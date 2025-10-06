Oni Press Unveils A New Logo You Can Actually Read, In Advance of NYCC

Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, IDW, NYCC, Oni Press, Pop Culture | Tagged: logo, new york comic con

Oni Press unveils a new logo that you can actually read, in advance of New York Comic Con

Okay, maybe you have to squint for the "press" bit. A co-founder of the PEOW comics imprint, Crotty also notably designed Oni's best-selling Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Box Sets , which reaped much acclaim and sales since their release last fall.

The new logo will begin to appear with Oni's single issue releases this coming November, beginning with Crownsville #1 – the double-sized first issue of the new horror series from Peabody Award-winning writer Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia) and artist Elia Bonetti (Darth Vader), centering on a ghost-fueled murder mystery inside an abandoned asylum and inspired by the tragically true story of the Crownsville Hospital Center outside of Annapolis, Maryland.

Replacing the longstanding company logo designed by Keith Wood from 2012, Oni's new logo features both a simplified standard version and an extended "icon" version, spotlighting the company's new publishing mascot also designed by Crotty – a seemingly part-dog, part-lizard creature that presents a monstrous, but friendly new spin on the original Oni Press demon logo (notably designed by Watchmen artist Dave Gibbons), while simultaneously homaging and subverting the animal-derived imprint marks of the traditional New York publishing houses. Says Oni Press Editor-in-Chief Sierra Hahn:

"It's an exhilarating time to be publishing comics under the Oni Press banner. Our first giant-sized Adventure Time special by Eisner Award winner Caroline Cash just hit stands. The first issue of High Strangeness – our new collaboration with SpectreVision from creators including Chris Condon, Dave Chisholm, and more – begins this week. We're sending some of our most anticipated graphic novels of 2026 – including First Freedom: The Story of Opal Lee and Juneteenth – to the printer in the next few days. And we're in the midst of major new initiatives like the expansion of the EC Comics line with Outlaw Showdown, the imminent return of Cult of the Lamb, and the upcoming debut of Murder Drones, adapted from the hit animated series from Glitch Productions. Simultaneously, we're deep into plotting and planning our next major wave of creator-owned comics and graphic novels with familiar faces and surprise talents alike – several of which you'll hear about this week at New York Comic Con. Ambitious, art-forward, and high energy – we wanted our new logo to reflect the same captivating qualities we aspire to deliver with our comics, and we are so pleased to finally share the results."

As you can see, Oni is promising even more NYCC news to come in the days ahead. Retailers can visit them on site beginning on Wednesday, October 8th as Oni President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson hosts a retailer day presentation with BRZRKR co-creator Matt Kindt, followed by signing with Kindt and fellow writer Chris Condon (High Strangeness, Ultimate Wolverine), which will include an exclusive High Strangeness #1 Secret Edition variant cover giveaway – featuring a real-life UFO photo snapped by SprectreVision's Daniel Noah: