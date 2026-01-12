Mary Shelley: The Eternal Dream Preview: Gothic Gossip Galore

Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Preview | Tagged: mary shelley

The extraordinary life of the woman who created one of fiction's most enduring characters: Frankenstein's monster. Born at the turn of the 19th century to the famous philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft (forerunner of the feminist movement) and William Godwin (novelist and radical politician), Mary Shelley lived a life in constant flight from social conformity. Her struggle birthed a pop culture phenomenon. Now in print for the first time in English, Mary Shelley: The Eternal Dream chronicles Shelley's relationships with other important artists and writers, including her eventual husband Percy Shelley, and the "butterfly effect" of love, hardship, tragedy, and inspiration that led to the creation of the infamous monster.

MARY SHELLEY: THE ETERNAL DREAM

Mad Cave Studios

1125MA0750

(W) Alessandro Di Virgilio (A/CA) Manuela Santoni

In Shops: 1/14/2026

SRP: $19.99

