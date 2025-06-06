Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Chronbonauts, Mark Millar

Matt Hollingsworth Calls For A Boycott Of Mark Millar's Chrononauts

Matt Hollingsworth has called for a boycott of the new Mark Millar's Chrononauts Library Edition from Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse reminded comic book readers that the ‪Mark Millar's Chrononauts Library Edition was being published this week, the collection of the Millarworld series in heavy hardback form, bleating on Blue Sky, "The Chrononauts are about to conquer time with the whole world watching on live television! By Millar, Sean Murphy, @matthollingsworth.com‬, @ChrisEliopoulos.com"

The tagged-in Matt Hollingsworth, multiple-Eisner Award-winning colourist of the series, was not happy though. He quote-bleated yesterday in response, "I don't want to be associated with this comic, and won't receive money if you buy it, so please boycott." When asked for more details, he replied "Nothing special. Garbage writing, just Millar writing IP he can sell later, and he refused to pay me royalties. Sean stepped up and paid me extra out of his money to make up for the lack of royalties, and being loyal to Sean, I colored it." As for the industry norms, he added, "I get royalties on almost everything I work on, including from big publishers", and then "I'll never work with Millar again. Only did this out of a sense of loyalty to Sean, who I was working with at the time." In further replies he repeated "Mark Millar doesn't consider colorists worth paying royalties to, or at least didn't when I colored this" and "I literally get royatlies on everything I work on, but not this, because Millar doesn't consider colorists worth paying royalties to" and " if they consider the colorist good enough to hire them, they should step up and pay royalties, especially if they're just churning out IP and using that comic to sell the IP to Netflix or whoever."

And for those enquiring, he added "I'm working on: Thor, Carnage, Gotham by Gaslight, and a few other comics that aren't announced. Also, my writing, listed here: matthollingsworth.com/writing/ And my latest horror story: horrificscribblings.com/hush".

Mark Millar is not on Blue Sky but yesterday wrote that while he is on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, "but I don't bother with the other ones, which seemed to become the Phantom Zone for all the craziest mofos who left Twitter!"

Chrononauts is entirely owned by Netflix, which bought Millarworld from Mark Millar in 2017. Originally published by Image Comics in 2015, and described as "Apollo 13 meets The Time Machine", two sequels followed: Chrononauts: Futureshock in 2019, now drawn by Eric Canete, and the crossover series Big Game in 2023, drawn by Pepe Larraz. A one-shot, Chrononauts: Prom Night by Shaun Brill and Conor Hughes, was published in 2017, and a new series is expected from Dark Horse Comics. A Chrononauts feature film has been in development since 2015.

