Megaman X & Street Fighter Elena In Udon Studios June 2025 Solicits

Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Blood Throne, Megaman X and Street Fighters Masters: Elena one-shot, all in Udon Studios' June 2025 solicits

Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque launch Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Blood Throne, we have Megaman X by Tavis Maiden and Kenny Ruiz, and Jim Zub and Genzoman on a Street Fighters Masters: Elena one-shot, all in Udon Studios' June 2025 solicits and solicitations.

DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER BLOOD THRONE #1 CVR A

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR251740

APR251741 – DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER BLOOD THRONE #1 CVR B

APR251742 – DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER BLOOD THRONE #1 CVR C

APR251743 – DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER BLOOD THRONE #1 CVR D 5 COPY (

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Alberto Alburquerque

Fighters like Cammy, Charlie, Felicia, Talbain and more have found themselves trapped in the Darkstalker dimension… along with half the city of Chicago! The World Warriors and Night Warriors must join forces to protect thousands of terrified humans from endless hordes of demonic creatures. Unfortunately, these heroes of two worlds may tear each other apart first…

A chilling new story arc begins here… who will be the true LORDS OF THE MAKAI?

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

MEGA MAN X TIMELINES #1 CVR A HUANG

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR251732

APR251733 – MEGA MAN X TIMELINES #1 CVR B STEINBACH

APR251734 – MEGA MAN X TIMELINES #1 CVR C HUANG

APR251735 – MEGA MAN X TIMELINES #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH

APR251736 – MEGA MAN X TIMELINES #1 CVR E 5 COPY INCV CHAMBA

(W) Tavis Maiden (A) Kenny Ruiz (CA) Edwin Huang

The X-generation of Mega Man adventures is here! In this wall-jumping, buster-blasting one-shot, X and Zero track down a rogue Maverick Reploid – the ice cool Chill Penguin! Plus, secrets revealed! How will the future change once X learns what he's truly fighting for!?

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS ELENA #1 CVR A GENZOMAN

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR251737

APR251738 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS ELENA #1 CVR B CHAMBA

APR251739 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS ELENA #1 CVR C 5 COPY INC KEENBISCUIT

(W) Jim Zub (A / CA) Genzoman

Elena, the Capoeira kick-fighter, stars in her very own one-shot- just in time for her upcoming appearance in Street Fighter 6! Elena heads back to her home village in Kenya, with her fellow martial artists Ibuki and Makoto in tow! Are these three BFF fighters enough to put a damper of Vortex's latest scheme…? YOU BET!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

LITTLE MEGA MAN GN VOL 02 (OF 3)

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV247998

(W) Yuushi Kawata (A / CA) Yukito

The endless battle between Dr. Light and Mega Man continues! The Blue Bomber encounters more wacky new robots such as… Demon Man! Sushi Man! Plasma TV Man…? Plus, meet the very shiny European Mega Man! And is that… X and ZERO!? It's all-out zany adventures in LITTLE MEGA MAN!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

ART OF WO LONG FALLEN DYNASTY HC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

NOV248000

(W) Keoi Tecmo (A / CA) Keoi Tecmo

Set in 184 AD, China, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

THE ART OF WO LONG: FALLEN DYNASTY collects the fantastic visuals behind this dark fantasy action RPG from Team NINJA. Included are character and creature designs, weapon and armor concepts, detailed character profiles, world lore, and more!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

