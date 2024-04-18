Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged:

Epitaphs From The Abyss #1 – The First New EC Comic In Forty Years

Epitaphs From The Abyss #1 - The First New EC Comic In Forty Years With Brian Azzarello, Chris Condon, J. Holtham, Peter Krause, Stephanie Phillips, Jorge Foirnes, Phil Hester and Vlad Legostaev

In perhaps one of the most unexpected and high-profile announcements of 2024 thus far, Oni Press made international news when it broke in the New York Times during ComicsPRO that it would be resurrecting the infamous and influential EC Comics brand with a series of all-new titles beginning this coming summer.

As detailed at the time, Oni cited a sizable list of A-list talents who would be contributing to the new EC line's first two new anthology titles – Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 in July and Cruel Universe #1 in August with writers Jason Aaron, Brian Azzarello, Rodney Barnes, Corinna Bechko, Cullen Bunn, Christopher Cantwell, Cecil Castellucci, Chris Condon, Joshua Hale Fialkov, J. Holtham, Jeff Jensen, Matt Kindt, Sean Lewis, Stephanie Phillips, Jay Stephens, Zac Thompson, Ben H. Winters, and more; alongside artists Kano, Peter Krause, Leomacs , Malachi Ward, Dustin Weaver, and more; designer Rian Hughes; and covers by Lee Bermejo, Greg Smallwood, J.H. Williams III, and more to be revealed.

Now we know exactly what the first new EC Comics title in nearly 70 years – the 40-page Epitaphs from the Abyss #1, on sale July 24 – will include, thanks an advance solicitation revealed by Boing Boing this morning – which will include the notable new additions of frequent Tom King collaborator Jorge Fornes, longtime comics master Phil Hester, and Ukrainian artist Vlad Legostaev to the proceedings alongside the aforementioned Brian Azzarello, Chris Condon, J. Holtham, Peter Krause, and Stephanie Phillips:

From the publisher that drove Tales from the Crypt, Vault of Horror, Haunt of Fear, and many more into the depraved hearts of an unsuspecting world, the immortal EC COMICS returns on July 24th with its first BOLD AND BLOODY NEW series in nearly 70 years! In partnership with William M. Gaines Agent, Inc., Oni Press is proud to reveal the complete line-up of "all-killer" writers, artists, and cover artists behind EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1 – a 40-page testament to terror ushering in the full-scale resurrection of comics' most infamous and influential publishing house…

In our first extra-sized, 40-page dose of fear, witness shocking tales of torment and tension in the immortal EC tradition—as wrenched from the grave by the vile intentions of acclaimed writers Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned, 100 Bullets), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, Night People), J. Holtham (Night Thrasher, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale), and Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Grim) and realized into bloody reality by "all-slaughter" artists Jorge Fornes (Rorschach, Danger Street), Phil Hester (Family Tree), Peter Krause (Irredeemable), and Vlad Legostaev (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Said Brian Azzarello, the multiple Eisner Award-winning writer of 100 Bullets and the upcoming Blood Brother's Mother for DSTLRY:

"Due to the nature of my stories, I've been asked about EC Comics since I started in this industry. Frederick Wertham and his asinine comics code knee-capped us. Thank God — or my grandmother, who didn't throw out my father's comics -— that I was able to discover EC in an attic I was forbidden to go in. That subsequent downward spiral has led me to where I am now."

Added Chris Condon, writer of Image's That Texas Blood and The Enfield Gang Massacre:

"Every short story that I write, I write with EC Comics in mind. It doesn't matter what company it's for or what the story is, it's the stories of Jack Davis, Al Feldstein, Joe Orlando, and the entire EC lineup that I look back to for guidance. The stories that EC Comics published were revolutionary—violent, tragic, hilarious, and timely. They pushed boundaries like no one else dared to, revolutionizing the comics medium into a truly transgressive art form. EC Comics was born in the fraught post-war years of the 20th century and it's only right that in our tense age of uncertainty that EC Comics returns with the same gleefully deranged energy of its early incarnation. It's just what the doctor–the one in the blood-stained scrubs holding a rusty butcher knife precariously over his patient's head–ordered."

Oni has also revealed the complete cover breakdown for Epitaphs from the Abyss #1, which includes new pieces from artists Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned, A Vicious Circle), Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls, Batman: The Imposter) with Dave Stewart (Hellboy), Jay Stephens (Dwellings), Rian Hughes (The Multiversity), and Dustin Weaver (Avengers, Paklis):

Cover A by Lee Bermejo

The first in a new series of fully painted, primary covers for the monthly EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS series from the visionary mind of Eisner Award-winning artist Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned, Joker, A Vicious Circle). Issue #1 also available as a wraparound Gold Foil variant.

Cover B by Andrea Sorrentino with Dave Stewart

Spotlighting a different top talent on every issue, this rotating series of secondary covers will soon feature Adam Pollina (X-Force, Rise of Apocalypse), James Stokoe (Orc Stain), and more across future issues of EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS. Issue #1 also available as a wraparound Silver Foil variant.

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by Jay Stephens

The first in a new, continuing line of 1:10 incentive variant covers from Eisner Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning artist Jay Stephens (Dwellings) re-interpreting a different, all-time classic EC cover image across every new EC release from Oni Press – beginning with Stephens' tribute to Vault of Horror #15 by Johnny Craig.

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by Andrea Sorrentino with Rian Hughes

The first of a new series of "Artist Edition" variant covers, evoking the spirit of gloriously unedited, unexpurgated original artwork. This collection of covers – engineered to replicate the tactical "paste-up" quality of original artwork by award-winning designer Rian Hughes – will continue with a new installment spotlighting a different piece of black-and-white cover art on every upcoming EC issue from Oni Press.

EC Archive Edition Variant (1:50) by Rian Hughes

The first of a new series of high-end "Archive Edition" variant covers for the ultimate Fan-Addict! Manufactured on ultra-heavy duty with UV spot gloss elements and all-new border artwork honoring the EC legacy by master designer Rian Hughes, this collection of covers will continue with a new installment on every upcoming EC issue from Oni Press – as distinguished by different color-coded treatments and frame artwork on EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS, CRUEL UNIVERSE, and other upcoming series yet to be revealed!

Horror Host Variant (1:100) by Dustin Weaver



A special EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1 surprise – featuring a ghastly new face (or three?!) for EC's ghoulish family of horror hosts from artist and character designer Dustin Weaver (Avengers, Paklis)! To be revealed soon!

Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 will be released on July 24th – just in time for San Diego Comic Con – from Oni Press.

