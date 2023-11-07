Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, february 2024, Solicits

Marvel's X-Men Solicitations For February 2024

Marvel has released a couple of solicitations for the Fall Of X finale titles for February 2024, which we have added to those already released.

It's the beginning of the end of the X-Men's revolutionary Krakoan Age! Just like Jonathan Hickman boldly kicked it off in 2019 in twin series, HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X, the finale of the Krakoan Age will be told across two intertwined series this January in Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck's FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva's RISE OF THE POWERS OF X! It's a who's who of current mutant mastermind storytellers, and together, they're bringing Krakoa down in epic style! The two five-issue limited series will deliver a breathtaking saga across mutant history and future as the X-Men of today and tomorrow wage the final war against extinction across their entire existence! Today, fans can peek ahead at the covers for FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #2 and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #2, both arriving in February. In FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #2, the X-Men may be at their lowest spot, and they may be on the brink of complete eradication…but they are not going down without a fight! Polaris returns to guide the X-Men home, bringing a wicked surprise for Orchis! This epic tale split in two continues as the Krakoan Age nears its conclusion! Outside time and space comes mutantdom's last hope in RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #2! Floating between dimensions, hiding from a Dominion who wishes to crush them. Can Xavier and his crew survive? And when we find out their plan, will we want them to? The end of the Krakoan Age continues in this epic tale split in two! "The two series that are one has been where this story has been leading since the Dawn of Krakoa," Duggan said. "Polaris is coming from Knowhere, and we hope you'll join us as well…"

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #2 (OF 5)

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 2/14

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #2 (OF 5)

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art and Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 2/21

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS#1

Comic Script by: Chris Claremont

Illustrated by: Edgar Salazar

Cover Design or Artwork by: Phillip Tan

On Sale 02/07/2024 $3.99 USD

Return to the island-nation of Madripoor as X-Men legend Chris Claremont takes the helm of an all-new WOLVERINE tale teaming Logan with his long-standing friends CAPTAIN AMERICA and the BLACK WIDOW! Picking up in the window of the all-time classic UNCANNY X-MEN #268, thrill to a brand-new adventure! When a secret weapon brings Captain America to Madripoor, the trio team-up you've been waiting decades for will finally come to pass as the mission brings Logan and Black Widow into a race against time against a multitude of foes, including the HAND! You've been waiting for this one…and you'll never guess where it goes!

X-MEN #31

Comic Script by: Gerry Duggan

Illustrated by: Phil Noto

Cover Design or Artwork by: Joshua Cassara

On Sale 02/07/2024 $3.99

THE ULTIMATE MUTANT HUNTER! The X-Men lived in fear of Nimrod's creation, and now it's clear why! The ultimate weapon of mutant extinction is ever-adapting, ever-evolving, with only one goal – DEATH TO MUTANTKIND!

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #1

Comic Script by: Steve Orlando

Illustrated by: Lorenzo Tammetta

Cover Design or Artwork by: Russell Dauterman

On Sale 02/14/2024 $4.99

