MARZ & MORE

Penciled by RON LIM, TOD SMITH, TOM RANEY, GEORGE PÉREZ & MORE

Covers by RON LIM

The Sentinel of the Spaceways plays a central role in Marvel's greatest cosmic epic!

Thanos is back from the grave. Empowered and charged by Death herself to bring the universe to its knees, he sets out to gather the Infinity Stones, gems of ultimate power. The noble Silver Surfer is the only being capable of stopping the Mad Titan's plan – but Thanos is a schemer, and even Galactus' former herald may prove wanting in the face of such evil. It's a race against time as the Surfer streaks across the cosmos on a mad dash to get to Earth and warn the heroes that Thanos has returned. But can they stop the Mad Titan from using the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half of all life across the cosmos? In the aftermath, the Surfer faces Midnight, the Inhumans, the Collector and the Guardians of the Galaxy! But how will he come face-to-face with Captain Mar-Vell?! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1987) #34-66 and ANNUAL (1988) #3-4; THANOS QUEST (1990) #1-2; INFINITY GAUNTLET (1991) #1-6; and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #50, #69 and #93-97.

1384 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96983-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SILVER SURFER: THE INFINITY GAUNTLET OMNIBUS HC RON LIM MARVEL AGE COVER [DM ONLY]

1384 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96984-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA BY KIERON GILLEN OMNIBUS HC

LEINIL FRANCIS YU COVER

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by LUCAS WERNECK, MICHELE BANDINI, PACO MEDINA, JUAN JOSÉ RYP, LUCA MARESCA, ANDREA DI VITO, ALESSANDRO VITTI & MORE

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MARK BROOKS

Former UNCANNY X-MEN scribe Kieron Gillen returns to play a major role in the Krakoan era of mutantkind!

The Quiet Council are the rulers of Krakoa, for better or worse. They strive to hold their nation together – no matter how much they want to tear each other apart! And Kieron Gillen is here to bring you inside the room where it all happens! As Magneto leaves the Council, his big shoes need to be filled. Selene demonstrating her foot size by crushing the whole island beneath it is unorthodox yet compelling. Can the Quiet Council resist? Meanwhile, the resurrected mutant seer called Destiny wrote her books of prophecy over one hundred years ago – and a sequel is long overdue! Storm wrestles with the fates of two worlds! And after years of scheming, Sinister's plans come to fruition, beyond his wildest dreams – and his darkest nightmares! But when Orchis strikes and the Fall of X begins, the meaning of Immortal X-Men will be put to the test – because nothing lasts Forever! Collecting IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #1-18, SINS OF SINISTER (2023) #1, IMMORAL X-MEN (2023) #1-3, SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION (2023), X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR (2023) and X-MEN: FOREVER (2024) #1-4.

832 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96670-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA BY KIERON GILLEN OMNIBUS HC MARK BROOKS COVER [DM ONLY]

832 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96671-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATES BY DENIZ CAMP VOL. 4: UPRISING TPB

Written by DENIZ CAMP & ALEX PAKNADEL

Penciled by JUAN FRIGERI & MORE

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Deniz Camp's run reaches its thrilling climax as the ULTIMATE ENDGAME unfolds!

The Wasp stands revealed as a double agent for the Maker's Council! It was all in the name of protecting her family – but now, with the Maker emerging, she must answer for her treachery! The Council's army of Nick Fury LMDs comes back into play as secrets of the Fury program – and H.A.N.D. – are exposed! Luke Cage leads his New Avengers, a team of prisoners turned super-powered heroes, into an all-out brawl across the globe! Captain America must face the demons of his past – and the old friend who has become his darkest enemy! And as the explosive end approaches, Thor and Sif join the war in epic fashion! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling across time and space, recruiting members new and old. Here comes the Ultimate Daredevil! Collecting ULTIMATES (2024) #19-24, ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN (2025) and material from ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: FINALE (2026).

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95820-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 4:

WHERE MONSTERS DWELL TPB

Written by GAIL SIMONE & MIKKI KENDALL

Penciled by DAVID MARQUEZ & FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Mutina returns for a horror sequel that will chill the X-Men to the bone!

The daughter of darkness herself, Mutina, interrupts a festive event! She has an unimaginable favor to ask the Uncanny X-Men, and woe betide them all if they refuse! It's murderous mutants and cake and blades, and you'll look very differently at one of the core X-Men after this bloody showdown! Then a forgotten vow from one of the team comes back to haunt them all in the most shocking way imaginable as ghastly guest stars from Marvel's past threaten to take one of our most beloved mutants into their number forever! Can the X-Men stop their friend from being taken to Where Monsters Dwell? Plus: Who are the Regulators, the turn-of-the-century mutants who once called Haven House their home? And what secret connection do they have to Wolverine's past? Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #22-25 and UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL (2026) #1.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96087-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY JED MACKAY VOL. 4:

AGE OF REVELATION AFTERMATH TPB

Written by JED MACKAY & RYAN STEGMAN

Penciled by TONY S. DANIEL, AGUSTIN ALESSIO, STEVE SKROCE, RYAN STEGMAN & SANFORD GREENE

Cover by TONY S. DANIEL

The Age of Revelation is over – what comes next for the X-Men?

One X-Man of the present has been stranded in the Age of Revelation, fighting against impossible odds in the world of tomorrow. But while they've been there, what has their future counterpart been doing in their present-day body? In the wake of world-changing events, the gene-terrorist group 3K has been revitalized. But will their internal schemes undo them? There's trouble on more than one front, though: Who is the mutant newly put in charge of O*N*E, and what danger does that spell for the X-Men? Plus: When an all-new mutant menace known as the Creationist forces four artists to visualize monsters that tear through reality, the X-Men must survive an attack where imagination itself becomes the enemy! Collecting X-MEN (2024) #23-25 and X-MEN ANNUAL (2026) #1.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96088-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

1776 TPB

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Penciled by RON LIM & SEAN DAMIEN HILL

Cover by PETE WOODS

Revolutionary warriors, assemble!

From a prison outside of time itself, the sorceress Morgan Le Fay has new and dangerous designs for the Marvel Universe, hell-bent on a world without the United States – and a world without the Avengers! With the sacred threads of history under threat, Doctor Strange sends Captain America and a formidable squad of Marvel heroes back in time to stage the ultimate rescue! Their mission? To safeguard the founding of the United States! The fate of the nation hangs in the balance at the dawn of the Revolution as these valiant heroes must navigate the treacherous waters of the past to ensure the future remains untarnished. But with every step having untold consequences in the present, do they risk doing more harm than good? As eras collide on the battlefield, the heroes and founding fathers of the Marvel Universe may be more out of time than any of them realize! Collecting 1776 (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96737-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 4: BROKEN TPB

Written by JOE KELLY & MORE

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, EMILIO LAISO, NICK BRADSHAW, TODD NAUCK, NATHAN STOCKMAN & MORE

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Peter Parker goes cosmic!

While both Peter Parker's and Spider-Man's shoes are being filled back on Earth, the real deal is light-years away in a distant solar system, wearing a new suit and running with strange companions. One such companion? A creature named Symbie! Another you will recognize as Rocket Raccoon! But who else is one of Spidey's cosmic friends? And will they have his back when he finds himself between a rock and a giant alien beast intent on his death?! Peter may be lost in space with no way home, but does he even want to return after his shocking defeat at the hands of Hellgate? And even if he can somehow find Earth, is he ready for round two with the most powerful foe he's ever faced? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2025) #13, #15, #17, #19 and #22 and material from #11.

152 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96075-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NOVA: CENTURION TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Rich Rider returns as Nova, cosmic hero for hire!

Got a problem? Nova can help – for a price! With the Xandarian Worldmind, the sentient repository of an entire extinct people's culture and history, relying on regular (and expensive) energy infusions in the aftermath of IMPERIAL, Richard Rider is offering his services for hire. A deep-space drifter weighed down with the truth of the terrible lie upon which the new Galactic Union was built, the Human Rocket is a corps of one. But how long can he keep his hands clean handling dirty money? Taking a job for the gangsters of the Kree/Skrull War, Nova hunts a mysterium thief. But business becomes personal when the trail leads to an old nemesis, and the opportunity to settle old scores going back to the Annihilation War becomes worth more than any reward. Enter the murderer of untold Nova Corpsmen: Ravenous! Featuring the return of fan-favorite mercenary Cammi – and Nova's rocky reunion with Star-Lord! Collecting NOVA: CENTURION (2025) #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95941-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY VOL. 6: THE GRAIL TPB

Written by JED MACKAY & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by JAVIER PINA, FARID KARAMI, SERGIO DÁVILA, MARK BAGLEY

Cover by CAFU

Jed MacKay brings his epic run to a shocking end!

As the Avengers dive deep into the depth of ruin, Kang's real battle with Myrddin becomes clear. Witness the birth of a villain unmatched! The curtain has been pulled back, and triumph seems inevitable for the ultimate enemy of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The Avengers are outnumbered – but when they assemble, anything is possible! As Kang and Myrddin battle with the Avengers across space and time, the Twilight Court returns to fight for the survival of all! A fallen Avenger rises again, but is he friend or foe? Learn the origin of the Impossible City! And will the combined might of the Avengers and the Twilight Court be enough to prevent the destruction of reality? Or will this be the end of the Marvel Universe as they know it? Plus: Superstar creative team Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley reunite to tell a new Avengers story! Collecting AVENGERS (2023) #31-36.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96566-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE TPB

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by SIMONE DI MEO

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

The fan-favorite Age of Apocalypse is reborn!

A dystopian reality created when Charles Xavier was killed in a tragic time-travel accident, the Age of Apocalypse was home to a war-torn group of X-Men led by Magneto. To free their Earth from the cruel reign of Apocalypse, they were willing to sacrifice their very existence – or so they thought! The main timeline was restored, and Apocalypse was defeated – but their world lived on! Now follow the story from the direct aftermath of the original crossover's explosive finale as this crew of X-Men face a new battle to ensure their future – by coming to the mainstream Marvel Universe! Only one timeline can survive, and the X-Men of Apocalypse are determined that it will be theirs – despite what the prime X-Men may have to say about it! Who lives? Who dies? Who changes? The shocking impacts will reverberate for months to come! Collecting X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA (2025), X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE (2025) #1-4, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE OMEGA (2025) and material from GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE (2025) #1.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96512-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY, SALADIN AHMED, ETHAN SACKS & ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by CHRIS ALLEN, RAMON ROSANAS, JUAN JOSÉ RYP & SARA PICHELLI

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Comics' hottest talents take on the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter!

Boba Fett stars in four tales of scum and villainy, rendered in graphic black, white and splashes of red! With the Empire and an extreme rebel faction after the same bounty, Fett is stuck in the middle, needing to track down a deadly individual who has played both sides. To make things even more impossible, his target is hiding out in a volatile volcanic system! Samu is a down-on-his-luck criminal always running from his problems – but he can't outrun Boba Fett! Then, Fett is out for revenge against the one bounty that's eluded him! And a murder in the Tarkin family puts him on the hunt for a ruthless killer! Things get even more wild as bounty hunter Raslin Grace joins the fray! Collecting STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED (2025) #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96375-0

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY, SALADIN AHMED, ETHAN SACKS & ALYSSA WONG Penciled by CHRIS ALLEN, RAMON ROSANAS, JUAN JOSÉ RYP & SARA PICHELLI Cover by ALEX MALEEV Comics' hottest talents take on the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter! Boba Fett stars in four tales of scum and villainy, rendered in graphic black, white and splashes of red! With the Empire and an extreme rebel faction after the same bounty, Fett is stuck in the middle, needing to track down a deadly individual who has played both sides. To make things even more impossible, his target is hiding out in a volatile volcanic system! Samu is a down-on-his-luck criminal always running from his problems – but he can't outrun Boba Fett! Then, Fett is out for revenge against the one bounty that's eluded him! And a murder in the Tarkin family puts him on the hunt for a ruthless killer! Things get even more wild as bounty hunter Raslin Grace joins the fray! Collecting STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED (2025) #1-4. 136 PGS./Rated T …$29.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96375-0 Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13 STAR WARS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE SCREAMING CITADEL TPB

Volume #3 in the Star Wars Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JASON AARON, KIERON GILLEN & DASH AARON

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, ANDREA SORRENTINO, MICHAEL WALSH & MARCO CHECCHETTO

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Jason Aaron's blockbuster run ends, and Kieron Gillen's acclaimed era begins!

A rebel pilot and a rogue archaeologist delve side by side into the galaxy's darkest shadows when Luke Skywalker reluctantly joins forces with Doctor Aphra! But will Luke find what he's looking for in the heart of the infamous Screaming Citadel? Can he trust Aphra? Or will they both wind up victims of the Citadel's queen? Plus: Luke finally gets the alone time he's been after with Princess Leia – unfortunately, it comes while they're stranded on a desert island! Meanwhile, Han and Chewie go back to smuggling…for a Hutt?! But the Empire has held C-3PO captive for far too long – and now his faithful friend, R2-D2, is riding to the rescue! And the Death Star left Jedha in ruins when it annihilated the Holy City. Now, as Queen Trios' forces move in to strip what's left, the rebels struggle to preserve the planet for its survivors! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #31-43 and ANNUAL (2015) #3, STAR WARS: THE SCREAMING CITADEL (2017) and STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2016) #7-8.

424 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96888-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INFAMOUS IRON MAN: THE RISE OF DOOM TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

There's a new Iron Man in town, and his name is…Victor Von Doom!

The Marvel Universe's greatest villain is no stranger to armor, but now he's trying something new on for size: heroism. And where Tony Stark failed, Doom will succeed. But what is Victor's master plan? That's what a great number of folks want to know – including Ben Grimm, Pepper Potts and the other Iron Man: Riri Williams! In his heroic quest, Doom faces a cosmic-level adversary – and his most mortal enemy, whom he thought he would never see again! But what is the shocking truth behind Victor's reincarnated mother? With enemies on all sides, how can Victor continue to carry on the legacy of Iron Man when the legacy of Doom haunts him at every turn? Collecting INFAMOUS IRON MAN (2016) #1-12.

272 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96816-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

ROM EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 5 TPB

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Cover by P. CRAIG RUSSELL

The classic saga reaches its epic conclusion!

Rom came to Earth on a solemn mission to eradicate the sworn enemies of the Spaceknights: the Dire Wraiths! And now he might be on the verge of achieving it – with help from the mutant Forge and just about every super hero on Earth! But when the Wraith War is over, what will be left for Rom? Can he find his happy ending back on Galador? Not without a quest through the stars that will pit him against the Robot-Hunters, more Dire Wraiths and Ego, the Living Planet! Back on Earth, Rom's allies Rick Jones and Brandy Clark learn to be careful what they wish for when they meet the Beyonder! That leads to a surprising reunion on Galador – and a fateful decision! Collecting ROM (1979) #61-75 and ANNUAL (1982) #4.

432 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96692-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: STING OF THE SCORPION TPB

Volume #2 in the Venom Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by PETER MILLIGAN, MARK MILLAR, ROBERTO AGUIRRE-SACASA, CHRISTOS GAGE, ZEB WELLS & MORE

Penciled by CLAYTON CRAIN, TERRY DODSON, FRANK CHO, LEE WEEKS, BEN OLIVER, ANGEL MEDINA & MORE

Cover by TERRY DODSON

The Venom symbiote claims a new host, who just happens to be one of Spider-Man's greatest enemies!

Venom's murderous offspring, Carnage, is about to reproduce himself – and Venom won't stand for it! Only a now Eddie Brock-less Venom can save the life of its symbiotic grandchild. But is the new arrival named Toxin destined to be an even greater monster than those that came before it – or something else entirely? Then Venom forms a new bond – but is Angelo Fortunato, son of a mob boss, man enough to host a symbiote? Maybe Mac Gargan, A.K.A. the sinister Scorpion, is more Venom's speed – but then can Spider-Man triumph against two of his most bitter foes combined?! In a world where Norman Osborn is in charge, Spidey villains enjoy fresh opportunities – and for the new Venom, that means a place on Osborn's Thunderbolts! But is he ready to play hero? Plus: Look back at the dark origin of Eddie Brock that led him to join with Venom! Collecting VENOM VS. CARNAGE (2004) #1-4, MARVEL KNIGHTS SPIDER-MAN (2004) #7-8 and #11, SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN (2006) #38-39, THUNDERBOLTS: REASON IN MADNESS (2008), VENOM: DARK ORIGIN (2008) #1-5 and material from CIVIL WAR: CHOOSING SIDES (2006) and SPIDER-MAN FAMILY (2007) #3.

400 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96889-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: THE FUTURE TPB

Volume #6 in the Iron Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by MATT FRACTION

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Concluding the acclaimed run by superstar creators Matt Fraction and Salvador Larroca!

His name is Tony, and he's an alcoholic. Iron Man saw a city turned to stone and witnessed a war among gods. And when he thought the world was ending, he got drunk. Now, as life goes on, he's a hero with a humble goal: to make things right, in both his business and his life. But the Mandarin and Ezekiel Stane have other plans, publicizing Tony's struggle to stay sober while assembling a super-villain army to close in for the kill! Can he withstand this all-out assault, or will he again succumb to his demon? Then a new Iron Man explodes into action! But if Tony Stark isn't Iron Man, who's the guy in the suit? Meanwhile, the mole inside Stark Resilient stands revealed – and Tony and the Mandarin finally come face-to-face! Who lives? Who dies? And what is the future of Stark Resilient? Collecting INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2008) #510-527.

392 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96885-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JUNE 2026 POSTERS – ON-SALE 6/03/26!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 04/20/26!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 04/20/26! Amazing Spider-Man #546

Facsimile Edition Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900915321

Facsimile Edition Poster 24×36…$8.99 75960609900915321 IRON MAN #6 Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900915421

24×36…$8.99 75960609900915421 Silver Surfer #4

Facsimile Edition Poster

24×36…$8.99

75960609900915521

Facsimile Edition Poster 24×36…$8.99 75960609900915521 X-Men '97: Season 2 #1 Poster

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75960609900915621

24×36…$8.99 75960609900915621 MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 04/27/26, ON-SALE 07/01/26

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MARVEL UNIVERSE JULY 2026 POSTER 1

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FOC 05/18/26, ON-SALE 07/01/26 MARVEL UNIVERSE JULY 2026 POSTER 1 MARVEL UNIVERSE JULY 2026 POSTER 2 MARVEL UNIVERSE JULY 2026 POSTER 3 MARVEL UNIVERSE JULY 2026 POSTER 4 ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW JUNE ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE MAY PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 04/20/26, ON-SALE 06/03/26

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1

IRON MAN #6

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #1 IRON MAN #6 FOC 04/27/26, ON-SALE 06/10/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #546 FACSIMILE EDITION

MORTAL THOR #11

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #546 FACSIMILE EDITION MORTAL THOR #11 COMICS

FOC 05/04/26, ON-SALE 06/03/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30

CYCLOPS #5

DOCTOR STRANGE #7

FANTASTIC FOUR #12

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #5

IT'S JEFF: BRAND NEW WEEK #1

JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION #1

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #5

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – JYN ERSO #1

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #5

UNCANNY X-MEN #29

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #5

WHAT IF…? UNCANNY X-MEN #1

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #1

FOC 05/04/26, ON-SALE 06/03/26 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30 CYCLOPS #5 DOCTOR STRANGE #7 FANTASTIC FOUR #12 GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR #5 IT'S JEFF: BRAND NEW WEEK #1 JUST SPECTACULAR COLLECTION #1 MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #5 MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6 STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – JYN ERSO #1 STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #5 UNCANNY X-MEN #29 WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #5 WHAT IF…? UNCANNY X-MEN #1 X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #1 FOC 05/04/26, ON-SALE 06/10/26

ALIAS: RED BAND #4 [POLYBAGGED]

ALIAS: RED BAND #4 [POLYBAGGED] FOC 05/04/26, ON-SALE 06/17/26

SILVER SURFER #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #1

SILVER SURFER #4 FACSIMILE EDITION SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #1 FOC 05/11/26, ON-SALE 06/10/26

ALIEN: KING KILLER #3

BISHOP #1

BLACK CAT #11

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #3

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #2

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA BAL #1

JAY & SILENT BOB: JAYS OF FUTURE PAST #1

SENTRY #4

STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #4

WOLVERINE #21

X-MEN #31

FOC 05/11/26, ON-SALE 06/24/26

VENOM #259

WOLVERINE #22

X-MEN: OUTBACK #1

ALIEN: KING KILLER #3 BISHOP #1 BLACK CAT #11 CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #3 CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #2 FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA BAL #1 JAY & SILENT BOB: JAYS OF FUTURE PAST #1 SENTRY #4 STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #4 WOLVERINE #21 X-MEN #31 FOC 05/11/26, ON-SALE 06/24/26 VENOM #259 WOLVERINE #22 X-MEN: OUTBACK #1 FOC 05/18/26, ON-SALE 06/17/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #5

IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #4

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #6

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #5

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #5

PUNISHER #5

SORCERER SUPREME #7

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #2

UNCANNY X-MEN #30

WHAT IF…? THOR #1

WONDER MAN #4

X-MEN UNITED #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #5 IMPERIAL GUARDIANS #4 INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #6 MAGIK & COLOSSUS #5 PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #5 PUNISHER #5 SORCERER SUPREME #7 SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #2 UNCANNY X-MEN #30 WHAT IF…? THOR #1 WONDER MAN #4 X-MEN UNITED #4 FOC 05/25/26, ON-SALE 06/24/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA #12

DAREDEVIL #4

DOOMQUEST #2

GENERATION X-23 #5

INFERNAL HULK #8

MOONSTAR #4

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #3

ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN #2

X-MEN #32

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