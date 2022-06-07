Marvel's She-Hulk Licensed For Garnier Fructis Shampoo Range

As seen by Neon Summer Jake in his local Walmart, a new range of Garnier Fructis shampoo and conditioner licensed with She-Hulk imagery from Marvel Comics ahead of the upcoming TV show and using imagery from the current comic book from Marvel. Republished by Bleeding Cool with permission.

Notably, it used the previous She-Hulk TV logo from early previews rather than the current one, and has She-Hulk wearing a costume that looks like the Hulk's super suit from Avengers Endgame. But the imagery used is not from the TV series, doesn't feature Tatiana Maslany or CGI based on her, but more in line with the comic books, and a little more Jen Bartel than Roge Antonia. Anyone know where the image actually comes from?

She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters, was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, first appeared in The Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980, and created in order to stop a potential TV spinoff og the TV series featuring a new She-Hulk character that the TV studio would own, as happened with The Six-Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman. In the comic books, Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who received a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, and gained a version of his… condition. However, unlike Banner, when she Hullks out she retained more of her personality, intelligence and control, though this had fluctuated through her forty-two-year existence. She-Hulk will star in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law played by actor Tatiana Maslany. As a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Heroes for Hire, the Defenders, Fantastic Force, A-Force and S.H.I.E.L.D, She-Hull has been established throughout the Marvel Universe, and has included relationships with Juggernaut, Wyatt Wingfoot, and John Jameson, as well as being central to the current Reckoning War storyline in Fantastic Four. The upcoming TV series is likely to spotlight her position within the Marvel Universe – and see more of these commercial opportunities for Marvel licensing.