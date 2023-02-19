Marvel's Nova #1 From 1976 Back Under The Spotlight The Man Called Nova #1 from 1976 is back under the spotlight, as Disney's plans for the MCU on Disney+ are getting delayed.

Featuring the first appearance of Richard Rider, Nova, the origin of Nova, and the first appearance of Rhomann Dey, Nova #1 was published by Marvel Comics in 1976. Written and edited by Marv Wolfman, and drawn by Michele Wolfman, Rich Buckler, John Buscema, Dan Crespi and Joe Rosen. The character did however have a previous existence, in issue #3 of Marv Wolfman's fanzine Super Adventures from 1966, known as Star, an alien doctor who uses pills which give him a different superhuman power every five minutes. Wolfman and Len Wein then reimagined the character a few months later as the prisoner Kraken Roo who becomes the superhero Black Nova. Wolfman would then reinvent the character again, as Richard Rider, with John Romita Sr. tweaking the design of the character.

The Man Called Nova #ran for 25 issues, with Wolfman tying up plotlines in Wolfman's Fantastic Four and Rom comics. The character was revived in 1989 for The New Warriors, before getting his own series again in 1993, as well as becoming a major part of the cosmic storyline Annihilation, then joining the Secret Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In March last year, Marvel Studios announced they were developing a project featuring Richard Rider/Nova, with Ms Marvel writer Sabir Pirzada working on it, to be released on Disney+ at an unspecified date. Though after recent changes at Disney, it is reported that shows in development, such as Nova, are now on a slower path to release. There have been no announced directors or cast members as of yet. But that hasn't stopped interest in the comic and Heritage Auction has Nova #1 from 1976 CGC slabbed at 9.2, up for auction. Bids currently total $99 and the hammer goes down later today.

Nova #1 (Marvel, 1976) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages. Origin and first appearance of Nova (Richard Rider), whose MCU debut is currently in active development. First appearance of Ginger Jaye. Rich Buckler cover. Joe Sinnott and John Buscema art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $285. CGC census 12/22: 918 in 9.2, 3125 higher.

