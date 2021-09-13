Hunter Gorinson Quits Bad Idea To Head Boom' Business Development

Back in 2018, we called former Valiant Marketing VP Hunter Gorinson "one of the industry's smartest and most highly valued PR and marketing pros." Boom Studios appears to second that notion because they've just announced that Gorinson has boarded the company in a new role, Vice President of Business Development, where he will "originate new business opportunities, strengthen, and expand the company's opportunities in publishing across the direct market, book and direct-to-consumer channels, identify and negotiate new partnerships and brand collaborations, and help shepherd development opportunities for the Boom library."

Filip Sablik, Boom's longtime President of Marketing & Publishing, echoed Gorinson's value in today's PR, saying "It's been my hope to one day work with Hunter since he first wowed the industry leading the marketing and communication efforts at Valiant Entertainment. I'm thrilled that day is finally here as he is one of the most exciting executives working in comics today. Hunter's robust and varied expertise is an exciting addition to our already accomplished management team. That combined with our other exciting recent new hires and promotions will only accelerate BOOM! Studios' fantastic momentum and success."

In the years since Valiant, Gorinson has been quite busy as one of the few certified publishing pros to successfully bridge the comics-to-Hollywood divide. In the aftermath of the Valiant's multimillion-dollar sale to Chinese conglomerate DMG, Gorinson joined the LA production company Hivemind, producers of Netflix's The Witcher and Amazon's The Expanse, where he served as SVP Brand & Content Strategy and worked on producing adaptations of high-profile properties, like Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's Gideon Falls, EC Comics' Weird Fantasy series, and Robert Anton Wilson's Illuminatus! Trilogy novels. Gorinson subsequently co-founded the production company Allnighter, which most recently was working on bringing Justin Jordan & Tradd Moore's The Strange Talent of Luther Strode to the big screen.

Notably, he also most recently served as one of the driving forces behind Bad Idea, where he served as Publisher. The publisher quickly made waves with fans and retailers for its much-discussed talking points: self-distribution to a limited roster of retailers, a strict "no variants" and "no collections" policy, and a string of releases from creators like Matt Kindt and Robert Venditti that have sold for many multiples of cover price online (or, in the case, of the "secret" Hero Trade ashcan, for thousands of dollars.)

All the while, Boom's publishing and entertainment fortunes are at an all-time high as series like BRZRKR by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt & Ron Garney shatter 30-year-old sales records with well over 615,000 first issues sold across five printings, Something is Killing the Children by James Tynion & Werther Dell'Edera continues to climb the sales charts and burn up in the aftermarket, and the upcoming House of Slaughter spin-off with co-writer Tate Brombal. The company's first television show, R.L. Stine's Just Beyond, debuts on Disney+ October 13th and we've also gotten recent news of Jake Gyllenhaal boarding Boom's Snow Blind feature film at Apple TV+, plus a BRZRKR film and anime series starring Keanu Reeves, a Mech Cadets animated series, and a Something Is Killing the Children TV series with Mike Flanagan all in the works.