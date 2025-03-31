Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, DSTLRY, lunar, Penguin Random House

Dstlry Joins Penguin Random House For Distribution

Dstlry joins Penguin Random House for Distribution, alongside Marvel, IDW, Boom and Dark Horse... but how?

Article Summary Dstlry partners with Penguin Random House for global distribution in 2025.

Dstlry's previous exclusive deal with Diamond Comic Distributors hit by bankruptcy.

Penguin already distributes major brands like Marvel, Dark Horse, and Boom.

Founders from comiXology aim to expand Dstlry's creator-owned comics reach.

Never has a partnership and investment deal from Kodansha been quite so useful. Dstlry has announced that they have a new distribution deal with Penguin Random House Publisher Services, alongside Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW and Boom. Previously, they may have seemed like too small a publisher to fit into PRH's comic book distribution system, which has turned away larger publishers than Dstlry for the comic book store direct market. But with Penguin Random House already distributing Kodansha, like PRH also owning Boom Studios, it was a lot easier to make this work, it seems. Especially since they weren't going to be able to go back to Lunar Distribution after that deal dramatically fell apart at the end of last year. Dstlry announced an ill-timed exclusive deal with Diamond Comic Distributors just before Diamond announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

And now Dstlry have announced a "multi-year sales and distribution agreement" with Penguin Random House, beginning June 2025. Though notably not an exclusive one.

"Penguin Random House is the consummate leader in sales and distribution. They're a perfect partner for DSTLRY to grow, reach more readers, and create new fans," says Chip Mosher, Dstlry Co-Founder and CCO.

"Dstlry is a premium brand and Penguin Random House is a premium partner. With Penguin Random House, and the continued support of comic and bookstores, we'll collectively be able to capitalize on opportunities as the Dstlry library grows," Co-Founder & CEO David Steinberger continues. Rachel Goldstein, EVP of Penguin Random House Publisher Services, said, "In just a short period of time, Dstlry has established itself as one of the most innovative and refreshing publishers in the comic book and graphic novel markets. We've been wowed by the incredible list of creators they've developed and we're excited to support them in reaching even more readers throughout the world."

Founded in 2023 by former comiXology executives David Steinberger and Chip Mosher, Dstlry has published creator-owned comics in an oversized boutique fashion from founding creators Mirka Andolfo, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Becky Cloonan, Lee Garbett, Jock, Joëlle Jones, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Junko Mizuno, Stephanie Phillips, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Ram V, alongside founding editor Will Dennis.

