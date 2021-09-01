Marvel's Timeless Will Be A One-Shot Like Incoming And Marvel #1000

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. Named after Timely Publications, the publisher of Marvel Comics #1 back in 1939. Timeless was reported as written by Marvel wunderkind Jed MacKay, behind the Infinite Destinies and Black Cat comics, now with a Kang The Conqueror mini-series that is rewriting his origin, with artists Kev Walker, Joe Bennett, and Mark Bagley.

The future of the Marvel Universe is here, and Timeless is where it all begins. When a threatening new timeline emerges, Kang the Conqueror must fight his way through the coming year to protect the main 616 timeline he's worked centuries to solidify as his own. Jed MacKay, Kev Walker, Joe Bennett, Mark Bagley and more provide a first look at what's coming to the Marvel Universe in 2022 in a story that will prove…the Future is Timeless.

Bleeding Cool has now received confirmation that this is not a series, or even a mini-series. It is a one-shot, like Marvel NOW!, Incoming or Marvel #1000, lout in December. Its purpose is to tell a story, but also lay out the future of the Marvel Universe, which underlines Jed MacKay's importance in defining it. Basically, he is the new Al Ewing, as far as Marvel is concerned. Of course, they also have the old Al Ewing too. But expect new series to be set up by Timeless, some mentioned, some not, and expect MacKay to have a role with them, as well as Bennett, Walker and Bagley too. Joe Bennett has recently gained much attention and fame from his work on Immortal Hulk, Mark Bagley had had a revival courtesy of Venom and Amazing Spider-Man and Kev Walker has had notable success on Doctor Strange and Star Wars of late. Who knows where Timeless will lead?

