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New Creative Teams For Spawn Comics As Todd McFarlane Steps Back

New Creative Teams for Spawn, King Spawn, The Scorched and Gunslinger Spawn as Todd McFarlane steps back and Matthew Rosenberg steps forward

Article Summary Todd McFarlane steps back as writer on core Spawn titles, ushering in new creative teams for each series.

Matthew Rosenberg takes over Spawn and King Spawn, with fresh story arcs shaking up the Spawn Universe.

Spawn #376 jumps the timeline, revealing a world changed after Heaven and Hell abandon Earth for good.

Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched get new writers and direction, leading into Spawn’s milestone #400.

Recently, Bleeding Cool took a look at the last year's worth of Spawn storylines, which have seen a sea change in the reality of the Spawn Universe, as the existence of heaven, hell, everything in between, demons, angels, and monsters has moved from faith to fact amongst the population of the Earth.

And with that change, Todd McFarlane is stepping away from writing the main titles, Spawn, The Scorched and Gunslinger Spawn as was solicited (with Rory McConville writing King Spawn). And handing Spawn and King Spawn over to writer Matthew Rosenberg, best known for writing Punisher, X-Men, The Joker, We Can Never Go Home, We're Taking Everyone Down With Us, What's The Furthest Place From Here, and 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank. With new teams for those books, Gunslinger Spawn, and The Scorched, with each debut issue including a special Cover C 1:50 Foil Variant commemorating the transition, as the line heads towards Spawn #400 in two years, schedules depending.

Spawn remains a late line of books, so we will see already-solicited books change their creators and content details. Spawn #376, already solicited, as by Todd McFarlane and Brett Booth is now changing to Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia as the series jumps a year into the future to reveal more about how the Earth has reacted. "The revelation that Heaven and Hell are real—and have abandoned Earth—has destabilised society at every level. Institutions strain. Governments falter. Spawn himself has vanished. Al Simmons, seemingly restored to humanity, lives anonymously in a fractured Manhattan until his return triggers the attention of "The 400," a powerful cabal of angels, demons, vampires, and alien entities who believe Spawn's existence threatens their survival." Out on the 3rd of June, 2026.

King Spawn #55 will be by Matthew Rosenberg and The Flying Friar artist Thomas Nachlik who "introduce Hudson Hill, a young man haunted by a psychic vision of the apocalypse—one centered on Al Simmons. As Spawn re-emerges publicly as a symbol of hope, another presence begins to take shape in the shadows. The divide between hero and monster narrows, and the consequences ripple outward." Out on the 27th of May, 2026.

Gunslinger Spawn #54 will see new writer Erica Schultz join returning artist Carlo Barberi as new forces enter the conflict. "The mysterious Regulators arrive to correct a cosmic imbalance, revealing that the war between Heaven and Hell is only part of a larger system of control. Gunslinger finds himself caught in the middle of a recalibration that may cost him everything." Out on the 20th of May, 2026.

The Scorched #51 will now be by Thomas Healy and Alessandro Vitti, and will see Todd McFarlane co-plot this team book into a more aggressive posture. "Under Jessica Priest's leadership, the Scorched move from reacting to threats to targeting them preemptively. Their actions draw scrutiny from governments, divine powers, and hellish adversaries alike, setting off a chain reaction that will redefine alliances across the Spawn Universe." Out on the 4th of May, 2026.

"After all these years, it is always exciting to have talented creators jump on board and take the world of Spawn for a spin around the block," said Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn. "I have been a great admirer of both Matt and Erica's writing skills and asked them to come and give their own interpretation of how the Spawn Universe should work. Asking them to go into some corners, creatively, that no one has done before.

"Artistically, I am having two of the more well-known Spawn universe artists, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi, staying on board with Segovia tackling the original Spawn title. Artists Thomas Nachlik and Alessandro Vitti jump onto their first monthly Spawn Universe titles with moody artwork that fits both those books. The hope here is to give new readers a chance to jump on board as we begin our bigger plans heading towards the release of Spawn #400 in a couple of years."

As these changes roll out across the four core books, the Spawn Universe tightens its focus and raises the stakes—setting the stage for what comes next.

Here are the solicitations that will now have new creative teams:

SPAWN #376

Spawn has been beaten, bloodied, and left for dead. But unfortunately for Spawn's attacker, all that did was make him mad.

Spawn has been beaten, bloodied, and left for dead. But unfortunately for Spawn's attacker, all that did was make him mad. SPAWN #377

Heaven has had enough. The Lord God has made a new pronouncement—Death to all Hellspawns!

Heaven has had enough. The Lord God has made a new pronouncement—Death to all Hellspawns! SPAWN #378

Angelic forces have Spawn pinned down in a small town. They have chosen a scorched-earth policy. No one leaves, and no one survives. But a surprising ally arrives that might just help tip the scales in Spawn's favor.

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #54

Javiar's body has been paying the price for his most recent battles. As he starts to heal more slowly, he realizes that finding a new host may be needed.

Javiar's body has been paying the price for his most recent battles. As he starts to heal more slowly, he realizes that finding a new host may be needed. GUNSLINGER SPAWN #55

When the Gunslinger was pulled from his own time, it caused a series of events that put the entire fabric of reality in jeopardy. Now, those that are meant to protect this reality of on the hunt!

When the Gunslinger was pulled from his own time, it caused a series of events that put the entire fabric of reality in jeopardy. Now, those that are meant to protect this reality of on the hunt! SPAWN SCORCHED #51

After taking a hard look at recent events and conflicts in which the Scorched team has been involved, Jessica Priest makes a tough choice. This is where it all changes!

After taking a hard look at recent events and conflicts in which the Scorched team has been involved, Jessica Priest makes a tough choice. This is where it all changes! SPAWN SCORCHED #52

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Ig Guara

The conflict in Belarus has turned south. Jessica and her team are now trapped behind enemy lines while two separate armies close in.

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Ig Guara The conflict in Belarus has turned south. Jessica and her team are now trapped behind enemy lines while two separate armies close in. SPAWN SCORCHED #53

Jessica and the Team just broke international law and have come under the scrutiny of several major world powers. One of them, however, has an offer to make. One that might change everything.

KING SPAWN #55

A darkness has taken hold in New York City. Spawn can sense it creeping in the night. When he discovers its source, he will be in for the biggest battle of his life!

A darkness has taken hold in New York City. Spawn can sense it creeping in the night. When he discovers its source, he will be in for the biggest battle of his life! KING SPAWN #56

Spawn continues to push back against the terrors that have infected NYC. Only to realize that he is the cause of all of the suffering.

Spawn continues to push back against the terrors that have infected NYC. Only to realize that he is the cause of all of the suffering. KING SPAWN

Al Simmons becomes the target of a secret government task force. Not for the purpose of killing him, but in an attempt to steal his powers and create a new breed of solider.

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