Rocksmith+ Will Be Released On PlayStation & Steam This June

Ubisoft will finally bring their music-teaching video game Rocksmith+ to PlayStation consoles and Steam almost a year aftere release.

Almost a solid year since it was originally released, Ubisoft will release Rocksmith+ for both PC via Steam and PlayStation consoles this June. Originally released for their own platform, Ubisoft Connect, as well as for mobile devices, the game teaches you to play an array of instruments featuring songs from popular acts that help you learn the basics and progress to more advanced performance tricks. Now, the game will finally expand when it comes to both systems on June 6, 2024. No word on whether it will be released for Xbox down the road or the new Nintendo console that was recently confirmed.

Rocksmith+

Rocksmith+ is the music-learning service with the most original recordings by artists, with an expanding song library covering genres from around the world. Recent additions include hit songs from top artists such as The Smashing Pumpkins, Incubus, Dream Theater, Kaleo, Disturbed, Laufey, and much more. Plus learn your favorite songs at your own pace with personalized real-time feedback and practice tools that you can control. For guitar learning, use any acoustic, electric, or bass guitar and play songs with the Rocksmith+ app right from your mobile phone or tablet with no additional gear needed, or play on PC by connecting with the Rocksmith Real Tone Cable or wirelessly via the Rocksmith Tuner app, which uses your phone as a mic. Piano players can use pianos, keyboards, or MIDI controllers with a wired MIDI interface or through their phone or tablet's microphone.

Discover an expanding song library with top hit artists like Metallica, Green Day, Coldplay, Billy Joel, and much more.

Enjoy practice tools you control like Riff Repeater and Adaptive Difficulty to hone your skills.

Learn at your own pace with personalized real-time feedback and song exercises.

Use any electric, acoustic, and bass guitar or piano and keyboard.

