Maya Henderson Sells Her Graphic Novel, Brainbow, About Synesthesia

Maya Henderson's debut middle-grade graphic novel, Brainbow, tells the story of a girl who senses colours and discovers she has synesthesia.

Synesthetic protagonist Rosie navigates friendships and her unique sensory experiences.

Brainbow acquired by Little, Brown Ink, set for fall 2026 release after spirited auction.

Author-illustrator Maya Henderson celebrates the storytelling journey from thesis to book.

Maya Henderson's debut middle-grade graphic novel, Brainbow, tells the story of a girl who senses colours, discovers she has synesthesia and must learn to embrace her identity while navigating difficult friendships and a competitive academic club.

Most Kids Have Five Senses. Rosie Has Six. ​Eleven year old Rosie has always been able to sense colors — and she thought everyone else could too. After the first meeting of the middle school math league ends in confusion, Rosie wonders why she's suddenly the only one who knows that every letter, every number, and every song has a special hue of their own. Things only get more complicated for Rosie when the only thing her best friend Harper seems to care about is impressing her new, cooler friend who insists there's no such thing as "brain colors." Desperate for someone who understands, Rosie befriends Yara, the oddball music geek who spends all her time in the school band room. Things finally start making sense when Yara tells Rosie that her condition has a name—synesthesia.

Lauren Kisare at Little, Brown Ink has bought Brainbow at auction, and publication is planned for the autumn of 2026. Maya Henderson's agent Lori Steel at Red Fox Literary negotiated the deal for world rights. Maya Henderson writes "Friends, it fills me with joy to share some of the best news ever! 🥳 My middle grade graphic novel debut, "Brainbow" is coming out fall 2026 from @littlebrownink. Thank you so much to my agent Lori Steel for believing in my story when it was just a few pages printed on copy paper. Thank you to my editor Lauren for showing my idea such excitement and enthusiasm! Additional thanks to @priyankakay and my entire 2023 senior thesis class for helping me develop my pitch and even act out scenes with me!"

Maya Henderson is an author–illustrator from rural New York who received her BFA in illustration with a sequential arts minor from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA). Her work has previously been featured online in the New Yorker.

