Meeting The Comic Zone Guests Of London Film And Comic Con 2024

I rocked up late today at the London Film And Comic Con at Kensington Olympia to be faced by this magnificent booth in the Comic Zone...

I rocked up late today at the London Film And Comic Con at Kensington Olympia to be faced by this magnificent monstrosity of a booth at the show in the Comic Zone. Blimey.





Two tables and a cosplay backwall, which will no doubt come in very useful this weekend. Expect to see a lot of this.

This following sign came in very useful during the day. I wasn't selling anything at my booth, but I had plenty of information to trade.

With Shelly Bond, Philip Bond and Will Potter opposite me, as I chugged down much-needed Deadpool And Wolverine-branded mineral water.

Let's go for a wander… it was a very quiet day today, unusually so, potentially hit by schools not having broken up yet, the rain torrenting down, and the election yesterday giving everyone a massive hangover and maybe a few hours more in bed. Tomorrow is expected to be a little… busier. Here are the Comic Book Guests from the Comic Zone at the London Film And Comic Con this weekend… as a few more guests arrive as well. If you see me there tomorrow, come over and say hello, especially if I am at my massive table…

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London and focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics; organised by Showmasters Ltd and is currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

