Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Graphix, Joey Spiotto, Max a Little Axolotl, middle grade readers

Max, a Little Axolotl is a Cute Middle Grade Graphic Novel for Fall

Max, a Little Axolotl is Joey Spiotto's new graphic novel for middle schoolers out this Fall. It's about shyness, fitting in, and axolotls.

Article Summary Max, a Little Axolotl is a new graphic novel by Joey Spiotto perfect for middle grade readers this Fall.

The story follows Max, a shy new student at Coral Elementary School, as he struggles to fit in.

This charming book explores themes like shyness, friendship, nature conservation, and axolotls.

Max, a Little Axolotl releases September 2nd and is ideal for kids ages seven and up to enjoy.

As we head into the Autumn and your middle schooler starts class, you might want to bribe the with Max, a Little Axolotl, a new graphic novel bursting with sheer cuteness. Artist and creator Joey Spiotti's new comic is designed to delight young readers while speaking to the common experience of feeling anxious when trying something new. Joey Spiotto is the New York Times bestselling illustrator and author of multiple books including Grumpy Unicorn, Little Troublmaker Makes a Mess, and Alien Next Door. This new book is all about his new-found love for axolotls.

Max, a Little Axolotl is All About Shyness and Fitting in

Meet Max, a Little Axolotl! He's new to school and just a little bit shy, but he's already making waves. This funny and sweet graphic novel is perfect for fans of Narwhal and Jelly!

It's Max's first day at Coral Elementary School. The school is filled with marine animals, like dolphins, crabs, and octopus. But none of the other students have ever seen an axolotl before… and they have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Where did Max live before? Is it true he can regrow any of his limbs? What happened to his old friends? This is too much attention for Max! Hiccup! Uh-oh… Max gets the hiccups when he's nervous. Can this little axolotl adjust to his new underwater school, or will the pressure just be too much? This silly and sweet graphic novel explores themes of friendship, nature conservation, and so much more! Complete with charming illustrations and fun facts about axolotls, Max, A Little Axolotl is the perfect new graphic novel for the Fall as middle schoolers go back to class.

Max, a Little Axolotl is coming out on September 2nd and is now available for preorder. It's perfect for kids aged seven and up.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!