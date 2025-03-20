Take Pride in Marvel Comics Full Solicits For June 2025

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, pride

Marvel Comics Full Solicits For June 2025

Take Pride in Marvel Comics' Full Solicits and Solicitations for June 2025

Marvel Comics; full June 2024 solicits and solicitations, kicking off with a new Marvel Pride for June 2025, as well as Godzilla Vs Avengers, Imperial, Marvel Knights: The World To Come, Spider-Girl, New Thunderbolts, Giant Size X-Men and Spider-Man, Emma Frost, Death Of The Silver Surfer, Runaways, Marvel Rivals, Jeff The Land Shark, Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, Ghost Rider Vs Galactus and so much more… including Star Wars: Doctor Aphra: Chaos Agent, a new ongoing series by writer Cherish Chen and artist Gabriel Guzman, set post-Return Of The Jedi. All images to come, just keep refreshing.

MARVEL UNITED: A PRIDE SPECIAL #1

AL EWING, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, WYATT KENNEDY & ZOE TUNNELL (W) • KEI ZAMA, PABLO COLLAR, BAYLEIGH UNDERWOOD & FEDERICA MANCIN (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

MARVEL HEROES UNITE AGAINST FEAR AND HATEMONGERING!

Visionary Marvel creators and bright rising stars deliver an action-packed anthology to take a real look at the world outside your window! From Al Ewing, Captain America of the Railways Aaron Fischer confronts the inimical and despicable Hate-Monger; Anthony Oliveira pens a story about the past that will reshape the future; and more! You won't want to miss this special of righteous rage, longing love, captivating catharsis and, most of all, solidarity!

88 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$9.99

GODZILLA VS. AVENGERS #1

DAVID F. WALKER (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

GODZILLA KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL ALLRED

VARIANT COVER BY MITSUHIRO ARITA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MITSUHIRO ARITA

VS. VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Takashi OKAZAKI

ROUND FIVE: VS. THE NEW AVENGERS!

The original New Avengers return to face an unstoppable enemy – GODZILLA! In the aftermath of a massive battle between Godzilla, Fin Fang Foom, the Avengers and Jet Jaguar, S.H.I.E.L.D. tries to make sense of what went down – but everyone's telling a different story!

What really happened during that fateful clash? Find out when Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on Earth's Mightiest Kaiju!

ROUND FIVE IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

IMPERIAL #1 (OF 4)

Jonathan Hickman (W) • Federico Vicentini & IBAN COELLO (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM LEE

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

DEATHBIRD VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

DEATHBIRD VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

JONATHAN HICKMAN, FEDERICO VICENTINI

AND IBAN COELLO TAKE ON THE UNIVERSE!

A sweeping Marvel cosmic event! Imperial is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war, which takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order in the Marvel Universe. Featuring HULKS, BLACK PANTHERS, NOVAS, GUARDIANS and COSMIC KINGS and QUEENS. It's the must-read book of the summer!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #1 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A)

WRAPAROUND COVER BY Joe Quesada

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

STORM VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE IS HERE!

The future of the Marvel Universe is here as two of the most visionary creators in comic history show you THE WORLD TO COME!

The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world's most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel's heroes, villains and mutants.

With T'Challa gone, the future of the Marvel 616 Universe will be determined by a final tribal challenge for the Wakandan throne and the mysterious victor who will change Wakanda, and the Marvel Universe, forever. MARVEL KNIGHTS visionary creators JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST collaborate on a future of the 616 through the lens of the revolutionary MARVEL KNIGHTS line of books that changed comics as we know it.

You do not want to miss this landmark project!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

SPIDER-GIRL #1

Torunn GrØnbekk (W) • ANDRÉ RISSO (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

SPIDER-GIRL VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

FUNHOUSE VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

HERE COMES THE SENSATIONAL SPIDER-GIRL!

Spinning out of the pages of SPIDER-BOY comes the sensational SPIDER-GIRL! After Bullseye's betrayal, Spider-Girl is trying her hand at being a hero. But when a clash with VERMIN reveals that a major Spider-nemesis is tracking her, Spider-Girl will have to figure out what this villain wants – and which of their allies will try to kill her next.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

NEW THUNDERBOLTS* #1

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • Ton Lima (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

KILLUMINATI VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Carnage. The Hulk. Namor. Clea. Wolverine.

Five of the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe.

Nothing could make them work together…but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot. Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they'll be as unstoppable as the originals.

Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Thunderbolts* – hope you survive the experience!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & STEVE FOXE (W)

ROD REIS & LUCAS WERNECK (A) • COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The past isn't set in stone.

Kamala Khan is locked in a battle through time against an unstable and unleashed Legion – and she's gone from the frying pan into the Phoenix fire. As the history we know is destroyed in front of her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour…and master her dangerous new mutant power! X-Hivemind LANZING and KELLY team with superstar ROD REIS for a cosmic, emotional story that turns history upside down.

PLUS: A Revelations backup story that reveals the hidden secret that binds Scott Summer and Jean Grey together, as written by Steve Foxe and drawn by Lucas Werneck!

THE SECOND OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & JEPH LOEB (W)

C.F. VILLA & SIMONE DI MEO (A) • COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

The future is up for grabs.

Kamala Khan has prevailed in her fight against Legion – but now the two are stuck in the darkest future of all: the Age of Apocalypse! Worse yet: It's only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can't find what's left of the X-Men, she'll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises…but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience! PLUS: Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo team up for a Revelations backup tale that reveals a sinister secret about the Age of Apocalypse – one that will have dire consequences in the future!

THE THIRD OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by LEE BERMEJO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

'NUFF SAID VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BALANCE OF POWER IS FOREVER CHANGED!

• An ancient artifact known as the SOUL FORGE has the power to collect all the souls on Earth!

• DOCTOR DOOM must stop it at all costs!

• Who is the mysterious SISTER SORROW, and what is her connection to DR. DOOM?

Part One of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #1 (OF 5)

Amy Chu (W) • Andrea Di Vito (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

EMMA FROST VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

EMMA FROST VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HENDERSON

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

IN THE DARKEST DAYS OF THE HELLFIRE CLUB!

Before she became a mainstay of the heroic X-MEN, Emma Frost had another role: WHITE QUEEN of the HELLFIRE CLUB! As she grapples for power with the rest of the INNER CIRCLE, witness Emma's ruthless ascent to the top! And when she discovers there is a mole within the Hellfire Club leaking secrets to their sworn enemies, the X-Men, Emma will stop at nothing to uncover the truth! Take a deep dive into Emma's past, learn shocking secrets and be prepared to bow down to the White Queen!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1 (OF 5)

Greg Pak (W) • Sumit Kumar (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY TRADD MOORE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

SILVER SURFER'S FINAL VOYAGE?!

The SILVER SURFER returns to defend a war-ravaged Earth, but Norrin has a galaxy-sized target on his back. A new enemy will stop at nothing to steal away everything the Surfer is or ever will be. A single human life may be all that decides the Surfer's salvation…or damnation. If the Surfer falls, who then wields the awesome Power Cosmic? And what of the Surfer's old master, Galactus, Devourer of Worlds?!

Guest-starring: The Fantastic Four! GREG PAK (PLANET HULK, DARTH VADER) pens the Sentinel of the Spaceway's next tragic epic with superstar illustrator SUMIT KUMAR (WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE, SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #5 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

VARIANT COVER BY E.M.GIST • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M.GIST

• Dormammu has come for Doom – and Doom has SURVIVED. Broken, depleted, but having bought the time he needed, Doom ensured that all Earth's heroes would survive.

• These heroes now face a choice: They can allow Earth to fall to Dormammu – or they can align with Doom and fight for Earth beside him.

• Doom is at his highest – with Earth's heroes behind him, nothing can stop him now.

• Nothing, that is, save for an unexpected return of an old foe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RUNAWAYS #1 (OF 5)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A) • Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

KAROLINA DEAN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • KAROLINA DEAN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES • WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BREAK A FAMILY?

Superstar writer Rainbow Rowell (SHE-HULK) returns to the Runaways with visionary artist Elena Casagrande (BLACK WIDOW, BLADE) for a new chapter…but Marvel's best and scrappiest found family has seen better days! Nico Minoru has lost her girlfriend, her best friend and her magic. With Karolina, Chase and Alex all out of the picture, Gert's doing her best to shake the remaining Runaways out of running on autopilot. But when Doctor Doom tries to reclaim one of their own – Doombot! – it's time to start running…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RED HULK #5

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DANNY EARLS

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

PRISONER OF WAR!

• RED HULK emerges from nuclear fire in LATVERIA!

• An angry hive of DOOMBOTS is ready for war with THUNDERBOLT ROSS!

• But when the U.S. MILITARY arrive with a special weapon, who will they aim it at?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOOM'S DIVISION #4 (of 5)

YOON HA LEE (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by CREEES LEE

TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PRISON BREAK!

• Doom's Division is behind bars – their own!

• After the team turned on each other, leading to one hero's death, White Fox has imprisoned them in their own headquarters.

• But all isn't what it seems. Old allegiances break and new alliances form, as knowing who to trust is harder than ever in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #27

JED MACKAY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C) • STORM VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

THE RETURN OF THE BLACK PANTHER!

• While T'CHALLA was away, THE MASTERS OF EVIL were at play!

• With the rest of the Avengers tied up with Doctor Doom, the Masters of Evil have been plotting the downfall of the Avengers…from the inside!

• Can Black Panther's return turn the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOOM ACADEMY #5 (OF 5)

MacKENZIE CADENHEAD (W)

PASQUAL FERRY (A)

COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

ZOE LAVEAU VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

ZOE LAVEAU VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY WOO-CHUL LEE

JUDGMENT OF DOOM!

• Zoe and her friends have accidentally brought monsters from the Latverian Fairy Tale Land back to the 616!

• But a monster fight is nothing compared to the consequences they'll face at the hands of DOCTOR DOOM!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #4 (OF 5)

Derek Landy (W) • Carlos Magno (A)

COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY Fabrizio De Tommaso

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Doctor Strange has been covering up a murder in an attempt to solve it. But Thor and Sif don't see it that way! Stephen scrambles to get to the bottom of the mystery and clear his name – with some help from Loki and Clea!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #33

RYAN NORTH (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Chiara di Francia

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Chiara di Francia

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN "CHEEKS" GALLOWAY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FANTASTIC ZERO!

• It all comes down to this! Thirty-three issues of fantastic adventure culminate in a final stirring adventure, back to the beginning…of EVERYTHING.

• When the solution to what Doom did to Ben can only be found in the past, the Fantastic Four must voyage back four hundred and thirty-six quadrillion seconds into the Big Bang!

• Of course, the tremendous energies there make it unsurvivable – unless H.E.R.B.I.E. is in control of the precise timing required.

• Action, adventure and big ideas collide in this special finale issue – which leads into our even more special new #1 issue, coming next month!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #3

Steve Foxe (W)

Luca Maresca & Kyle Hotz (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST FRAUDS!

• It was bound to happen…the first clash between the Avengers and the Superior Avengers!

• Plus: The origin of KILLMONGER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IRON MAN #9

Spencer Ackerman (W) • Julius Ohta (A)

Cover by Yasmine Putri

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT

COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

IRON MAN DISASSEMBLED!

• While the AVENGERS fight DOOM on the public stage, TONY STARK tries to bring him down from inside Latveria.

• But can his former teammate THE BLACK WIDOW trust his tactics?

• Find out when THE WINTER GUARD arrives for round two!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL RIVALS: IGNITE #1

PEACH MOMOKO, YUJI KAKU & MORE (W) • PEACH MOMOKO, YUJI KAKU & MORE (A)

Cover by YUJI KAKU • VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL RIVALS TAKES OUR HEROES BACK IN TIME – AND TO JAPAN – FOR ALL-NEW ADVENTURES!

• Hot off the debut of MARVEL RIVALS, Peach Momoko designed a wave of costumes bringing the Marvel Heroes to Japan!

• FIRST: SAI takes on the symbiotic chaos of VENOM!

• YUJI KAKU brings Frank Castle – the unbeatable PUNISHER – face-to-face with…PENI PARKER?! Where Peni is, SP//dr isn't far behind…

• PLUS: K-Pop star LUNA SNOW is brought to the depths of HEL/ASGARD and right into the hands of HELA!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK #1 (OF 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • TOKITOKORO (A) • Cover by GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY Tokitokoro • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY Rian Gonzales • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FRIENDS AND RIVALS!

Hot off his star-making appearance in MARVEL RIVALS, everyone's favorite walking fish-boy has bitten off his first starring miniseries! Join Jeff as he teams up with many of the friends he's made over the years and outsmarts more than a few rivals along the way…and this time, he's got some all-new abilities on his side! Join Jeff co-creator Kelly Thompson and artist Tokitokoro as they sharpen the teeth of the undeniable star of the entire Marvel Universe – love him or hate him, you know you want to see MORE JEFF!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

KEVIN SMITH, AL EWING, & CHIP Zdarsky (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM, CAFU & MORE! (A)

Cover by GREG CAPULLO • VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL • VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

Summer starts with a bang with GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1! Kevin Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel with a Spider-Man story that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you're laughing. As if that wasn't enough, Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends! And if that weren't enough, Chip Zdarsky and CAFU introduce a brand-new character who will play a big role in the future of Marvel Comics! Don't miss it!

64 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

GWENPOOL #2 (OF 5)

Cavan Scott (W) • STEFANO NESI (A) • Cover by CHAD HARDIN

GWENPOOL VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • GWENPOOL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

FANTASTIC! VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ENTER…WEAPON EX!

Gwenpool faces her deadly doppelganger as New York burns. Who is the mysterious Architect, and what are his plans for the Marvel universe? Guest-starring: The Spectacular Spider-Man and Kate Bishop!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)

Kyle Higgins & MAT GROOM (W) • Luciano Vecchio (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE WAR OF THE WEBS SPINS ON!

The spiders and symbiotes are stuck between a hard place and an immoveable object trying to save their multi-verses from being wiped from existence! Which will come out on top now that the Hive Mind and the Great Web of Life and Destiny have selected their fighters?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #2 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

• Vision and Wanda deal with the explosive fallout of a spell gone wrong. Will the latest fiasco draw them closer together or further apart?

• And what will they find on the other side of the Grim Reaper's mysterious black doors?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #2

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS WOLVERINE!

You read that right! The inaugural issue's surprise leads to this throwdown for the ages: SPIDER-MAN VERSUS WOLVERINE! But what terrible revelation could possibly pit PETER PARKER against LOGAN for all the marbles? Not mind control, not an illusion – you'll have to read it to experience it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE #2 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN, John Tyler Christopher & MARK BUCKINGHAM (W)

DUSTIN WEAVER, JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER & MARK BUCKINGHAM (A)

COVER BY CLAUDIO CASTELLINI • VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY HOWARD CHAYKIN • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU • VARIANT COVER BY JOËLLE JONES

The celebration of Marvel's First Family continues, with three all-new tales from Marvel's finest talents! Jonathan Hickman and Dustin Weaver reveal just what happens to the cosmic quartet when Friday the 13th rolls around. John Tyler Christopher spins a tale about Reed Richards receiving messages from himself in the future. And Mark Buckingham tells the story of two of Doctor Doom's underlings who have been made responsible for the master's killer robot, the Seeker!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1 (OF 5)

DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A)

Cover by SARA PICHELLI • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI • VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION!

Two of today's most exciting writers, DENIZ CAMP (ULTIMATES) and CODY ZIGLAR (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN), join forces for an adventure that will change Miles Morales – and the Ultimate Universe – forever! Drawn by rising star JONAS SCHARF, the brilliantly moody artist who brought you ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN and DARK X-MEN…

Before the Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe…and when Miles' baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it's up to Spider-Man to save her!

But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that's just the start of his journey across Earth-6160…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #17

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

KILLMONGER VS. THE VODU-KHAN!

• Black Panther has deputized Erik Killmonger in his absence! But T'Challa's mysterious advisors, the Vodu-Khan, do not trust this interloper!

• Plus, Queen Okoye reveals truths behind her marriage and her mission…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #18

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

WAR RAGES ON IN NEW YORK CITY!

Black Cat enlists Richard Parker's aid in the Sinister Six turf war…and Spider-Man gains a surprising ally!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #16

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY • VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

THE DAWN OF A NEW MUTANT CULT?

It's springtime in Hi No Kuni, the period for renewal and new beginnings. But what's new is not always what's better, as Hisako's dark era spreads…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #13

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ULTIMATE ONE YEAR IN FOIL VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

THE SECOND YEAR OF THE ULTIMATES STARTS HERE!

• Time is of the essence! And no one knows that better than Iron Lad…

• With the Maker set to be released in six months, it's time to kick off new, more daring actions! Enter: Ultimates 3.0!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #6

ChriS Condon (W) • ALEX LINS (A) • COVER BY Alessandro Cappuccio

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

REUNION WITH THE OPPOSITION?

Guest artist Alex Lins (NAMOR) takes Wolverine on a psychedelic journey through his mind as familiar and unfamiliar faces of the Opposition try to untangle Logan's Winter Soldier programming!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #3 (OF 3)

CHARLES SOULE & STEVE McNIVEN (W) • STEVE McNIVEN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

• The DAREDEVIL project of the decade reaches its epic conclusion.

• As NYC goes dark, who will stand up with Daredevil? Will you?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

GHOST RIDER VS. GALACTUS #1

J. Michael Straczynski (W) • Juan Ferreyra (A) • Cover by Terry Dodson

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA • VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

THE DEVOURER OF WORLDS BATTLES THE SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE!

• GALACTUS roams the cosmos in search of sustenance he extracts from thriving planets, leaving them as dying husks.

• GHOST RIDER, Johnny Blaze, punishes souls who are deemed worthy of vengeance.

• What happens when these two powers collide?

• Find out when superstar artist JUAN FERREYRA joins J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI for the penultimate pairing across the mighty Marvel landscape

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALL-NEW VENOM #7

Al Ewing (W) • Carlos Gómez (A) • Cover by Adam Kubert

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VENOM VS. ANTI-VENOM!

If Flash Thompson doesn't take down the new Venom, his superiors will make sure it's Dylan Brock who pays the price. But now that Flash knows who the new Venom is, can he pull the trigger on the human being underneath? And if he can't…which sinister Spider-villain is waiting in the wings to do it for him?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5

Joe Kelly (W) • Pepe Larraz (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. & JOHN ROMITA SR.

VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

NO HOPE AGAINST THE HOBGOBLIN!

As HOBGOBLIN's assault tears SPIDER-MAN's mind (and limbs) apart, Kingsley unleashes his wrath on those nearest and dearest to Peter Parker. And this is a deadly race against time Spider-Man can't afford to lose – even as he risks losing his sanity to win!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

Joe Kelly (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

FANTASTIC! VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY DAMION SCOTT • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

HELLGATE'S OPENING…PUNCH!

PETER PARKER's life has been worse. He's got a steady job. BLACK CAT is giving him the time of day again. As SPIDER-MAN, Peter's taken some super-powered punches. But he's never caught the kind of HELL that's in store for him next.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-BOY #20

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA (A/C) • FAREWELL VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA • PUZZLE VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

SPIDER-BOY'S GREATEST BATTLE LIES AHEAD!

SPIDER-MAN is down! And with MR. NEGATIVE and his inner demons closing in, SPIDER-BOY makes a last, desperate stand! LOOK OUT, BAILEY – it's all the friends (and foes) you made along the way! Spider-Girl! Hulkette! Madame Monstrosity and more! But are they here to help Bailey or Mr. Negative?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34

Cody Ziglar (W) • MARCO RENNA (A) • COVER BY Federico Vicentini

Connecting Variant COVER by LOGAN LUBERA • VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MILES MORALES MEETS AN ALL-NEW HULK!

The THEOMACHY rages as MILES MORALES fights a losing battle against the ancient and overwhelming power of ARES, GOD OF WAR, and his champions! But wait – Miles' newest recruit is a gamma-powered HULK?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #5

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A) • COVER BY IBAN COELLO

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SEARCH AND RESCUE OR MANHUNT?

It's a race against the clock as Eddie and Misty Knight track down the passengers of the Oceanic Airlines Flight 814 crash. But Carnage won't give something for nothing, and the Aberrant Crimes Division agent is looking like a particularly apt reward for his cooperation.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #14

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • Von Randal (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

FANTASTIC! VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NO GODS, NO KINGS!

Ghost-Spider has used the power of the Cosmic Cube to bring King Loki to a desolate planet he created and abandoned. Gwen only wanted to convince Loki to give up his designs for possessing the Cosmic Cube and reshaping the universe, but the remaining monster population has other plans for their former god king. Throw Ouroboros of the TVA into the mix and you've got an adventure you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The newly formed Fantastic Four barely withstood their first encounters with each of their powerful enemies, Doctor Doom and the Sub-Mariner. So what happens when Doom and Namor join forces? Find out as the armored tyrant tracks down the Sub-Mariner in his underseas kingdom, inciting him to seek vengeance on the surface world – and its accursed protectors, the Fantastic Four! But when it comes down to battle, just whose side will Namor be on? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #6.

Marvel is reprinting the first twelve issues of FANTASTIC FOUR as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

X-MEN #136 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

& JOHN BYRNE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

Jean Grey is power incarnate as the Dark Phoenix – and holds the fate of the cosmos in her hands! But the mighty Shi'ar Empire has this intergalactic threat in its sights! As Jean returns to her family on Earth, Shiar Empress Lilandra declares: If the universe is to survive…Phoenix must be destroyed! But before her Imperial Guard can reach Jean, the X-Men find her first – and so begins their epic rematch with the Dark Phoenix! Can Cyclops reach the woman he loves before she slays everyone else he holds dear? The penultimate chapter of the classic Dark Phoenix Saga is one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #136.

Marvel is reprinting the complete Death of Phoenix Saga issues as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #49 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY • Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

The action-packed middle chapter of the all-time-classic Galactus Trilogy! The World-Eater has come to Earth, and the Fantastic Four can only watch in awe as this towering cosmic force of nature shares a fateful conversation with the Watcher! Set on his plan to consume the planet, Galactus shrugs off the FF's attacks as if they were nothing and unleashes his deadly Punisher robot to deal with the distraction. Meanwhile, though, his enigmatic herald – the Silver Surfer – learns about Earth from the blind sculptress Alicia Masters. Will the Surfer's devotion to Galactus be put to the test? And is there anything the FF can do to prevent their world's total destruction? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #49.

Marvel is reprinting the original Galactus trilogy as it originally appeared, over three months!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

X-MEN #17

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

3K X-MEN VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

Disaster charges toward the town of Merle, Alaska, as the X-Men are preoccupied with their own battle against the 3K X-Men. Only Magneto stands between the town and destruction – can he prevail even in the face of his deteriorating condition?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #18

JED MACKAY (W) • RYAN STEGMAN (A/C)

3K X-MEN VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL • VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

As 3K are revealed in all their glory, Henry McCoy is faced with a choice as death stalks the halls of the Factory. But no X-Man stands alone, and the Beast may find surprising support in unlikely allies…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

STORM #9

Murewa Ayodele (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY NIMIT MALAVIA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• ETERNITY has grown desperate. He abducts a powerful cosmic entity and hides them in the STORM SANCTUARY, STORM's floating home in Atlanta.

• What is the identity of this cosmic entity? How will this act complicate the ongoing investigation of the FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION into STORM? Find out in this next chapter of the goddess' saga.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PHOENIX #12

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ROI MERCADO (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SARA GREY

• Protecting the cosmos as PHOENIX, Jean Grey has experienced near-limitless mystery and wonder – a universe of perpetual possibility! But nothing so magnificently unexpected as this: Her sister, SARA GREY, has returned to life.

• Murdered by the Phalanx many years ago, another in a long line of Greys to lose their lives in untimely, violent ways, Sara nonetheless stands before Jean, alive and well. But – when?! Why?! How?!

• All of these are questions worth asking. And Jean Grey probably should. Needless to say…this would be a very different story if she did.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEAPON X-MEN #5 (OF 5)

Joe Casey (W) • ChrisCross (A/C)

Variant cover by STEVE SKROCE

The hunt for Thunderbird leads the rest of Weapon X-Men across space-time, back to a pivotal moment in the past – an iconic event in the history of the All-New, All-Different X-Men! But can the team get there in time to actually make things right? Previously unknown secrets are revealed here for the first time! And featuring the most unlikely guest stars of all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #7

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A)

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant cover by KASIA NIE

Variant cover by GODTAIL

HAPPINESS IS AN ADAMANTIUM CLAW!

• LAURA has the love of her life in JULIAN KELLER. Can they put WOLVERINE and HELLION behind them, or is the perfect life always out of reach?

• What BETRAYAL will sever Laura's trust in LOGAN?

• Find out in this special legacy #75 issue of Laura's solo series!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #16

GAIL SIMONE (W) • David Marquez (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

JUBILEE VARIANT COVER BY AKA • JUBILEE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

…CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY

• The DARK ARTERY, gateway to an underworld of unspeakable evil, has taken one of the Outliers and it will take the Uncanny X-Men to get them back…IF they can survive the corruption process needed to enter! Plus, the secret of the ENDLING at last!

• It's MONSTERS vs. MUTANTS for the soul of an Outlier!

• Don't miss this story finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PSYLOCKE #8

ALYSSA WONG (W)

Vincenzo Carratù & MOISES Hidalgo (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

HAUNTED!

• Psylocke returns to Japan to confront the ghosts of her childhood!

• Haunted by demons and isolated from her allies, can Kwannon find the compound where she was trained?

• And if these are the guards, what could possibly wait for her inside?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK #6

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • Jesús Hervás (A)

Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

VARIANT COVER BY Betsy Cola

• Guest-starring Madelyne Pryor, the GOBLIN QUEEN!

• The Goblin Queen comes to Magik for help to retain control of Limbo.

• But what kind of threat requires two queens of Limbo to defeat it?

• And what kind of trouble can Magik and the Goblin Queen get into together?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #10

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK • VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

• Melee, Axo and Bronze still feel like newbies, but no X-Man gets to choose the timing of their own fates.

• Ready or not, they face the fight of a lifetime, leaving Emma forced to make the ultimate sacrifice to save her students.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #10

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Variant Cover by Pasqual ferry • Variant Cover by GREG LAND

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

HAUNTED AND HUNTED!

When LOGAN follows a clue that leads back to a tragedy from his childhood, a haunting memory will cut deep – but not as deep as his enemy's attack! The surprising return of a CLASSIC VILLAIN will kick off the next surprise phase of WOLVERINE – and trust us, it's not what you think!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY….$4.99

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #3 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • DALIBOR Talajić (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY Bernard Chang

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

Deadpool goes Gamma!

• What lengths will Wade Wilson go to to kill his next target, the Red Hulk?

• And what does he need from the Dark X-Men to do it?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

AVENGERS ACADEMY: ASSEMBLE #1

ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (W)

CAROLA BORELLI & BAILIE ROSENLUND (A)

Cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

SCHOOL'S IN SESSION!

Welcome to Avengers Academy! Seeking to guide the next generation of super heroes, CAPTAIN MARVEL assembles a misfit team of super-powered teens: CAPTAIN AMERICA OF THE RAILWAYS, BLOODLINE, ESCAPADE, MOON GIRL, RED GOBLIN, and new hero on the block, KID JUGGERNAUT! But classes are the least of their concerns as they fend off super-villain attacks, make new friends – and new foes – and learn what it really means to be Earth's mightiest heroes.

For the FIRST TIME IN PRINT, read issues #1-6 of Marvel's hit infinity series AVENGERS ACADEMY by rising star ANTHONY OLIVEIRA and visionary artists CAROLA BORELLI and BAILIE ROSENLUND! Featuring the first appearance of an all-new SINISTER SIX, this is one book you don't want to miss!

48 pgs/ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN: DEMONS AND DEATH #1

Alex Paknadel (W) • Phillip Sevy (A)

COVER BY Mike McKone

FOLLOW HAVOK AND OMEGA RED'S JOURNEYS FROM KRAKOA INTO X-FACTOR AND SENTINELS!

Deep in the heart of the Limbo Embassy, Havok and the Goblin Queen sit surrounded by the secrets they keep from each other. And amid the cold mountains of Russia, the man called Omega Red returns home for the first time. Can these bloodstained heroes of Krakoa hold onto their new lives when old demons come calling?

Collecting X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES #7-12 for the first time in print!

48 pgs/ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

NEW CHAMPIONS #6

Steve Foxe (W) • Ivan Fiorelli (A) • Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK • VARIANT COVER BY EDWIN GALMON

MEET THE AVENGERS!

• The New Champions finally get a chance to meet their heroes – but will they like what they discover?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

HELLVERINE #7

Benjamin Percy (W) • Raffaele Ienco (A) • Cover by Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim

Variant Cover by EDWIN GALMON • Variant Cover by LUKE ROSS

HELLFIRE & HULKS DON'T MIX!

The HELL HULK brings rage wherever it goes, and HELLVERINE can't stop it alone! The HELLFIRE WARRIORS return as PROJECT HELLFIRE brings out the big guns. But what is their true goal? And what IS the Hell Hulk really?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WEST COAST AVENGERS #8

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • FANTASTIC! VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The competition between the Ultrons kicks into high gear as the West Coast Avengers finally take on the Church of Ultron!

• And as they battle Ultron's loyal followers, another threat looms – what's Flag-Smasher been up to in prison?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE THING #2 (OF 5)

TONY FLEECS (W) • Justin Mason (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL • VARIANT COVER BY JAY ANACLETO

Targeted by Bullseye!

• Ben Grimm must protect his former tormentor from all of the hit men in New York.

• But even with his strength, will the Thing be enough to fend off the world's deadliest assassin?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #24

AL EWING (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

DEATH OF THE IMMORTAL THOR VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK • VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

THE LAST STAND!

• The omens could no longer be denied. The prophecy could no longer be delayed. The hour had come.

• Now the Odinson stood between the Gods of Utgard and all they would break asunder…and he stood alone.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and how he faced his end.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADPOOL #15

Cody Ziglar, GERRY DUGGAN, & Sanshiro Kasama (W) • Rogê Antônio, ANDREA DI VITO,

MATTEO LOLLI & Hikaru Uesugi (A) • COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

FANTASTIC! VARIANT COVER BY BALDEÓN • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY RODNEY FUENTEBELLA

LANDMARK ISSUE #350! DEADPOOL VS. DEATH GRIP!

The showdown you've been waiting for, DEADPOOL vs. DEATH GRIP, and only one stands victorious! Then get ready for a 350th celebration like only the 'Pool can bring you, with anniversary stories from Deadpool legends Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli introducing an ALL-NEW VILLAIN, a peek into Doug and Princess' own adventure, and an ALL-NEW installment of DEADPOOL SAMURAI from the creators of the hit manga!

72 PGS./Parental Advisory …$7.99

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #6

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO • Variant Cover by TBA

FURY!

STRYFE and WOLVERINE embark on the next phase of their apocalyptic mission – but not if NICK FURY SR. has something to say about it! Meanwhile, DEADPOOL has a new plan that can't possibly make things worse… Then again, it is Deadpool we're talking about…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE & KITTY PRYDE #3 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A) • Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Variant Cover by AMANDA CONNER

AMONG US STALK THE MINI-SENTINELS!

• SHADOWCAT and WOLVERINE are ambushed by a league of human-sized SENTINELS! But who is commanding them, and what is their goal? And if LOGAN and KITTY can fight them off, can they still save AMIKO and MARIKO YASHIDA and CARMEN PRYDE? Before the day is out, two will fall to the Sentinel…

• Chris Claremont's previously unrevealed adventure continues, with a shocking change in the status quo!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #9

JED MACKAY (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMINIK (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Moon Knight's new Asgardian adversary, ACHILLES FAIRCHILD, finally squares off against the entire Midnight Mission – or what's left of them! He's already got blood from the crew on his hands – and he means to finish the job!

• This issue paves the way for next month's landmark MOON KNIGHT #250!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #22

Saladin Ahmed (W) • José Luis Soares (A) • Cover by John Romita Jr.

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE!

Matt Murdock has been INFECTED! A monstrous new fungus has wormed its way through the city and, now, into Matt's very pores! Literally up to his nose in the most repulsive textures, tastes and tones he's ever encountered! HAS HIS RADAR SENSE FINALLY MET ITS MATCH?! And what familiar face is responsible for putting DAREDEVIL down for the count?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #26

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE END for Hulk and Charlie?

As Gamma mutates around the world go missing, the WINTER SOLDIER seeks out Bruce Banner for answers…but finds only Hulk. Eager to help her role model Bucky Barnes, Charlie finds a way into the Hulkscape to speak to Banner…and what she finds will change her relationship with Hulk forever. A MAJOR status quo shift begins this issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

JOE KELLY, REBECCA ROANHORSE & CURTIS BAXTER (W)

ÁLVARO LÓPEZ, ACKY BRIGHT & more! (A) • Cover by CORIN HOWELL

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A wounded Predator stranded on the Australian frontier has found an unlikely ally. They're going to need to do everything it takes to survive as "Bloodwood" by Joe Kelly and Álvaro López continues! Plus, wordsmith Curtis Baxter and visionary artist Acky Bright make their Marvel debut with a blood-drenched story that promises to entertain, and Rebecca Roanhorse (PHOENIX SONG: ECHO) spins a Predator tale unlike any other!

40 PGS./Explicit content …$5.99

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 4)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HONOR KILLING!

Skinner – the Predator with no clan or code – is more than the enemy of Spider-Man and the target of Kraven. He's also detested by his fellow Yautja. A hunting party has arrived in New York. And all hell is about to break loose.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #1

CHERISH CHEN (W) • GABRIEL GUZMAN (A) • COVER BY E.J. SU

THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE • PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY PABLO COLLAR

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

OUT FROM THE SHADOW OF DARTH VADER, DOCTOR APHRA RETURNS!

• An all-new ongoing series featuring the rogue archaeologist as she makes her way through the galaxy in the era of the NEW REPUBLIC!

• APHRA must team up with LUKE SKYWALKER to track down a rare artifact!

• And what will she do when her tattoos no longer function?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization.

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #5

CHARLES SOULe (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT • VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY AKA

TARGET: NABOO!

• KYLO REN and the FIRST ORDER begin the assault of NABOO!

• But what strange game is the young tyrant playing with the fates of the people there?

• What lesson has Kylo learned from DARTH VADER'S past?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization.

STAR WARS #2

ALEX SEGURA (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu

ACTION AND ADVENTURE CONTINUES IN THE POST-RETURN OF THE JEDI ERA!

• What secret did the NAGAI PILOT tell LUKE SKYWALKER?

• What is the CROWN OF VERITY?

• What tragedy awaits Luke on the winter planet of GADRILIM?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

ADAPTATION #5 (OF 5)

JODY HOUSER (W) • WILL SLINEY (A)

COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE LAST HOPE OF THE RESISTANCE!

• REY races to confront PALPATINE, but can she stop him before the FINAL ORDER devastates the galaxy?

• Hope comes from unexpected places as the RESISTANCE makes its last stand!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #5 (OF 5)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

A CALL TO ARMS!

• The GIOS under attack! REPUBLIC forces outnumbered and outgunned!

• With the BATTLE FOR ERIADU and the fate of the Republic hanging in the balance, JEDI MARSHAL KEEVE TRENNIS addresses the galaxy!

• The end of the war is coming, but who will pay the ultimate price?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization.

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #4

Marc Guggenheim (W) • Madibek Musabekov (A) • Cover by Rahzzah

THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

PRIDE VARIANT COVER BY PAULINA GANUCHEAU • VARIANT COVER BY RAMON ROSANAS

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VIRGIN LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

THE GALACTIC CHASE TO END ALL CHASES!

• PHAEDRA (from HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA) has stolen thousands of credits from JABBA THE HUTT and now AURRA SING, ZAM WESELL, BANE MALAR and the entire galaxy is after her…

• …including JEDI KNIGHTS QUI-GON JINN and SHAAK TI!

• Guest-starring: JANGO FETT!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends #3

Written by Steve Behling • Art by Various

A SMASHING GOOD TIME!

Join Spidey, Ghost-Spider and Spin in a super-hero team-up with Iron Man, Ms. Marvel and more as they try to stop Doc Ock from stealing all of New York City's power! Then, meet everyone's favorite green super-friend, Hulk, who lends a helping hand in stopping Gobby from painting everything green. Kids will feel like actual members of Team Spidey, as they face baddies in fun activities and follow along with these action-packed and easy-to-read stories!

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ADAM KUBERT COVER

Written by HOWARD MACKIE, LEN KAMINSKI, GREGORY WRIGHT, CHRISTIAN COOPER,

D.G. CHICHESTER, MORT TODD & MORE

Penciled by RON WAGNER, ANDY KUBERT, BRET BLEVINS, MIKE MANLEY, RON GARNEY, ADAM KUBERT,

VINCENT GIARRANO, RON WAGNER, RICHARD CASE, RURIK TYLER, KIRK VAN WORMER, LEE WEEKS,

JIM LEE, ALEX SAVIUK & MORE

Covers by ADAM KUBERT & JIM LEE

Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze are the Spirits of Vengeance!

The scorching-hot '90s adventures of the Ghost Rider continue, featuring Johnny Blaze and the rise of Marvel's Midnight Sons! Morbius, Blade, the Nightstalkers and the Darkhold Redeemers join the fight against Lilith, Mother of Demons, and her horrifying progeny! And Ghost Rider battles the alien Brood alongside the X-Men; is made to know fear alongside Captain America, courtesy of the sinister Scarecrow; and shares a hellish team-up with Spider-Man — confronting Venom, the Demogoblin and more! Plus: Vital tales of the Ghost Rider mythos that have never before been collected! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1990) #25-40, GHOST RIDER/BLAZE: SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #1-13, MORBIUS: THE LIVING VAMPIRE (1992) #1 and #12, DARKHOLD: PAGES FROM THE BOOK OF SINS #1 and #11, NIGHTSTALKERS #1 and #10, GHOST RIDER/CAPTAIN AMERICA: FEAR, X-MEN (1991) #9, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #95-96, MIDNIGHT SONS UNLIMITED #3 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #119-130, MIDNIGHT SONS UNLIMITED #1-2 and MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #3.

1312 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96544-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JIM LEE COVER [DM ONLY]

1312 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96545-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CIVIL WAR [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by STEVE McNIVEN

Cover by STEVE McNIVEN

The blockbuster even that transformed the landscape of the Marvel Universe!

As Avengers allies Captain America and Iron Man clash, it's time to choose: Whose side are you on? In the wake of a superhuman tragedy, Capitol Hill proposes the Superhuman Registration Act, requiring all costumed heroes to unmask themselves before the United States government. Divided, the nation's greatest champions must each decide how to react — a decision that will alter the course of their lives forever! Captain America rejects the Act and goes underground, while Iron Man steps up to spearhead the registration effort — and Marvel's heroes split right down the middle! The shocking crossover that rewrites the rules, CIVIL WAR stars Spider-Man, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and the entirety of the Marvel pantheon! Collecting CIVIL WAR (2006) #1-7, DAILY BUGLE: CIVIL WAR SPECIAL EDITION and material from CIVIL WAR (2006) #1 DIRECTOR'S CUT.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96554-9

Trim size: 6 x 9

S.H.I.E.L.D. BY HICKMAN & WEAVER OMNIBUS HC

GERALD PAREL COVER

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by DUSTIN WEAVER with NICK PITARRA, ZACHARY BALDUS, KEVIN MELLON & GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

COVERS BY GERLAD PAREL & DUSTIN WEAVER

Superstar creators Jonathan Hickman and Dustin Weaver embed historical figures into the secret history of S.H.I.E.L.D!

Leonardo da Vinci was an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. So was Issac Newton. So were Imhotep and Zhang Heng and Galileo and other geniuses throughout time. They were the first heroes to defeat Galactus and the Brood and turn Celestials back. They saved the world long before Captain America or Iron Man were ever born, but what does this mean to our heroes of today? What does this mean to Nick Fury? Michelangelo has been pulling the strings for years, but can even he keep da Vinci and Newton from killing each other and destroying the Brotherhood of the Shield? The battle for the Immortal City is on as the truth behind Nostradamus is uncovered, and Howard Stark lays the foundation for the espionage organization you know and love! But the battle that decides our present will be fought in the future! Collecting S.H.I.E.L.D. (2010) #1-6 and DIRECTOR'S CUT, S.H.I.E.L.D. (2011) #1-4, S.H.I.E.L.D. BY HICKMAN & WEAVER #5-6 and S.H.I.E.L.D. INFINITY.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96638-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

S.H.I.E.L.D. BY HICKMAN & WEAVER OMNIBUS HC DUSTIN WEAVER COVER [DM ONLY]

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96639-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW AVENGERS BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BILLY TAN COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MICHAEL GAYDOS, DAVID MACK, JIM CHEUNG, BILLY TAN, CHRIS BACHALO, STUART IMMONEN, DANIEL ACUÑA, MIKE MCKONE, CARLO PAGULAYAN, ALEX MALEEV, MARKO DJURDJEVIC, BRYAN HITCH & MORE

COVERS BY BILLY TAN & JIM CHEUNG

From the Skrull Secret Invasion to Norman Osborn's Dark Reign to the siege on Asgard, life is never easy for the New Avengers!

The New Avengers are still rebels in a world reshaped by Civil War, but they're about to uncover a huge clue to the threat that has faced them since the day they banded together! Will the truth destroy them from within? Or will that honor go to the Hood and his army of super villains? As a Secret Invasion by the Skrull Empire reveals shocking secrets, the aftermath leaves the team living in the shadows, wanted and hunted by the law – and the former Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, is the law! Not only that, but soon he recruits his own violent crew of Dark Avengers! Steve Rogers makes his triumphant return, but can even he turn the tide and usher the Avengers toward a new heroic age? They'll have to survive the siege of Asgard first, as the end of an era arrives! Plus: Discover how the shadowy group known as the Illuminati shaped the history of the Marvel Universe! Collecting NEW AVENGERS (2004) #32-64 and ANNUAL (2006) #2-3, NEW AVENGERS: ILLUMINATI (2007) #1-5, SECRET INVASION: DARK REIGN, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2009 (AVENGERS), DARK REIGN: THE LIST – AVENGERS and NEW AVENGERS FINALE #1.

1224 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96585-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW AVENGERS BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JIM CHEUNG COVER [DM ONLY]

1224 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96586-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN OMNIBUS HC PEPE LARRAZ COVER

Written by GERRY DUGGAN with STEVE FOXE

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, JAVIER PINA, C.F. VILLA, JOSHUA CASSARA, STEFANO CASELLI, PHIL NOTO,

ANDREA DI VITO, EMILIO LAISO & MORE

COVERS BY PEPE LARRAZ & JOSHUA CASSARA

The all-star heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet!

Things might be complicated between the new mutant nation and the rest of the world, but it's simple to the X-Men: You do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch and Polaris are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they will not shrink from any battle. From the obsessed High Evolutionary to the bizarre Cordyceps Jones, from Orchis' Dr. Stasis to the horrifying Headless Horseman, the X-Men will face them head-on! But who is the new mutant hero Captain Krakoa? And who will be elected to the A team in the Hellfire Galas? The X-Men clash with the Eternals, the Children of the Vault, M.O.D.O.K. and more – while things get cosmic as the X-Men go planet-size! But when Orchis strikes, who will be left to halt the Fall of X? Collecting X-MEN (2021) #1-34 and ANNUAL (2022) #1, PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2022) #1, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1 and X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN #1-2.

1304 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96143-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN OMNIBUS HC JOSHUA CASSARA COVER [DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96144-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN BY MARC GUGGENHEIM OMNIBUS HC KEN LASHLEY COVER

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM, CULLEN BUNN & MORE

Penciled by YANICK PAQUETTE, BEN OLIVER, RAFA SANDOVAL, DANIEL ACUÑA, HARVEY TOLIBAO,

DEXTER SOY, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, ARDIAN SYAF, R.B. SILVA, KEN LASHLEY, LAN MEDINA,

LUKE ROSS, MIKE MAYHEW, MARC LAMING, DIEGO BERNARD, THONY SILAS, DAVID MARQUEZ, PERE PÉREZ, MICHELE BANDINI, LEAH WILLIAMS, JORGE MOLINA, MANUEL GARCÍA & MORE

COVERS BY KEN LASHLEY & ARTHUR ADAMS

Television-writing veteran Marc Guggenheim works his magic on the X-Men!

From the teen mutants of YOUNG X-MEN to the A-list stars of X-MEN GOLD to the heroes of alternate presents and futures, Marc Guggenheim knows how to write the Children of the Atom! Now his various runs are collected in a single volume! In a dark time for Homo superior, Rockslide, Blindfold and Dust are alone and directionless – until Cyclops recruits them to hunt the new incarnation of the Brotherhood along with some more young mutants! On the Battleworld of SECRET WARS, the fight is on to save Genosha from X-Tinction! Kitty Pryde returns to the fold to lead the X-Men into a golden future – with Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, Rachel Grey and Old Man Logan by her side! But will two of them finally get married after years of will they/won't they?! Plus: Discover how the dystopian world of the classic Days of Future Past came to be and see how some of your favorite X-Men met their doom! Collecting YOUNG X-MEN #1-12, X-MEN (2013) #18-22, X-TINCTION AGENDA #1-4, X-MEN PRIME (2017) #1, X-MEN GOLD (2017) #1-36 and ANNUAL #1, X-MEN BLUE #13-15, X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL (2018) #1 and X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY.

1552 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96616-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN BY MARC GUGGENHEIM OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY]

1552 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96617-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL OMNIBUS HC

JEN BARTEL COVER

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL & MORE

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, LUCA MARESCA, TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, ANDRÉS GENOLET, JOE QUINONES,

IG GUARA & MORE

COVERS BY JEN BARTEL & PEACH MOMOKO

No longer savage, She-Hulk is more sensational than ever in the complete run by writer Rainbow Rowell (RUNAWAYS)!

Jennifer Walters has been through the mill – now she needs to put her life back together. She's got a legal career to rebuild, friends to reacquaint herself with (and maybe represent in a court of law) and enemies to…well, she may not want to connect with them, but they are definitely going to connect with her. And Jen is about to be sent down a road she's never traveled – one that will shake up her life…and possibly the whole Marvel Universe! But will she find lasting romance with her former Avengers ally, Jack of Hearts? Or is this power couple destined for heartbreak? Guest-starring Nightcrawler, Hellcat, Captain Marvel and more – but who will join She-Hulk in a super-hero Fight Club?! Collecting SHE-HULK (2022) #1-15 and SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK (2023) #1-10.

600 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96640-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL OMNIBUS HC PEACH MOMOKO COVER [DM ONLY]

600 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96641-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC

OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BANJAMIN CAARE COVER

Written by ROB CHESTNEY, ALEXANDER FREED, JOHN JACKSON MILLER, DARKO MACAN, PAUL LEE & MORE

Penciled by ALEX SANCHEZ, DAVE ROSS, GEORGE FREEMAN, ANDREA MUTTI, FEDERICO DALLOCCHIO, IVAN RODRIGUEZ, IBAN COELLO, DAVID DAZA, MARCO CASTIELLO, ANDREA CHELLA, RAMÓN F. BACHS,

PAUL LEE & BRIAN HORTON

COVERS BY BENJAMIN CAARE & JOE QUINONES

The saga of the Old Republic draws to a stunning conclusion!

Determined to crush the Republic that sent them into exile, the Sith launch an attack on the far reaches of the Outer Rim – with their sights set on the Core Worlds, the heart of galactic unity. The Sith's Dark Council claims to want peace, but both sides have unleashed spies that could turn the tide of war! And on a frozen world, a lost tribe of Sith cut off from the rest of known space is about to have its fate changed forever as a rebellious outcast discovers ancient secrets that will lead him and his allies to the stars – and beyond! Facing a galaxy that is being overrun, a group of brave Jedi continue hit-and-run missions – but Jedi Knight Kerra Holt's first assignment goes horribly wrong. Could she be the only hope to stop the Sith from completely crushing the Republic? Then discover the origins of the Sith rule of two, one master and one apprentice, as Lord Hoth's Army of Light faces the Brotherhood of Darkness in a bid to end the galactic conflict once and for all! Collecting STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC #1-6, STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC – THE LOST SUNS #1-5, STAR WARS: LOST TRIBE OF THE SITH – SPIRAL #1-5, STAR WARS: KNIGHT ERRANT #1-5, STAR WARS: KNIGHT ERRANT – DELUGE #1-5, STAR WARS: KNIGHT ERRANT – ESCAPE #1-5, STAR WARS: JEDI VS. SITH #1-6 and material from STAR WARS TALES #16-17 and #24 and STAR WARS VISIONARIES.

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96596-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JOE QUINONES COVER [DM ONLY]

976 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96602-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 5 HC

Written by MARV WOLFMAN with STEVE ENGLEHART

Penciled by GENE COLAN

Cover by GENE COLAN

Blade's quest for vengeance reaches its high-stakes conclusion!

The creative talents of Marv Wolfman, Gene Colan and Tom Palmer made TOMB OF DRACULA the must-read comic of the 1970s. Lushly illustrated, beautifully colored and featuring taut stories that wove together thrilling action with in-depth character subplots, it was everything you could hope for in a comic book. And in this volume, so many strands come together: The Doctor Sun saga concludes, Blade finally wreaks vengeance on the man who killed his mother and a resurrected Count Dracula finds an unholy bride who will bear his child! Dracula also crosses paths with Marvel mainstays – including a crossover where he sinks his teeth into Doctor Strange's neck and a battle with the cosmic power of the Silver Surfer! The Marvel Masterworks, with their stunning new restoration, make these classics look better than ever! Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #41-55 and DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #14.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96255-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 5 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 386 [DM ONLY]

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96256-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALAS TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN, AL EWING, TINI HOWARD, STEVE FOXE,

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, ZEB WELLS, MARC GUGGENHEIM & MORE

Penciled by MATTEO LOLLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, PEPE LARRAZ, VALERIO SCHITI, FRANCESCO MOBILI,

ALAN ROBINSON, NOEMI VETTORI, PATRICK GLEASON, MANUEL GARCÍA, JUAN FRIGERI & MORE

COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Every Hellfire Gala in one volume!

It was the social highlight of the year – for three straight years! But in that time, it went from a celebration of the X-Men's greatest achievement to their ultimate downfall. It's the Hellfire Gala, and the party always ends with a bang! In the inaugural gala of the Krakoan era, the first democratically elected team of X-Men is revealed — and the mutants have a planet-sized surprise for the rest of the world! In the second, the roster is updated, yet another shocking revelation comes to light and a party-crasher makes for a high-stakes team-up for Wolverine and Spider-Man! But on the night of the third, everything changes for Krakoa as Orchis turns the celebration into the ultimate nightmare! Plus: A daring mission for the Secret X-Men! More stories of the losing candidates! And the classic first tale of a Hellfire Club gala! Featuring sensational new designer looks for iconic X-Men – and more of your favorite heroes – in a stunning gallery of Hellfire Gala variant covers! Collecting MARAUDERS (2019) #21, X-MEN (2019) #21, PLANET-SIZE X-MEN (2021) #1, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #6, X-MEN ELECTION STRIPS, CLASSIC X-MEN (1986) #7 ("OUT WITH THE OLD"), X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2022) #1, THE SECRET X-MEN (2022) #1, X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2021) #50-55 and #100-105, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA CONFESSIONALS, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 (X-MEN STORY), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #9, X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1, HELLFIRE GALA LAST RITES, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2023: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1 (AVENGERS, X-MEN STORIES), IRON MAN (2022) #8 and HELLFIRE GALA VARIANTS.

544 PGS./Rated T+ …$50.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96392-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL STUDIOS' THUNDERBOLTS*:

THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC (SLIPCASE EDITION)

Written by JESS HARROLD

Marvel Studios presents the next book in their line of deluxe ART OF tie-in books – celebrating the highly anticipated THUNDERBOLTS*! This volume includes a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, packaged in a beautiful slipcase with exclusive lithographs so you can join this band of misfits on their adventures.

224 PGS./All Ages …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95874-9

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, RYAN CADY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, PAUL JENKINS,

STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, CODY ZIGLAR, STEVE FOXE, BRYAN HILL & PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Penciled by MICHAEL DOWLING, MARCELO FERREIRA, DEVMALYA PRAMANIK, JETHRO MORALES,

LUIGI TERUEL, TOMMASO BIANCHI, CLAIRE ROE, CHRISCROSS & PARTHA PRATIM

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The ALIENS universe as only Marvel could imagine it – in thrilling black, white, red…and green!

Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios present a kill-fest of an anthology in chest-rending artistic detail! Superstar writers and fan-favorite artists combine to spin fresh tales of Alien terror – including a generations-spanning epic from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Michael Dowling! The hunt begins in a story of guts, glory and the most exhilarating of games – and much more horror! Plus: Legendary writer Paul Jenkins (WOLVERINE: ORIGIN, INHUMANS) explores the chemistry of fear in a story that will leave you with a whole new and terrifying understanding of the Xenomorph species! Cody Ziglar goes guts-deep into the core of human evil! Steve Foxe tugs at the heartstrings of even the most seasoned Alien fan! And more! Collecting ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95704-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by ESAD RIBIĆ

Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Iconic franchises collide as Earth's Mightiest heroes face the universe's deadliest threat!

When the Xenomorphs reach Earth, the perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. Who will be first to fall? Overwhelmed by Xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet! But with so many dead and wounded – and a terrifying few…changed – the Avengers must avenge! But as the gods of creation known as the Engineers set out to destroy what they made, hmanity's remaining heroes discover an even more pressing threat: the X-Men. Legendary collaborators Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić cut loose in an epic clash unmissable for Marvel and Alien fans alike! Collecting ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1-4.

152 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95200-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB

Written by GARTH ENNIS, ALEX SEGURA, ASHLEY ALLEN, GAIL SIMONE, ERICA SCHULTZ, DOUG WAGNER, PEACH MOMOKO, MAT GROOM, CHERYL LYNN EATON, STEVE SKROCE, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

& MARY SANGIOVANNI

Penciled by RACHAEL STOTT, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, JUSTIN MASON, NELSON DÁNIEL, JUAN GEDEON,

PEACH MOMOKO, ALESSANDRO VITTI, STEVE SKROCE, DANNY EARLS, STEFANO LANDINI & MORE

Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

A new era of Marvel Zombies – presented in horrific black, white and the blood red of their victims!

Daredevil, Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Blade, the Punisher and more are beset by ever-growing zombie hordes! A mad Reed Richards works in desperation. A lone warrior stands tall against a galaxy of undead. And the unstoppable X-Force faces its greatest foe yet! From New York City to a mystical forest full of gods and monsters to the now truly Savage Land, the plague has clawed its way everywhere – but in a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last? Find out as your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite!) creators tell the most haunting tales their minds can muster! Collecting MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95718-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 5:

AMARANTH RISING TPB

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Penciled by LORENZO TAMMETTA, JACOPO CAMAGNI & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

The Scarlet Witch tutors a mysterious new pupil at the request of Agatha Harkness!

Wanda Maximoff has taken a new witch under her wing, but where did the young sorceress known as Amaranth come from? And what could have spooked Agatha Harkness into giving up the chance to mentor her? When the Scarlet Witch and Amaranth become trapped in a torturous carnival fun house along with Wiccan and Speed, Wanda faces a choice: save her children or save her new student! But as Amaranth's powers come to light, the real question may be: Who's saving who? A mission in the Arctic Circle finds the Scarlet Witch uncovering problems long buried, including Amaranth's connection to an old thorn in Wanda's side! Plus: When the Black Cat sets her sights on the treasure trove of magical items the Scarlet Witch keeps in the basement of her witchcraft shop, has Felicia Hardy bitten off more than she can chew? Collecting SCARLET WITCH (2024) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96103-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN TPB

Written by JOE KELLY, JUSTINA IRELAND, DEREK LANDY & CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by ED McGUINNESS, GLEB MELNIKOV, CAFU, ANDREA BROCCARDO & MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by ED McGUINNESS

Joe Kelly and team spin a spellbinding adventure of Spider-Man!

The world has changed. Doctor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme. But he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor. Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to defend Earth from the evil god Cyttorak and his scions. Yes, the same Cyttorak who is the patron of the unstoppable Juggernaut! But this year, Doom is delegating this task to…Spider-Man?! The leader of Latveria has given Spidey a new, magic-powered suit and eight extra lives(!) with which to save the world. But, True Believer, they won't be enough! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #61-70, #65.DEATHS, #68.DEATHS and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #60.

296 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96196-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 2: THE DARK ARTERY TPB

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Penciled by Andrei Bressan, Gavin Guidry

& David Marquez

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Hunted by the pack!

The Outliers, still finding their place in the mutant world, are hunted by a lethal new set of foes: a bloodthirsty, relentless and unstoppable pack of stealth Sentinels! Cut off from their mentors and allies, with no knowledge of who built or aimed these deadly drones, the four untrained mutants are completely unprepared for the violent hunters making them their prey! There's nowhere to run and nowhere to hide as the Outliers face the bone-chilling Bloodhounds! And if they survive the experience, the Outliers will discover the true meaning of Haven House and a doorway that should never be opened. Meanwhile, an otherworldly presence sets its covetous eye on one of the four young mutants in a story that reveals a never-before-told slice of the history of mutantkind! Who will be the Voice of Darkness?! Plus: The smoothest X-Man, Remy LeBeau, A.K.A. Gambit, is forced to face his past as an unstoppable force comes to collect a debt, whether from the Cajun's pocket or his hide! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #9-10 and #12-16.

156 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95930-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MYSTIQUE: MOST WANTED TPB

Written by DECLAN SHALVEY

Penciled by DECLAN SHALVEY

Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Mystique reminds the world to hate and fear her!

How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself? How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How do you stop a target who can be anyone? That's the question that confronts Nick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading back to Mystique. But caught in Mystique's web of deception, how can Fury ever escape? And just what is Raven Darkhölme after?! From the ashes of Krakoa, the shape-shifting mutant returns to remind the world exactly who she is! And award-winning creator Declan Shalvey (MOON KNIGHT) sifts through the dark underbelly of the Marvel Universe to tell a tale of action and espionage! Collecting MYSTIQUE (2024) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96019-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NAMOR: LAST KING OF ATLANTIS TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by PAUL DAVIDSON & ALEX LINS

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

After redefining the Punisher, Jason Aaron sets his sights on Namor the Sub-Mariner!

War rages beneath the waves, from the lost cities of the Secret Seas to the fathomless depths where the Elder Whales reign. Seven kings, old and new, fight to rule the watery realm. But where is Namor, the once mighty Sub-Mariner? He's sitting behind bars on the surface, with no intention of ever setting foot in the seas again. But Namor's conviction will be tested to its limits as his vicious past comes back to haunt him. So begins an oversized Atlantean event that will forever reshape the landscape of the undersea world, while at last laying bare the dark history of Atlantis – and its fiercest, most infamous defender. When World War Sea comes to a bloody conclusion, who will be the Last King of Atlantis? And what will be left for them to rule? Collecting NAMOR (2024) #1-8.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95571-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WEST COAST AVENGERS VOL. 1: THE GOSPEL OF ULTRON TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by DANNY KIM

Cover by BEN HARVEY

A classic team of Avengers returns with a new status quo!

Iron Man and War Machine have put together a new team of Avengers – one that includes villains seeking a path to redemption. Their case study? Ultron – who, against all odds, seems to be walking the straight and narrow…for now. But does the success of one guarantee the success of all? Spider-Woman and Firestar have their doubts. But Firestar has her own problems: Her time undercover with Orchis left scars and made her a pariah. Can the West Coast Avengers stop her downward spiral – or will their other questionable recruit, Blue Bolt, only exacerbate it? Plus: A second Ultron appears, declaring himself the leader of a terrifying new religion! And when the dark double of Steve Rogers returns, can this ragtag team survive a showdown with an enemy who nearly conquered the entire world? Collecting WEST COAST AVENGERS (2024) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96033-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-SOCIETY: ENTER THE SPIDER-VERSERS TPB

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Penciled by SCOTT GODLEWSKI, RUAIRÍ COLEMAN & SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by PETE WOODS

Every Spider-Character you love – and some you haven't met yet!

May the first meeting of the Spider-Society commence! That's right, every arachnid adventurer from across realities shows up in the same room for the craziest meeting the Multiverse has ever seen. But when the Sinister Squadron strikes, the newly formed Spider-Society will not be enough! Defeated on their very first mission and with barely any of them escaping with their lives, can what's left of the Society come together and save the Multiverse? This new, brutal series adds a razor-sharp edge to the Spider-Verse – not just revisiting fan-favorite heroes and introducing new ones, but also viciously eliminating them! Collecting SPIDER-SOCIETY #1-4 and material from WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (2024) #1 and EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2024) #1 and #4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95927-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ROM EPIC COLLECTION:

THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 2 TPB

Written by BILL MANTLO with MARK GRUENWALD, STEVEN GRANT & JO DUFFY

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA with GREG LAROCQUE

Cover by AL MILGROM

Continuing the complete collection of Rom's classic Marvel Universe adventures – now in paperback!

ROM faces a head-on collision with the super hero known as the Torpedo – but is he destined to be a bitter adversary or a staunch ally in the Spaceknight's relentless quest to rid Earth of Dire Wraiths? When that same mission takes him to New York City, ROM faces Power Man and Iron Fist and has a strange encounter with the Fantastic Four. Then, when ROM heads home to Galador, he joins Nova in battle against Diamondhead and the Skrulls! Finally reaching his home planet, Rom finds treachery awaiting him and his fellow Spaceknights! That's nothing, though, compared to the arrival of Galactus, intent on making Galador his next meal! And when ROM returns to Earth, he's joined by his gleaming, golden compatriot: Starshine! But for how long? Collecting ROM (1979) #21-33 and ANNUAL #1 and POWER MAN AND IRON FIST (1978) #73.

384 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96109-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE DARK GODS TPB

Volume #25 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by DAN JURGENS, TOM DEFALCO & J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., JOHN BUSCEMA, RAMON BERNADO, DAN JURGENS & LIAM SHARP

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

The Mighty Thor beings a new era following the world-shattering events of Heroes Reborn!

The Odinson returns from Heroes Reborn to find Asgard in ruins and the other pantheons under siege! Who is responsible for these attacks? Who could threaten the gods? Before Thor can find the answers to these questions, he must face the unrivaled might of the Destroyer! The Thunder God battles alongside Spider-Man, Hercules, Namor, the Silver Surfer and the Avengers – but his greatest struggle may be getting used to juggling his godly duties with his new mortal life as paramedic Jake Olson! Plus: What happened to Thor and Doctor Doom on the way back from Heroes Reborn?! Collecting THOR (1998) #1-13 and #1 ROUGH CUT, SILVER SURFER/THOR ANNUAL 1998, THOR ANNUAL 1999 and PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN (1999) #2.

480 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96411-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION:

THE POSSESSION OF FRANKLIN RICHARDS TPB

Volume #12 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by DOUG MOENCH with MARV WOLFMAN, BILL MANTLO, JOHN BYRNE, ED

HANNIGAN, GEORGE PÉREZ, PETER B. GILLIS & ROGER STERN

Penciled by BILL SIENKIEWICZ & JOHN BYRNE with GEORGE PÉREZ, STEVE DITKO, TOM SUTTON, KEITH POLLARD & AL MILGROM

Cover by AL MILGROM

Marvel's next blockbuster movie will bring the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

FANTASTIC FOUR has always been the home for Marvel's biggest ideas and most creative concepts. It's a tradition of rapid-fire creativity established by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz carry the torch (no pun intended) forward in this Epic Collection. Giant monsters will invade New York. A possessed Franklin Richards threatens all reality with his immeasurable power. The FF joins Captain Marvel in a cosmic war with the Skrulls. Doctor Doom retakes Latveria. A lost race of technologically advanced vikings, powered by a blind god's tears, needs the FF's aid. A trip to the great outdoors ain't no picnic when alien brain parasites attack. John Byrne makes his writer/artist debut! And more! And H.E.R.B.I.E.? You better watch out for H.E.R.B.I.E.! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #215-231 and ANNUAL (1963) #14-15.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96056-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION:

VISION QUEST TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #4 in the Avengers West Coast Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, MARK GRUENWALD, JOHN BYRNE & MORE

Penciled by TOM MORGAN, AL MILGROM, JOHN BYRNE & MORE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

John Byrne transforms the Scarlet Witch, Vision and West Coast Avengers!

The team must survive showdowns with the Defiler and the Night Shift – and Mockingbird is haunted by the terrible specter of the Phantom Rider! Then John Byrne takes charge – and the legendary writer/artist immediately leaves his mark on the Wackos with a startling change for the Vision! As the team grapples with what's happened to their old friend, Vision's wife, the Scarlet Witch, descends into darkness – and learns shocking revelations about her children! Amid the chaos, U.S.Agent muscles his way onto the roster, the Great Lakes Avengers assemble and a Golden Age legend blazes his way back from the grave! Collecting WEST COAST AVENGERS (1985) #38-46 and ANNUAL #3, AVENGERS WEST COAST #47-52 and ANNUAL #4 and material from AVENGERS SPOTLIGHT #23.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96391-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE NEW IRON AGE TPB

Volume #5 in the Iron Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by MATT FRACTION

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO & MORE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Matt Fraction and Salvador Larroca's blockbuster INVINCIBLE IRON MAN run continues!

Witness the life and times of Iron Man – past, present and future…and as seen through the eyes of his greatest foe! To defeat the Mandarin, the Armored Avenger will have to soar to never-before-seen heights, and he's not going alone. Three generations of Starks face their ultimate enemy, seventy-some years in the future – while in the present, Spider-Man joins Iron Man as he tries to fill in the blanks of his missing memory! Then, because it's not enough to remake one world with free and limitless energy, Stark Resilient takes on the challenge of remaking another: Asgard! But when FEAR ITSELF grips Earth and the avatars of the Serpent go on the rampage, prepare to find out: How resilient is Resilient? How strong is iron? Before it's all over, Tony's darkest secret is leaked to the world! Collecting INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2008) #500.1, #501-509 and ANNUAL (2010) #1; FEAR ITSELF #7.3: IRON MAN; and material from INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2008) #500.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96409-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

YODA'S SECRET WAR TPB

Volume #2 in the Star Wars Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by JASON AARON with CHRIS ELIOPOULOS, KIERON GILLEN & KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by MIKE MAYHEW, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, JORGE MOLINA, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS,

SALVADOR LARROCA, ANGEL UNZUETA & EMILIO LAISO

Cover by STUART IMMONEN

The modern Marvel adventures of Luke Skywalker and friends continue!

The rebel crew is en route to a prison base with an important captive. Unlucky for them, they aren't the only ones with their eyes on this prize! Then take a walk on the dark side with Sgt. Kreel and an elite group of Imperial soldiers aboard the Star Destroyer Harbinger! It's a nigh-indestructible weapon of war – and it's also the target of the rebels' top-secret new plan. And Princess Leia undertakes a highly dangerous mission on a planet that wants no part of the war against the Empire! Plus: more entries from the journals of Obi-Wan Kenobi, including a showdown with the Wookiee bounty hunter Krrsantan and a legendary adventure with Jedi Master Yoda! The ripples of Yoda's struggle in the past will be felt by Luke Skywalker in the present! Connected, it all is! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #15-30 and ANNUAL (2015) #1-2.

448 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96410-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN NOIR: HARD-BOILED ORIGINS TPB

Written by DAVID HINE, FABRICE SAPOLSKY & ROGER STERN

Penciled by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, RICHARD ISANOVE, BOB MCLEOD & PACO DIAZ

Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER

The hard-boiled adventures of the grittiest web-slinger in the Spider-Verse!

In the dark days of the Great Depression, young reporter Peter Parker finds himself forever changed by a spider's bite – and resolves to take on crime and corruption as the urban vigilante called Spider-Man! And there's no shortage of foes – from gangland bosses the Goblin and Crime Master to pulp-era twists on familiar faces like Kraven, Chameleon, Doctor Octopus and more! But will the seductive Felicia Hardy prove friend or foe? Plus: Spider-Man Noir enters the Spider-Verse via an encounter with Mysterio – and shares a spectacular team-up with a six-armed Spidey! Collecting SPIDER-MAN NOIR (2008) #1-4, SPIDER-MAN NOIR: EYES WITHOUT A FACE #1-4, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #1, SPIDER-GEDDON: SPIDER-MAN NOIR VIDEO COMIC #1 and material from SPIDER-VERSE TEAM-UP #1.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96287-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

U.S.AVENGERS BY AL EWING TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by PACO MEDINA, PACO DIAZ & MORE

Cover by PACO MEDINA

The most patriotic super-team ever!

In a world beset by danger, people need heroes to rely on. Welcome to American Intelligence Mechanics! A.I.M. will protect the nation from the wildest, weirdest threats of all with its star-spangled squad of U.S.Avengers! But when the Golden Skull launches his takeover bid, how will a team including Squirrel Girl, Cannonball, Iron Patriot and a time-displaced future Captain America respond to the looming threat? With tuxedos. Really well-fitted tuxedos. It's socialism gone wild as the U.S.Avengers punch the business leaders of tomorrow right in their faces! Plus: Monsters galore – including a mustachioed Red Hulk! American Kaiju! Vandoom! And, would you believe, Dedd-Puul, the Mercenary That Walks Like a Man?! But when Steve Rogers gets serious, so must A.I.M. Where does that leave its boss, Roberto "Sunspot" Da Costa? Collecting U.S.AVENGERS #1-12.

272 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96626-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ORIGINAL SIN TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by JASON AARON, MARK WAID & ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by MIKE DEODATO JR., JIM CHEUNG,

PACO MEDINA & JAVIER PULIDO

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Shocking revelations rock Marvel's greatest heroes and villains!

Who killed the Watcher? Uatu, the mysterious space god who observes humanity from the Moon, is dead. Thus begins the greatest murder mystery in Marvel history! As Nick Fury leads Marvel's heroes in an investigation, other forces marshal and other questions arise. Who is the Unseen? What was stolen from the Watcher's lair? Why is Black Panther gathering a clandestine team of his own – including Emma Frost, the Punisher and Doctor Strange? Fury's cosmic manhunt leads to the far corners of the universe – but just when the Avengers think they've cornered their murderer…everything explodes, unleashing the Marvel Universe's greatest secrets and rocking the heroes to their core! What did the Watcher see? Who pulled the trigger? What was the Original Sin? Find out here! Collecting ORIGINAL SIN #0-8 and material from POINT ONE (2011) #1.

240 PGS./Parental Advisory …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96624-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

OLD MAN HAWKEYE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO,

FRANCESCO MOBILI & IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Return to the Wastelands!

In a story set five years before the dystopian classic "Old Man Logan," the super heroes have fallen. The villains have divided up the country. Yet Clint Barton still lives! The former Hawkeye is going blind, but there's one last thing he wants to see: revenge for his fallen comrades in arms. And he's setting what sights he has left on some fearsome foes – including Bullseye, the Red Skull, the Winter Soldier and the multiplying menace of the Madrox Venoms! Plus: Clint finally faces the Thunderbolts who betrayed him and reunites with Kate Bishop! Moonstone, Baron Zemo and the Weapon X facility await him, but can Clint conclude his quest before his eyes fail him for good? It's the aged avenging archer as you've never seen him before! Collecting OLD MAN HAWKEYE (2018) #1-12.

264 PGS./Parental Advisory …$34.99

ISBN:

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY GN-TPB

Written by THOMAS KRAJEWSKI

Penciled by JASON MUHR

Cover by JASON MUHR

A new zombie virus is unleashed on the Marvel Universe – and Groot is patient zero!

Groot feels bad – not only because Rocket's latest scheme put them firmly in the crosshairs of the Avengers, but also because he's just plain sick! Sap-dripping nose and all. Things go from bad to apocalyptic, however, after an ill-timed sneeze in Captain America's face has unforeseeable consequences! Suddenly, a horde of zombified Avengers attacks Groot – and only he and Hulk, with his impenetrable green skin, remain impervious. Now it's up to these two heroes to team up and fight their way through a blighted New York City to Banner's lab in Avengers Tower to find a cure before it's too late. But can Groot keep the hero in check and on track, or will Hulk unleash his deadly might on the zombies they once called friends? Collecting MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY #1-4.

112 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96000-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

JUNE 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 6/04/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 4/21/25!

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900919221

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900919321

SPIDER-GIRL #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900919421

X-MEN #136 FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900919521

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 04/28/25, ON-SALE 07/02/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JULY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: JULY 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 05/19/25, ON-SALE 07/02/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE JULY 2025 POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE JULY 2025 POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE JULY 2025 POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE JULY 2025 POSTER D

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW JUNE ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE MAY PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 04/21/25, ON-SALE 06/04/25

JEFF THE LAND SHARK #1

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #1

FOC 04/28/25, ON-SALE 06/11/25

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

SPIDER-GIRL #1

COMICS

FOC 05/05/25, ON-SALE 06/04/25

ALL-NEW VENOM #7

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5

DAREDEVIL #22

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #4

GHOST RIDER VS. GALACTUS #1

HELLVERINE #7

IMMORTAL THOR #24

IMPERIAL #1

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #7

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #1

MARVEL UNITED: A PRIDE SPECIAL #1

RED HULK #5

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #14

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #4

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #5

STORM #9

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #6

X-MEN #17

FOC 05/05/25, ON-SALE 06/18/25

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #1

GODZILLA VS. AVENGERS #1

ULTIMATES #13

FOC 05/05/25, ON-SALE 06/11/25

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

FOC 05/12/25, ON-SALE 06/11/25

AVENGERS ACADEMY: ASSEMBLE #1

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #3

DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE #6

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #5

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #10

GIANT-SIZE: DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1

MAGIK #6

MARVEL RIVALS: IGNITE #1

NEW CHAMPIONS #6

NEW THUNDERBOLTS* #1

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #5

PHOENIX #12

RUNAWAYS #1

STAR WARS #2

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #5

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #17

ULTIMATE X-MEN #16

FOC 05/19/25, ON-SALE 06/18/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

AVENGERS #27

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #3

DOOM'S DIVISION #4

FANTASTIC FOUR #49 FACSIMILE EDITION

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE #2

GWENPOOL #2

IRON MAN #9

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #9

PSYLOCKE #8

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #2

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #1

WEAPON X-MEN #5

WEST COAST AVENGERS #8

WOLVERINE #10

X-MEN #18

FOC 05/26/25, ON-SALE 06/25/25

DEADPOOL #15

DOOM ACADEMY #5

FANTASTIC FOUR #33

GIANT-SIZE: AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1

INCREDIBLE HULK #26

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #3

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

SPIDER-BOY #20

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #2

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #5

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #3

THE THING #2

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #2

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #18

UNCANNY X-MEN #16

WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE #3

X-MEN #136 FACSIMILE EDITION

X-MEN: FROM THE ASHES: DEMONS AND DEATH #1

FOC 05/26/25, ON-SALE 07/02/25

SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #3

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JULY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE JULY PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 05/19/25, ON-SALE 07/02/25

GODZILLA VS. THOR #1

FOC 05/26/25, ON-SALE 07/09/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #7 FACSIMILE EDITION

COLLECTIONS

FOC 05/05/2025

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB (ON SALE 07/16/25)

IRON MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE NEW IRON AGE TPB (ON SALE 07/16/25)

MYSTIQUE: MOST WANTED TPB (ON SALE 07/16/25)

NAMOR: LAST KING OF ATLANTIS TPB (ON SALE 07/16/25)

SCARLET WITCH BY STEVE ORLANDO VOL. 5:

AMARANTH RISING TPB (ON SALE 07/16/25)

U.S. AVENGERS BY AL EWING TPB (ON SALE 07/16/25)

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

ADAM KUBERT COVER (ON SALE 10/15/25)

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

JIM LEE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/15/25)

X-MEN BY MARC GUGGENHEIM OMNIBUS HC

ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/15/25)

X-MEN BY MARC GUGGENHEIM OMNIBUS HC

KEN LASHLEY COVER (ON SALE 10/15/25)

FOC 05/12/2025

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN TPB

(ON SALE 07/23/25)

STAR WARS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

YODA'S SECRET WAR TPB (ON SALE 07/23/25)

WEST COAST AVENGERS VOL. 1: THE GOSPEL OF ULTRON TPB

(ON SALE 07/23/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 5 HC

(ON SALE 10/22/25)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE TOMB OF DRACULA VOL. 5 HC

VARIANT [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/22/25)

S.H.I.E.L.D. BY HICKMAN & WEAVER OMNIBUS HC

DUSTIN WEAVER COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/22/25)

S.H.I.E.L.D. BY HICKMAN & WEAVER OMNIBUS HC

GERALD PAREL COVER (ON SALE 10/22/25)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

BENJAMIN CARRE COVER (ON SALE 10/22/25)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

JOE QUINONES COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/22/25)

FOC 05/19/2025

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION:

VISION QUEST TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 07/30/25)

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB

(ON SALE 07/30/25)

SPIDER-MAN NOIR: HARD-BOILED ORIGINS TPB

(ON SALE 07/30/25)

SPIDER-SOCIETY: ENTER THE SPIDER-VERSERS TPB

(ON SALE 07/30/25)

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: THE DARK GODS TPB

(ON SALE 07/30/25)

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALAS TPB (ON SALE 07/30/25)

MARVEL STUDIOS' THUNDERBOLTS*:

THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC (ON SALE 08/27/25)

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL OMNIBUS HC

JEN BARTEL COVER (ON SALE 10/29/25)

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL OMNIBUS HC

PEACH MOMOKO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/29/25)

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN OMNIBUS HC

JOSHUA CASSARA COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 10/29/25)

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN OMNIBUS HC

PEPE LARRAZ COVER (ON SALE 10/29/25)

FOC 05/26/2025

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS TPB (ON SALE 08/06/25)

CIVIL WAR [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

(ON SALE 08/06/25)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE POSSESSION OF

FRANKLIN RICHARDS TPB (ON SALE 08/06/25)

MARVEL ZOMBIES: DAWN OF DECAY GN-TPB

(ON SALE 08/06/25)

OLD MAN HAWKEYE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/06/25)

ORIGINAL SIN TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/06/25)

ROM EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS

VOL. 2 TPB (ON SALE 08/06/25)

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 2:

THE DARK ARTERY TPB (ON SALE 08/06/25)

NEW AVENGERS BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BILLY TAN COVER (ON SALE 11/05/25)

NEW AVENGERS BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC JIM CHEUNG [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 11/05/25)

