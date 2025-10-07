Matt Kindt Brings Flux House Imprint From Dark Horse To Oni Press

Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Flux House, matt kindt, mind mgmt

This may be the biggest comic book media deal since Mark Millar and Netflix with Millarworld (which itself was one dollar more than the Jack Kirby/Disney settlement). We had spied last week that BRZRKR co-creator Matt Kindt was being touted as a surprise guest of Oni at ComicsPRO's NYCC retailer programming and my NYCC Rumour Checklist sense started tingling. And now we know what it is. Matt Kindt is pulling his Flux House imprint from Dark Horse Comics and bringing it to Oni Press.

In 2022, Matt Kindt launched his own imprint, Flux House, at Dark Horse Comics and promised "a distinct presentation including unique trim-sizes with two publications to be magazine-sized and special print features (like die-cut and fur) and a punch-card dust jacket that reveals a secret message. These publications are personally designed by Kindt to be both books and art objects." At the time, Kindt explained the meaning, saying "Flux House is inspired by Fluxus – an avant-garde art movement from the 1950s that was an extension of Surrealists and Dadaists. The Fluxus movement focused on the creative process and experimental art forms. Their trademarks include accessibility, absurdism, and a sense of humor. If you've seen me burn or cut one of my books apart at a signing, you already have a sense of where I'm going with this. Flux House aims to embody all of these elements. It won't be limited by traditional forms of books and print. And the story format will, as the name implies, always be in flux." It began with new Mind MGMT, and was followed by series such as If You Find This, I'm Already Dead, Hairball and Spy Superb. But only three years later, he has pulled it all from Dark Horse and taken it to Oni Press. It will also come with the multimedia rights to most of his creator-owned library. And he will have three new books launching through Flux House and Oni Press in the summer.

Yesterday, Oni Press unveiled its new logo, designed by Eisner Award nominee Patrick Crotty, and, bucking the recent trend for comics publishers and new logos, people actually liked it. At the time, Oni Press Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn teased that there would be more New York Comic Con announcements to come: "Simultaneously, we're deep into plotting and planning our next major wave of creator-owned comics and graphic novels with familiar faces and surprise talents alike – several of which you'll hear about this week at New York Comic Con."

And now announced today at the Hollywood Reporter, Matt Kindt's Flux House imprint is quitting Dark Horse Comicsto make a new home at Oni Press beginning in summer 2026 with three new series: Mind MGMT: New & Improved #1, written and drawn by Kindt; Fort Psycho #1, a new maxi-series by written by Kindt with art by Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun); and Flux House Presents #1, a new quarterly anthology featuring stories by Kindt, Jesse Lonergan (Drome), and more to be revealed.

What's more, as part of "the large-scale deal," Oni will be acquiring media rights – spanning " film, television, animation, video games, podcast audio, and more" – to more than 20 titles from the Flux House library across Kindt's award-winning career, including "3 Story: The Secret History of the Giant Man, Apache Delivery Service (co-created with Tyler Jenkins), BANG! (co-created with Wilfredo Torres), Crimson Flower (co-created with Matt Lesniewski), Ether (co-created with David Rubín), Fear Case (co-created with Jenkins), Gilt Frame (co-created with Margie Kraft Kindt), Hairball (co-created with Jenkins), If You Find This, I'm Already Dead (co-created with Dan McDaid), Mr. Mammoth (co-created with Jean-Denis Pendanx), Poppy & The Lost Lagoon (co-created with Hurtt), Red-Handed: The Fine Art of Strange Crimes, Spy Superb (co-created with Sharlene Kindt), Subgenre (co-created with Torres), Super Spy, and nearly a dozen more."

The deal will reunite Kindt and Oni President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, who have worked closely together on many notable initiatives during their previous stints at Valiant Entertainment, Bad Idea, and Boom! Studios. Kindt also played a sizable role in Oni's hit EC Comics relaunch, launching the Eisner and Ringo Award-nominated Cruel Universe series and contributing to multiple other titles.

Said Oni-Lion Forge Chairman and Polarity CEO David Steward II – notably, also a fellow St. Louis native, like Kindt: "Spanning comics publishing, film and television, gaming, licensing, and more, this newly minted partnership is unprecedented in scope and scale across Oni's nearly 30-year history. Since day one, it has been Oni's mission to bring the best and most powerful storytellers in comics together, and it's hard to think of a more heavyweight addition to that roster than Matt Kindt. From seismic comics blockbusters like BRZRKR to seminal, critically acclaimed milestones like Mind MGMT and Dept. H, Matt has forged a unique path as one of the industry's most multifaceted and expansive creative minds. We're proud to call Oni the exclusive home for his Flux House banner and are excited to share many more surprises in the months ahead."

Said Kindt of the rationale behind partnering with Oni: "It's been more than 20 years since I first committed myself to making comics full-time, and I've been lucky enough to work with some of the industry's brightest creators, editors, and publishers along the way. Hunter Gorinson and I have been working together, swapping ideas, and staffing convention tables together continuously during that time, and something he told me at Baltimore Comic Con many years ago still holds true: 'I love comics, that's why I'm here.' That's all the more clear from the craft, energy, and care Oni is pouring into its books day in and day out – and what we're revealing about our plans for Flux House today is just the tip of the iceberg of what we have planned. Similarly, as a native of St. Louis who has lived here for my entire career, it's no small thing that Dave Steward II and the greater Oni-Lion Forge family have a huge footprint here in the St. Louis area. This city has always been a great haven for writers and artists and, with this partnership, I think we can make it a destination."

Finally, Gorinson himself added some color on what to expect from the newly revitalized Flux House imprint at Oni: "Matt is a rare breed – a deeply ingenuitive cartoonist who innately understands the comics medium, and a masterclass writer with no shortage of huge, powerful ideas that could power major commercial franchises for years to come. With Flux House now cemented at Oni, we're going to build on all of Matt's past accomplishments to bring these two halves of his vast talents together in ways never before attempted – bigger, wilder, and more experimental than ever before."

The first Flux House release at Oni Press will begin with Mind MGMT: New & Improved #1 in June 2026 and continue with Fort Psycho #1 in August. See complete details below or find out more when Kindt and Gorinson appear together at tomorrow's NYCC retailer programming and on the "Oni Press: The Loudest Thing in Color" panel presentation this Friday , alongside fellow guests Editor Karl Bollers, Rodney Barnes (Crownsville), Mat Heagerty (Indoor Kid), George Northy (Yuletide), and Adam Syzm (Little Visitor & Other Abductions).

MIND MGMT: NEW AND IMPROVED #1

Written by Matt Kindt

Art & Cover by Matt Kindt

You're paranoid. But are you paranoid enough? Matt Kindt's defining statement on psychic espionage returns with an all-new, entirely self-contained entry point into the genre-bending, Eisner Award-nominated series that Entertainment Weekly calls "one of the most experimental and fascinating books in mainstream comics." New agents. New mission. The rest is classified.

New agents. New mission. The rest is classified. FORT PSYCHO #1 (of 12)

Written by Matt Kindt

Art & Cover by Brian Hurtt

Ten years ago, the nation of Singapore sank into the Pacific Ocean. The underground terrorist network known as The Seven Seals took credit for the largest act of terror in human history. In the aftermath, the United Nations created a strike team of highly trained covert operatives with one mission: locate, identify, and eliminate The Seven Seals' secretive leader.

The team's clandestine affairs were to always remain in the shadows – until their final, explosive confrontation with The Seven Seals resulted in a large-scale tragedy too bloody to cover up and too tragic to ignore. Disgraced and disavowed by the governments that trained them, the world's most dangerous secret agents have been convicted for their crimes and sentenced to serve time side-by-side in the one place capable of holding them: their old island headquarters, Fort Cyclone – now known in the media by the derogatory nickname "Fort Psycho."And that's where the official story is about to go terribly, terribly wrong. From master storytellers Matt Kindt (BRZKR, Mind MGMT) and Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun), MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE meets LOST on a tropical island paradise stocked with trained killers, secret betrayals, and the long-buried truth about the mission that brought them there. Always remember: There is nothing deadlier than an ally turned enemy.

Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Matt Kindt, Jesse Lonergan & More

A new kind of comics anthology in the tradition of Eightball and Deadline Magazine that will release between story arcs of MIND MGMT: NEW AND IMPROVED, each double-sized installment of this quarterly Flux House showcase title will spotlight a major new landmark from Kindt's oeuvre of creator-owned projects with a rotating cast of contributors and features, beginning with SPARK, a prehistoric survival adventure by Kindt himself; CRIME TRAVEL, a mesmerizing, genre-bending science-fiction thriller written by Kindt with art by Eisner and Ignatz Award nominee Jesse Lonergan (Drome, Man's Best); and more stunning surprises yet to be revealed. QUARTERLY | NOVEMBER 2026

