Marvel's New Black Hulk Has A Name – Titan

There has been a lot of fuss about last week's Hulk #3 from Marvel by Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley which has boomed in recent days on eBay, with standard copies today selling for up to $18. While a 1:25 cover by Tradd Moore has sold for up to $55. The reason given is the first appearance of the new character, the Black Hulk.

That's all you get in Hulk #3. Barely a passing whiff. Not even a word or a grunt, just an evil grin. But in April's Hulk #6, it is expected that this is the Hulk that will take over his body. And now Marvel have named this creature as Titan. Any relationship to Thanos or Eros? Or Nick Landau? I'm sure that is to come…

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley's mind-blowing Hulk saga will reach its epic climax as Bruce Banner's control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel. The new threat that emerges promises to smash the HULK mythos to its core and will fuel Bruce Banner's rage for the foreseeable future. Known only as TITAN, fans saw their first glimpse of this powerhouse new Hulk on Ottley's main cover of April's HULK #6 and now can see him in all his terrifying glory in a special TEASER VARIANT COVER. Also drawn by Ryan Ottley, this dynamic cover showcases Bruce Banner's cruelest transformation as his Hulk persona evolves into its most destructive form yet… "This new threat is basically the Hulk's Knull, but just like Donny and Ryan's run on HULK overall, it's crazier and more dangerous than you can imagine," Editor Wil Moss said. "The heroes of the Marvel Universe may think Hulk is the problem, but he's not — THIS is the problem. And after HULK #6, there's no stopping it…"

HULK #6

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220820

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Ottley

"SMASHTRONAUT" Part 6 of 6!

The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley's mind-blowing Hulk saga reaches its epic climax as Bruce Banner's control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel…

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: $3.99

