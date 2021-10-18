Michael Caine's First Novel At 88 Years, 'If You Don't Want To Die'

Michael Caine is promoting his new film, Best Sellers, though as it was filmed two years ago and he is 88 years old now, some of the details about the film are fuzzier than he'd like. But while movies were on hold in lockdown, he kept himself busy writing his first novel, a thriller called If You Don't Want To Die, planned to be published next year. He tells the Guardian newspaper that "It's based on something I once read about two dustmen, two rubbish collectors in the East End. And they find uranium in the rubbish." He is currently editing the book before submitting it to anyone who might be interested. "Paragraphs…Punctuation, all that."

Directed by Lina Roessler, written by Anthony Grieco, starring Michael Caine and co-starring Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, Cary Elwes, and Veronica Ferres, Best Sellers was released in the US back in September, is now to be released in the UK. Starring it is the story of a cranky author must take part in a book tour in order to save his publishing boutique. Maybe Michael Caine himself will have to do the same for If You Don't Want To Die?

That might be pushing it, he tells the Guardian that this may well be his last movie, saying that he doubts he will ever make another, which is fine by him, no great loss. He's got his knighthood and his Oscars; what does he have left to prove? "I've done 150 movies. I think I've done enough." Though after he made similar comments to Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo, he had to issue a statement that he was not retiring. Especially considering he has the role of lord Boresh on Medieval in the can, will be playing Bernard Jordan in The Great Escaper and Arthur Tressler in Now You See Me 3 which should take him into his tenth decade…