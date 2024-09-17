Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Marvel Comics, Video Game Publishers, Video Games, X-Men | Tagged: Fortnite, peelverine

Marvel's Peelverine, Meowtooth & Ghost Ri-Durr Fortnite Variant Covers

Marvel is putting Fortnite mashups, and debuting new ones, in a series of variant covers running on their comic books through November.

Article Summary Marvel and Fortnite collaborate for new variant covers featuring mashup characters like Peelverine and Ghost Ri-Durr.

Variant covers by artists Iban Coello and Afu Chan correspond with Fortnite's current Doctor Doom season.

Featured characters include Peelverine, Meowtooth, Captain Jones, and Ghost Ri-Durr on November comic covers.

On-sale dates: Avengers #20 (11/6), X-Men #7 (11/20), Wolverine #3 (11/27), and Spirits of Vengeance #3 (11/27).

Bleeding Cool has taken a quick look at some of the recent Fortnite loading screens for the current Doctor Doom-based season. Including plenty of Marvel comic book characters, from Emma Frost to Mysterious. But also a few new ones like Peelverine and Captain Jones. Now Marvel is putting these mashups, and debuting new ones, in a series of Fortnite variant covers running on their comic books through November.

"Straight from the latest Season of Fortnite, see new Fortnite/Marvel mashup Outfits on variant covers this November. The Marvel Universe has collided with the world of Fortnite once again in the hit video game's latest Season—ABSOLUTE DOOM! In addition to new Marvel character Outfits, special crossover Outfits that combine Marvel characters with iconic Fortnite original characters are also available. To coincide with the current Season, Marvel Comics will be presenting these mashup Outfits on variant covers throughout November."

"The Outfits featured include Peelverine (Wolverine and Peely), Meowtooth (Sabretooth and Meowscles), Captain Jones (Captain America and Agent Jones), and Ghost Ri-Durr (Ghost Rider and Durr Burger). The covers feature the artwork used for special in-game Loading Screens that players can also unlock and were drawn by a duo of superstar comic artists—Iban Coello and Afu Chan—and Epic Games."

On Sale 11/6

AVENGERS #20 MARVEL FORTNITE CAPTAIN JONES VARIANT COVER BY EPIC GAMES

X-MEN #7 MARVEL FORTNITE MEOWTOOTH VARIANT COVER BY AFU CHAN

On Sale 11/20

WOLVERINE #3 MARVEL FORTNITE PEELVERINE VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

On Sale 11/27

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #3 MARVEL FORTNITE GHOST RI-DURR VARIANT COVER BY AFU CHAN

The new Doctor Doom-themed and Marvel advertising chapter of the game has seen Doom-inspired locations, alongside other Marvel characters being added to the game. And a few more loading screens from other notable comic book folk, such as Steve Epting, Stacey Lee, Gary Choo, Daniel Acuna, Mike Del Mundo, Pat Gleason, Jimmy Cheung, Elizabeth Torque, Danny Earls, Ben Harvey, Tradd Moore, Chris Allen and Joelle Jones.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!