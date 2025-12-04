Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, harper alley, Meg Caabot, Princess Diaries

Mel Cabot's The Princess Diaries Graphic Novel Gets 150,000 Print Run

Next year sees a graphic novel adaptation of Meg Cabot's The Princess Diaries as The Princess Diaries: The Graphic Novel by Meg Cabot and Bethany Crandall, to be published in April 2026 by HarperAlley, who have given it a print run of 150,000 copies.

The Princess Diaries: The Graphic Novel by Meg Cabot and Bethany Crandall, April 7, 2026

#1 New York Times bestselling author Meg Cabot's hilarious classic The Princess Diaries is back and better than ever in an all-new, full-color graphic novel adaptation! Mia Thermopolis is pretty sure there's nothing worse than being a five-foot-nine frizzy-haired freshman, who also happens to be flunking algebra. Is she ever in for a surprise. First, her mom announces that she's dating Mia's algebra teacher. But her dad's announcement is even worse: he is the crown prince of Genovia, and guess what that makes Mia? A frizzy-haired freshman who is flunking algebra, and also happens to be a PRINCESS. Mia might not be ready for the throne, but one thing totally rules: #1 New York Times bestselling author Meg Cabot has adapted her classic The Princess Diaries into a royally hilarious graphic novel with art by Bethany Crandall!

The Princess Diaries is a series of young adult novels written by Meg Cabot, first published in 2000, comprising twelve core novels, four novellas, and four companion novels. The series follows average New Yorker teenager Mia Thermopolis, who discovers that she is the princess of a small European principality called Genovia. The series follows Mia's life throughout high school in the 2000s, as she navigates the challenges of being a royal princess while also experiencing the typical teenage life, as documented through her diary entries. It was adapted into a movie in 2001, produced by Walt Disney Pictures, and starred Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews.

