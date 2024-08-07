Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Cruel Universe, ec comics

Oni's EC Comics: Cruel Universe #1 Gets 50,000 Orders

Just before San Diego Comic-Con, we told you that the first title of Oni Press' 21st Century relaunch of the EC Comics publishing line – July's Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 – had racked up 65,000 in orders, putting in contention alongside Image's recent hits Energon Universe hits Destro #1 (85,000 copies) and Scarlett #1 (80,000 copies), as well as Top Cow's Witchblade #1 (80,000 copies) as one of 2024's biggest new series launches.

Now comes word that the newly resurrected EC's second major launch – the science fiction title Cruel Universe #1 with creators Corinna Bechko, Jonathan Case, Chris Condon, Kano, Matt Kindt, Artyom Topilin , Ben H. Winters, and Caitlin Yarsky – have reached 50,000 units. This means Oni Press has sold nearly 120,000 new EC Comics in the two-week span since Comic Con.

That's an impressive figure in a world where Transformers regularly outsells Batman and another significant milestone for the resurgent Oni that has prompted the publisher to send all comic shops ordered 10 or more copies a special over ship with two free copies of the issue's specialty foil covers by Greg Smallwood and JH Williams III as a "thank you" for supporting the new EC launches. Additionally, Oni has also thrown in a few EC-centric promotional "shelf talkers" that will be coming soon to store shelves near you as Cruel Universe #1 hits today:

In the meantime, Oni's new EC line has also caught fire online with the company's special Fan Addict Edition of Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 – featuring cover art by the late Richard Corben and given away for free at Oni's EC Comics panel in San Diego – posting aftermarket sales of up to $250 online this week, making it one of SDCC 2024's most highly valued exclusives:

And while the Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 1:100 variant – featuring the first appearance of EC's new horror host by artist Dustin Weaver (Avengers) – continues to drive multiple sales in excess of $120, perhaps the most shocking aftermarket sales of all are for Oni's EC double-sided bookmarks, which were given away for free at San Diego and now fetch $7.50 each on eBay:

With even more EC on the horizon from Oni – including an extension to 12 monthly issues for Epitaphs from the Abyss, December's Shiver SuspenStories special with Jason Aaron, Ben H. Winters, and more, as well as January's new fantasy series Cruel Kingdom, featuring Al Ewing, Cullen Bunn, Justin Jordan, and more – keep those eyes peeled because EC fever might just begin to take hold… Cruel Universe #1 is on sale today from Oni Press. See pages from the stories "The Champion" by Matt Kindt & Kano and "Priceless" by Ben H. Winters & Artyom Topplin below:

