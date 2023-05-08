Megan Wagner Lloyd & Erin Kubo Auction Empty House YA Graphic Novel Megan Wagner Lloyd and Erin Kubo have auctioned off the rights to a new YA graphic novel, The Empty House, scheduled for the autumn of 2027.

Man, we are looking at comic book publishing schedules for 2027? The autumn of 2027 as well? Seems like it. Megan Wagner Lloyd and Erin Kubo have auctioned off the rights to a new YA graphic novel, The Empty House, scheduled for then. "When family circumstances force misfit Ada and her mother to relocate, Ada finds herself drawn to a deserted and decaying mansion and a decades-old murder—and becomes determined to discover the secrets hidden within it."

Margaret Ferguson at Holiday House/Ferguson won world rights at auction to The Empty House and publication, as we mentioned, is slated for fall 2027. The creators' agent Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary Agency represented them both in the deal.

Megan Wagner Lloyd is the author of the bestselling kids' graphic novels Allergic and Squished, co-created with illustrator Michelle Mee Nutter, and the Super Pancake kids' graphic novel series, co-created with illustrator Abhi Alwar. Megan is also the author of the children's novel Haven: A Small Cat's Big Adventure, the picture book Finding Wild, illustrated by Abigail Halpin, and several more picture books. She lives with her family in the Washington DC area. Erin Ko is an illustrator and comic artist living in Seattle.

Erin Kuno says "So beyond excited to work with author Megan Wagner Lloyd to tell this quiet, creepy, heartfelt story nestled inside a mysterious decaying mansion and surrounded by glorious twin peaks-ish PNW settings "

Holiday House was the first American publishing house founded with the purpose of publishing only children's books, in 1935. Holiday House launched its first eponymous imprints, Margaret Ferguson Books and Neal Porter Books, in 2018. The iconic logo of the Holiday House little boy is by Ernest H. Shepard, the illustrator of The Wind in the Willows and the Winnie the Pooh books, from their original edition of The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame.