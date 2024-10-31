Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: metal hurlant, peach momoko

Metal Hurlant Is Back With Brian Bendis, Matt Fraction & Peach Momoko

Metal Hurlant is back with Brian Bendis, Matt Fraction, Mark Waid, James Stokoe and Peach Momoko for the spring of 2025

At the beginning of August, Bleeding Cool reported that an English language version of Metal Hurlant, the French science fiction/fantasy magazine co-founded by Moebius that Heavy Metal ripped off, was returning. Now, fifty years after its first publication, publisher Humanoids has confirmed the news, as a quarterly anthology including work by Brian Michael Bendis, Matt Fraction, James Stokoe, Mark Waid, Peach Momoko, Karla Pacheco, Alias, Mathieu Bablet, Enki Bilal, Lisa Blumen, Pim Boss, Marc Caro, Caza, Nicole Claveloux, Michel Crespin, Robert Crumb, Jean Dalin, Jean-Pierre Dionnet, Philippe Druillet, Aimée de Jongh, Paul Gillon, Elie Huault, Afif Khaled, Chantal Montellier, Carole Maurel, Angus McKie, Jean-Claude Mézières, Mœbius, Luc & François Schuiten, James Stokoe, Jacques Tardi, Toru Terada, Fabien Vehlmann, Jorg De Vos, and Edith Zha.

New stories and archived stories, including out-of-print short stories from Mœbius, Philippe Druillet and Jean-Pierre Dionnet, previously unavailable in English. And a Robert Crumb comic about science-fiction author Philip K. Dick The first 272 volume will be published in the spring of 2025, on newsstands, in comic book stores, bookstores and through subscription, and a new Kickstarter campaign. The original Metal Hurlant is also being collected in volume form.

"Metal Hurlant's ongoing mission is to enthrall readers, explore new paths and publish bold and transgressive storytellers," says Humanoids Publisher Fabrice Giger "The vast majority of the material in Metal Hurlant will be original, but bringing archival content — such as Mœbius' short stories — back into print allows us to introduce some of the most iconic cartoonists of all time to a new generation… Our intention is to curate the reading experience with gems from Metal Hurlant's storied past in France, alongside insightful cultural reportage and new, complete stories by contemporary masters."

They will also include cultural commentaries, personal essays, and interviews with the likes of Ted Chiang, William Gibson, Alan Moore, and Denis Villeneuve.

